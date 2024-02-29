Dell Technologies Delivers Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

News summary

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year. Fourth quarter revenue was $22.3 billion, down 11% year over year. Operating income was $1.5 billion and non-GAAP operating income was $2.1 billion, up 25% and down 1% year over year, respectively. Cash flow from operations was $1.5 billion. Diluted earnings per share was $1.59, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.20, up 89% and 22% year over year, respectively.

Revenue for the year was $88.4 billion, down 14% from fiscal year 2023. Operating income was $5.2 billion and non-GAAP operating income was $7.7 billion, down 10% and 11% year over year, respectively. Cash flow from operations for the full year was $8.7 billion. Full-year diluted earnings per share was $4.36, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $7.13, up 35% and down 6% year over year, respectively.

Cash and investments were $9.0 billion, and Dell reached its core leverage target of 1.5x exiting the fiscal year. Dell is increasing its annual cash dividend by 20% to $1.78 per common share, with $0.445 per common share for the first quarterly distribution payable on May 3 to shareholders of record as of April 23.

"We generated $8.7 billion in cash flow from operations this fiscal year, returning $7 billion to shareholders since Q1 FY23," said Yvonne McGill, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "We're optimistic about FY25 and are increasing our annual dividend by 20% – a testament to our confidence in the business and ability to generate strong cash flow."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results



Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended





February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

Change

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

Change

(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)























Net revenue $ 22,318

$ 25,039

(11) %

$ 88,425

$ 102,301

(14) % Operating income $ 1,491

$ 1,189

25 %

$ 5,211

$ 5,771

(10) % Net income $ 1,158

$ 606

91 %

$ 3,195

$ 2,422

32 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.59

$ 0.84

89 %

$ 4.36

$ 3.24

35 %























Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,139

$ 2,170

(1) %

$ 7,678

$ 8,637

(11) % Non-GAAP net income $ 1,610

$ 1,322

22 %

$ 5,245

$ 5,727

(8) % Adjusted free cash flow $ 1,010

$ 2,267

(55) %

$ 5,607

$ 1,533

266 % Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $ 2.20

$ 1.80

22 %

$ 7.13

$ 7.61

(6) %



Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) delivered fourth quarter revenue of $9.3 billion, up 10% sequentially and down 6% year over year. Servers and networking revenue was $4.9 billion, with sequential growth driven primarily by AI-optimized servers. Storage revenue was $4.5 billion, up 16% sequentially with demand strength across the portfolio. Operating income was $1.4 billion. Full-year ISG revenue was $33.9 billion, down 12% year over year, and full-year operating income was $4.3 billion, down 15% year over year.

Client Solutions Group (CSG) delivered fourth quarter revenue of $11.7 billion, down 5% sequentially and 12% year over year. Commercial client revenue was $9.6 billion, and Consumer revenue was $2.2 billion. Operating income was $726 million. Full-year CSG revenue was $48.9 billion, down 16% year over year, and full-year operating income was $3.5 billion, down 8% year over year.

"Our strong AI-optimized server momentum continues, with orders increasing nearly 40% sequentially and backlog nearly doubling, exiting our fiscal year at $2.9 billion," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "We've just started to touch the AI opportunities ahead of us, and we believe Dell is uniquely positioned with our broad portfolio to help customers build GenAI solutions that meet performance, cost and security requirements."

Dell continues to expand its portfolio to help customers meet their performance, cost and security requirements across clouds, on premises and at the edge:

Operating Segments Results



Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended





February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

Change

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

Change

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):





















Net revenue:





















Servers and networking $ 4,857

$ 4,940

(2) %

$ 17,624

$ 20,398

(14) % Storage 4,475

4,965

(10) %

16,261

17,958

(9) % Total ISG net revenue $ 9,332

$ 9,905

(6) %

$ 33,885

$ 38,356

(12) %























Operating Income:





















ISG operating income $ 1,428

$ 1,543

(7) %

$ 4,286

$ 5,045

(15) % % of ISG net revenue 15.3 %

15.6 %





12.6 %

13.2 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 66 %

70 %





55 %

57 %



























Client Solutions Group (CSG):





















Net revenue:





















Commercial $ 9,563

$ 10,697

(11) %

$ 39,814

$ 45,556

(13) % Consumer 2,152

2,664

(19) %

9,102

12,657

(28) % Total CSG net revenue $ 11,715

$ 13,361

(12) %

$ 48,916

$ 58,213

(16) %























Operating Income:





















CSG operating income $ 726

$ 671

8 %

$ 3,512

$ 3,824

(8) % % of CSG net revenue 6.2 %

5.0 %





7.2 %

6.6 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 34 %

30 %





45 %

43 %





Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts focus on driving positive impact for people and our planet while delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. ESG resources can be accessed at https://www.dell.com/en-us/dt/corporate/social-impact/reporting/esg-governance.htm

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2024 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release presents information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc., non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. – diluted, free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Dell Technologies' current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes.

Dell Technologies' results or events in future periods could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: adverse global economic conditions and instability in financial markets; competitive pressures; Dell Technologies' reliance on third-party suppliers for products and components, including reliance on single-source or limited-source suppliers; Dell Technologies' ability to achieve favorable pricing from its vendors; Dell Technologies' execution of its strategy; Dell Technologies' ability to manage solutions and products and services transitions in an effective manner; Dell Technologies' ability to deliver high-quality products, software, and services; cyber attacks or other data security incidents; Dell Technologies' ability to successfully execute on strategic initiatives including acquisitions, divestitures or cost savings measures; Dell Technologies' foreign operations and ability to generate substantial non-U.S. net revenue; Dell Technologies' product, services, customer, and geographic sales mix, and seasonal sales trends; the performance of Dell Technologies' sales channel partners; access to the capital markets by Dell Technologies or its customers; material impairment of the value of goodwill or intangible assets; adverse economic conditions and the effect of additional regulation on Dell Technologies' financial services activities; counterparty default risks; the loss by Dell Technologies of any contracts for ISG services and solutions and its ability to perform such contracts at their estimated costs; loss by Dell Technologies of government contracts; Dell Technologies' ability to develop and protect its proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; disruptions in Dell Technologies' infrastructure; Dell Technologies' ability to hedge effectively its exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; expiration of tax holidays or favorable tax rate structures, or unfavorable outcomes in tax audits and other tax compliance matters; impairment of portfolio investments; unfavorable results of legal proceedings; expectations relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations; compliance requirements of changing environmental and safety laws, human rights laws, or other laws; the effect of armed hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters, or public health issues; the effect of global climate change and legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; Dell Technologies' dependence on the services of Michael Dell and key employees; Dell Technologies' level of indebtedness; and business and financial factors and legal restrictions affecting continuation of Dell Technologies' quarterly cash dividend policy and dividend rate.

This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Dell Technologies discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Dell Technologies' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Dell Technologies' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Dell Technologies makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Dell Technologies might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. Dell Technologies does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date they are made, new information, or otherwise.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Consolidated Statements of Income and Related Financial Highlights (in millions, except percentages; unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended





February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

Change

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

Change Net revenue:





















Products $ 16,149

$ 19,038

(15) %

$ 64,353

$ 79,250

(19) % Services 6,169

6,001

3 %

24,072

23,051

4 % Total net revenue 22,318

25,039

(11) %

88,425

102,301

(14) % Cost of net revenue:





















Products 13,393

15,748

(15) %

53,316

66,029

(19) % Services 3,609

3,535

2 %

14,240

13,586

5 % Total cost of net revenue 17,002

19,283

(12) %

67,556

79,615

(15) % Gross margin 5,316

5,756

(8) %

20,869

22,686

(8) % Operating expenses:





















Selling, general, and administrative 3,109

3,772

(18) %

12,857

14,136

(9) % Research and development 716

795

(10) %

2,801

2,779

1 % Total operating expenses 3,825

4,567

(16) %

15,658

16,915

(7) % Operating income 1,491

1,189

25 %

5,211

5,771

(10) % Interest and other, net (203)

(266)

24 %

(1,324)

(2,546)

48 % Income before income taxes 1,288

923

40 %

3,887

3,225

21 % Income tax expense 130

317

(59) %

692

803

(14) % Net income 1,158

606

91 %

3,195

2,422

32 % Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2)

(8)

75 %

(16)

(20)

20 % Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ 1,160

$ 614

89 %

$ 3,211

$ 2,442

31 %























Percentage of Total Net Revenue:





















Gross margin 23.8 %

23.0 %





23.6 %

22.2 %



Selling, general, and administrative 13.9 %

15.1 %





14.5 %

13.9 %



Research and development 3.2 %

3.2 %





3.2 %

2.7 %



Operating expenses 17.1 %

18.3 %





17.7 %

16.6 %



Operating income 6.7 %

4.7 %





5.9 %

5.6 %



Income before income taxes 5.8 %

3.7 %





4.4 %

3.2 %



Net income 5.2 %

2.4 %





3.6 %

2.4 %



Income tax rate 10.1 %

34.3 %





17.8 %

24.9 %





Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited)



February 2, 2024

February 3, 2023 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,366

$ 8,607 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $71 and $78 9,343

12,482 Due from related party, net —

378 Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $79 and $142 4,643

5,281 Inventories 3,622

4,776 Other current assets 10,957

10,827 Current assets held for sale 16

— Total current assets 35,947

42,351 Property, plant, and equipment, net 6,432

6,209 Long-term investments 1,316

1,518 Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $91 and $59 5,877

5,638 Goodwill 19,700

19,676 Intangible assets, net 5,701

6,468 Due from related party, net —

440 Other non-current assets 7,116

7,311 Total assets $ 82,089

$ 89,611







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 6,982

$ 6,573 Accounts payable 19,389

18,598 Due to related party —

2,067 Accrued and other 6,805

8,874 Short-term deferred revenue 15,318

15,542 Total current liabilities 48,494

51,654 Long-term debt 19,012

23,015 Long-term deferred revenue 13,827

14,744 Other non-current liabilities 3,065

3,223 Total liabilities 84,398

92,636 Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) (2,404)

(3,122) Non-controlling interests 95

97 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (2,309)

(3,025) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 82,089

$ 89,611

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 1,158

$ 606

$ 3,195

$ 2,422 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities: 375

2,108

5,481

1,143 Change in cash from operating activities 1,533

2,714

8,676

3,565 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of investments (29)

(7)

(172)

(108) Maturities and sales of investments 76

17

226

116 Capital expenditures and capitalized software development

costs (727)

(759)

(2,756)

(3,003) Acquisition of businesses and assets, net 1

(70)

(126)

(70) Other 10

23

45

41 Change in cash from investing activities (669)

(796)

(2,783)

(3,024) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 2

—

10

5 Repurchases of common stock (878)

(165)

(2,080)

(2,883) Repurchases of common stock for employee tax withholdings (18)

(18)

(372)

(398) Payments of dividends and dividend equivalents (261)

(236)

(1,072)

(964) Proceeds from debt 871

3,700

7,775

12,479 Repayments of debt (1,480)

(1,746)

(11,246)

(9,825) Debt-related costs and other, net (55)

(22)

(109)

(39) Change in cash from financing activities (1,819)

1,513

(7,094)

(1,625) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents, and restricted cash 14

239

(186)

(104) Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (941)

3,670

(1,387)

(1,188) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the

period 8,448

5,224

8,894

10,082 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the

period $ 7,507

$ 8,894

$ 7,507

$ 8,894

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Segment Information (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)



Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended





February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

Change

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

Change Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):





















Net revenue:





















Servers and networking $ 4,857

$ 4,940

(2) %

$ 17,624

$ 20,398

(14) % Storage 4,475

4,965

(10) %

16,261

17,958

(9) % Total ISG net revenue $ 9,332

$ 9,905

(6) %

$ 33,885

$ 38,356

(12) %























Operating Income:





















ISG operating income $ 1,428

$ 1,543

(7) %

$ 4,286

$ 5,045

(15) % % of ISG net revenue 15.3 %

15.6 %





12.6 %

13.2 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 66 %

70 %





55 %

57 %



























Client Solutions Group (CSG):





















Net revenue:





















Commercial $ 9,563

$ 10,697

(11) %

$ 39,814

$ 45,556

(13) % Consumer 2,152

2,664

(19) %

9,102

12,657

(28) % Total CSG net revenue $ 11,715

$ 13,361

(12) %

$ 48,916

$ 58,213

(16) %























Operating Income:





















CSG operating income $ 726

$ 671

8 %

$ 3,512

$ 3,824

(8) % % of CSG net revenue 6.2 %

5.0 %





7.2 %

6.6 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 34 %

30 %





45 %

43 %





Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Segment Information (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)



Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023 Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:











Reportable segment net revenue $ 21,047

$ 23,266

$ 82,801

$ 96,569 Other businesses (a) 1,269

1,770

5,614

5,721 Unallocated transactions (b) 2

3

10

11 Total consolidated net revenue $ 22,318

$ 25,039

$ 88,425

$ 102,301















Reconciliation to consolidated operating income:













Reportable segment operating income $ 2,154

$ 2,214

$ 7,798

$ 8,869 Other businesses (a) (17)

(48)

(129)

(240) Unallocated transactions (b) 2

4

9

8 Impact of purchase accounting (c) (4)

(11)

(14)

(44) Amortization of intangibles (206)

(238)

(819)

(970) Transaction-related expenses (d) (3)

(6)

(12)

(22) Stock-based compensation expense (e) (203)

(228)

(878)

(931) Other corporate expenses (f) (232)

(498)

(744)

(899) Total consolidated operating income $ 1,491

$ 1,189

$ 5,211

$ 5,771

_________________ (a) Other businesses consists of: 1) Dell's resale of standalone VMware, Inc. products and services, "VMware Resale," 2) Secureworks, and 3) Virtustream, and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or collectively. (b) Unallocated transactions includes other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments. (c) Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction. (d) Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs. From time to time, this category also may include transaction-related income related to divestitures of businesses or asset sales. (e) Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at grant date. (f) Other corporate expenses includes severance, impairment charges, incentive charges related to equity investments, payroll taxes associated with stock-based compensation, facilities action, and other costs.

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc., non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Selected Financial Measures (in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended





February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

%

Change

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

Change Net revenue (a) $ 22,318

$ 25,039

(11) %

$ 88,425

$ 102,301

(14) % Non-GAAP gross margin $ 5,468

$ 5,971

(8) %

$ 21,444

$ 23,427

(8) % % of non-GAAP net revenue 24.5 %

23.8 %





24.3 %

22.9 %



Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 3,329

$ 3,801

(12) %

$ 13,766

$ 14,790

(7) % % of non-GAAP net revenue 14.9 %

15.1 %





15.6 %

14.5 %



Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,139

$ 2,170

(1) %

$ 7,678

$ 8,637

(11) % % of non-GAAP net revenue 9.6 %

8.7 %





8.7 %

8.4 %



Non-GAAP net income $ 1,610

$ 1,322

22 %

$ 5,245

$ 5,727

(8) % % of non-GAAP net revenue 7.2 %

5.3 %





5.9 %

5.6 %



Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $ 2.20

$ 1.80

22 %

$ 7.13

$ 7.61

(6) %

____________________ (a) Effective in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, non-GAAP net revenue no longer differs from net revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)



Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended





February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

%

Change

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

%

Change Gross margin $ 5,316

$ 5,756

(8) %

$ 20,869

$ 22,686

(8) % Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 84

99





331

414



Impact of purchase accounting —

—





—

2



Stock-based compensation expense 37

40





149

152



Other corporate expenses 31

76





95

173



Non-GAAP gross margin $ 5,468

$ 5,971

(8) %

$ 21,444

$ 23,427

(8) %























Operating expenses $ 3,825

$ 4,567

(16) %

$ 15,658

$ 16,915

(7) % Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles (122)

(139)





(488)

(556)



Impact of purchase accounting (4)

(11)





(14)

(42)



Transaction-related expenses (3)

(6)





(12)

(22)



Stock-based compensation expense (166)

(188)





(729)

(779)



Other corporate expenses (201)

(422)





(649)

(726)



Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 3,329

$ 3,801

(12) %

$ 13,766

$ 14,790

(7) %























Operating income $ 1,491

$ 1,189

25 %

$ 5,211

$ 5,771

(10) % Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 206

238





819

970



Impact of purchase accounting 4

11





14

44



Transaction-related expenses 3

6





12

22



Stock-based compensation expense 203

228





878

931



Other corporate expenses 232

498





744

899



Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,139

$ 2,170

(1) %

$ 7,678

$ 8,637

(11) %























Net income $ 1,158

$ 606

91 %

$ 3,195

$ 2,422

32 % Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 206

238





819

970



Impact of purchase accounting 4

11





14

44



Transaction-related (income) expenses (5)

(14)





49

(16)



Stock-based compensation expense 203

228





878

931



Other corporate expenses 232

392





744

1,812



Fair value adjustments on equity investments (83)

9





(47)

206



Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (105)

(148)





(407)

(642)



Non-GAAP net income $ 1,610

$ 1,322

22 %

$ 5,245

$ 5,727

(8) %

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited; continued)



Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended





February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

%

Change

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

%

Change Earnings per share attributable to Dell

Technologies, Inc. - diluted $ 1.59

$ 0.84

89 %

$ 4.36

$ 3.24

35 % Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 0.28

0.32





1.11

1.29



Impact of purchase accounting 0.01

0.01





0.02

0.06



Transaction-related (income) expenses (0.01)

(0.02)





0.07

(0.02)



Stock-based compensation expense 0.28

0.31





1.19

1.24



Other corporate expenses 0.32

0.53





1.01

2.41



Fair value adjustments on equity

investments (0.11)

0.01





(0.06)

0.27



Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (0.15)

(0.19)





(0.55)

(0.86)



Total non-GAAP adjustments attributable

to non-controlling interests (0.01)

(0.01)





(0.02)

(0.02)



Non-GAAP earnings per share

attributable to Dell Technologies, Inc. -

diluted $ 2.20

$ 1.80

22 %

$ 7.13

$ 7.61

(6) %

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)



Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended





February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

%

Change

February 2,

2024

February 3,

2023

%

Change Cash flow from operations $ 1,533

$ 2,714

(44) %

$ 8,676

$ 3,565

143 % Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Capital expenditures and capitalized

software development costs, net (a) (727)

(749)





(2,753)

(2,993)



Free cash flow $ 806

$ 1,965

(59) %

$ 5,923

$ 572

935 %























Free cash flow $ 806

$ 1,965

(59) %

$ 5,923

$ 572

935 % Non-GAAP adjustments:





















DFS financing receivables (b) 136

175





(309)

461



DFS operating leases (c) 68

127





(7)

500



Adjusted free cash flow $ 1,010

$ 2,267

(55) %

$ 5,607

$ 1,533

266 %

____________________ (a) Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs is net of proceeds from sales of facilities, land, and other assets. (b) DFS financing receivables represents the operating cash flow impact from the change in financing receivables. (c) DFS operating leases represents the change in net carrying value of equipment for DFS operating leases.

