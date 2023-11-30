Dell Technologies Delivers Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

News provided by

Dell Technologies

30 Nov, 2023, 16:05 ET

News summary

  • Third quarter revenue of $22.3 billion
  • Operating income of $1.5 billion and non-GAAP operating income of $2 billion
  • Diluted earnings per share of $1.36, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.88
  • Third quarter cash flow from operations of $2.2 billion, with $9.9 billion throughout the last 12 months

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Full story
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter. Revenue was $22.3 billion, down 10% year-over-year. The company generated operating income of $1.5 billion and non-GAAP operating income of $2 billion, down 16% and 17% year-over-year, respectively. Diluted earnings per share was $1.36, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.88. Cash flow from operations for the third quarter was $2.2 billion, driven by profitability and strong working capital performance. The company has generated $9.9 billion of cash flow from operations throughout the last 12 months.

Dell ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $39 billion, recurring revenue of $5.6 billion, up 4% year-over-year, and deferred revenue of $29.1 billion, up 7% year-over-year, primarily due to increases in software and hardware maintenance agreements. The company's cash and investment balance was $9.9 billion.

"We have proven our ability to generate strong cash flow through profitability and working capital efficiency, including $9.9 billion of cash flow from operations over the last twelve months," said Yvonne McGill, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "Our long-term financial framework and capital allocation plan continue to deliver results, with $1 billion returned to shareholders in the third quarter through share repurchases and dividends."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)












Net revenue

$         22,251

$          24,721

(10) %

$         66,107

$           77,262

(14) %

Operating income

$           1,486

$            1,762

(16) %

$           3,720

$             4,582

(19) %

Net income

$           1,004

$               241

317 %

$           2,037

$             1,816

12 %

Earnings per share - diluted

$             1.36

$              0.33

312 %

$             2.78

$               2.41

15 %












Non-GAAP net revenue

$         22,251

$          24,721

(10) %

$         66,107

$          77,262

(14) %

Non-GAAP operating income

$           1,964

$            2,380

(17) %

$           5,539

$            6,467

(14) %

Non-GAAP net income

$           1,389

$            1,705

(19) %

$           3,635

$            4,405

(17) %

Adjusted EBITDA

$           2,579

$            2,946

(12) %

$           7,378

$            8,004

(8) %

Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted

$             1.88

$              2.30

(18) %

$             4.93

$              5.81

(15) %



Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Infrastructure Solutions Group delivered third quarter revenue of $8.5 billion, flat sequentially and down 12% year-over-year. Servers and networking revenue was $4.7 billion, with 9% sequential growth driven by AI-optimized servers. Storage revenue was $3.8 billion, down 8% sequentially with demand strength in unstructured data solutions and data protection. Operating income was $1.1 billion.

Client Solutions Group delivered third quarter revenue of $12.3 billion, down 11% year-over-year and 5% sequentially. Commercial client revenue was $9.8 billion, and Consumer revenue was $2.4 billion. Operating income was $925 million.

"Technology is everywhere, and we continue to focus on extending our leadership positions and turning new opportunities into incremental growth," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer. "Our servers and networking business was up 9% sequentially fueled by customer interest in generative AI. And heading into FY25, we expect revenue growth given the tailwinds to our business."

Dell continued to expand its broad portfolio to help customers meet their performance, cost and security requirements across clouds, on premises and at the edge.

  • The Dell Generative AI Solutions portfolio expanded with new on-premises offerings that make GenAI implementations simpler with high-performing IT infrastructure, multicloud access and professional services.
  • ObjectScale XF960 is an all-flash, scale-out appliance for GenAI and real-time analytics based on Dell's software-defined object storage software, which can run on Linux and Red Hat Open Shift on PowerEdge servers.
  • Dell's collaboration with Meta makes it easy for customers to deploy Meta's Llama 2 models on premises with Dell's GenAI portfolio of IT infrastructure, client devices and professional services.
  • Dell's collaboration with Hugging Face helps enterprises create, fine-tune and implement their own open-source GenAI models with the Hugging Face community on Dell infrastructure products and services.
  • Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure simplifies the hybrid cloud experience by helping customers extend Azure to data center and edge locations.
  • Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Red Hat OpenShift, the first fully integrated application delivery platform purpose-built for Red Hat OpenShift, helps customers deploy, manage and run containers alongside virtual machines on premises.
  • The Precision 7875 Tower is Dell's most scalable and powerful AMD processor-based workstation and lets companies develop and fine-tune complex GenAI models locally before deploying them at scale.

Operating Segments Results

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)

Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):










Net revenue:










Servers and networking

$     4,656

$    5,201

(10) %

$   12,767

$  15,458

(17) %

Storage

3,843

4,429

(13) %

11,786

12,993

(9) %

Total ISG net revenue

$     8,499

$    9,630

(12) %

$   24,553

$  28,451

(14) %












Operating Income:










ISG operating income

$     1,069

$    1,374

(22) %

$      2,858

$    3,502

(18) %

% of ISG net revenue

12.6 %

14.3 %


11.6 %

12.3 %

% of total reportable segment operating income

54 %

56 %


51 %

53 %













Client Solutions Group (CSG):










Net revenue:










Commercial

$     9,835

$  10,747

(8) %

$   30,251

$  34,859

(13) %

Consumer

2,441

3,028

(19) %

6,950

9,993

(30) %

Total CSG net revenue

$   12,276

$  13,775

(11) %

$   37,201

$  44,852

(17) %












Operating Income:










CSG operating income

$         925

$    1,060

(13) %

$      2,786

$    3,153

(12) %

% of CSG net revenue

7.5 %

7.7 %


7.5 %

7.0 %

% of total reportable segment operating income

46 %

44 %


49 %

47 %

Conference call information
As previously announced, the company will hold a conference call to discuss its performance and financial guidance on Nov. 30 at 3:30 p.m. CST. Prior to the start of the conference call, prepared remarks and a presentation containing additional financial and operating information prior to financial guidance may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com. The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.delltechnologies.com/news-events/upcoming-events

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the final remarks and presentation with financial guidance will be available following the broadcast, and an archived version will be available at the same location for one year.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)
Our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts focus on driving positive impact for people and our planet while delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. ESG resources can be accessed at https://www.dell.com/en-us/dt/corporate/social-impact/reporting/esg-governance.htm 

About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release presents information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc., non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. – basic, and non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. – diluted, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements in this press release that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Dell Technologies' current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes.

Dell Technologies' results or events in future periods could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: adverse global economic conditions and instability in financial markets; competitive pressures; Dell Technologies' reliance on third-party suppliers for products and components, including reliance on single-source or limited-source suppliers; Dell Technologies' ability to achieve favorable pricing from its vendors; Dell Technologies' ability to achieve  the intended benefits of its continuing strategic relationship with VMware, Inc.; Dell Technologies' execution of its strategy; Dell Technologies' ability to manage solutions and products and services transitions in an effective manner; Dell Technologies' ability to deliver high-quality products, software, and services; cyber attacks or other data security incidents; Dell Technologies' ability to successfully execute on strategic initiatives including acquisitions, divestitures or cost savings measures; Dell Technologies' foreign operations and ability to generate substantial non-U.S. net revenue; Dell Technologies' product, services, customer, and geographic sales mix, and seasonal sales trends; the performance of Dell Technologies' sales channel partners; access to the capital markets by Dell Technologies or its customers; material impairment of the value of goodwill or intangible assets; weak economic conditions and the effect of additional regulation on Dell Technologies' financial services activities; counterparty default risks; the loss by Dell Technologies of any contracts for ISG services and solutions and its ability to perform such contracts at their estimated costs; loss by Dell Technologies of government contracts; Dell Technologies' ability to develop and protect its proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; disruptions in Dell Technologies' infrastructure; Dell Technologies' ability to hedge effectively its exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; expiration of tax holidays or favorable tax rate structures, or unfavorable outcomes in tax audits and other tax compliance matters; impairment of portfolio investments; unfavorable results of legal proceedings; expectations relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations; compliance requirements of changing environmental and safety laws, human rights laws, or other laws; the effect of armed hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters, or public health issues; the effect of global climate change and legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; Dell Technologies' dependence on the services of Michael Dell and key employees; Dell Technologies' level of indebtedness; and business and financial factors and legal restrictions affecting continuation of Dell Technologies' quarterly cash dividend policy and dividend rate.

This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Dell Technologies discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Dell Technologies' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Dell Technologies' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Dell Technologies makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Dell Technologies might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. Dell Technologies does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date they are made, new information, or otherwise.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Related Financial Highlights
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

Net revenue:










Products

$   16,233

$  18,938

(14) %

$   48,204

$  60,212

(20) %

Services

6,018

5,783

4 %

17,903

17,050

5 %

Total net revenue

22,251

24,721

(10) %

66,107

77,262

(14) %

Cost of net revenue:










Products

13,546

15,601

(13) %

39,923

50,281

(21) %

Services

3,557

3,413

4 %

10,631

10,051

6 %

Total cost of net revenue

17,103

19,014

(10) %

50,554

60,332

(16) %

Gross margin

5,148

5,707

(10) %

15,553

16,930

(8) %

Operating expenses:










Selling, general, and administrative

2,970

3,268

(9) %

9,748

10,364

(6) %

Research and development

692

677

2 %

2,085

1,984

5 %

Total operating expenses

3,662

3,945

(7) %

11,833

12,348

(4) %

Operating income

1,486

1,762

(16) %

3,720

4,582

(19) %

Interest and other, net

(306)

(1,308)

77 %

(1,121)

(2,280)

51 %

Income before income taxes

1,180

454

160 %

2,599

2,302

13 %

Income tax expense

176

213

(17) %

562

486

16 %

Net income

1,004

241

317 %

2,037

1,816

12 %

Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(2)

(4)

50 %

(14)

(12)

(17) %

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.

$     1,006

$        245

311 %

$     2,051

$     1,828

12 %












Percentage of Total Net Revenue:










Gross margin

23.1 %

23.1 %


23.5 %

21.9 %

Selling, general, and administrative

13.3 %

13.3 %


14.7 %

13.4 %

Research and development

3.1 %

2.7 %


3.2 %

2.6 %

Operating expenses

16.4 %

16.0 %


17.9 %

16.0 %

Operating income

6.7 %

7.1 %


5.6 %

5.9 %

Income before income taxes

5.3 %

1.8 %


3.9 %

3.0 %

Net income

4.5 %

1.0 %


3.1 %

2.4 %

Income tax rate

14.9 %

46.9 %


21.6 %

21.1 %




Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in millions; unaudited)


November 3, 2023

February 3, 2023

ASSETS

Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                           8,298

$                           8,607

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $74 and $78

9,720

12,482

Due from related party, net

386

378

Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $73 and $142

4,540

5,281

Inventories

3,381

4,776

Other current assets

10,662

10,827

Total current assets

36,987

42,351

Property, plant, and equipment, net

6,222

6,209

Long-term investments

1,294

1,518

Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $80 and $59

5,773

5,638

Goodwill

19,616

19,676

Intangible assets, net

5,907

6,468

Due from related party, net

239

440

Other non-current assets

7,226

7,311

Total assets

$                         83,264

$                         89,611




LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:


Short-term debt

$                           6,498

$                           6,573

Accounts payable

19,478

18,598

Due to related party

1,246

2,067

Accrued and other

6,449

8,874

Short-term deferred revenue

15,206

15,542

Total current liabilities

48,877

51,654

Long-term debt

20,119

23,015

Long-term deferred revenue

13,847

14,744

Other non-current liabilities

2,991

3,223

Total liabilities

85,834

92,636

Stockholders' equity (deficit):


Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit)

(2,664)

(3,122)

Non-controlling interests

94

97

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

(2,570)

(3,025)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                         83,264

$                         89,611

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions; unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income

$             1,004

$                 241

$              2,037

$              1,816

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

1,148

155

5,106

(965)

Change in cash from operating activities

2,152

396

7,143

851

Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchases of investments

(30)

(21)

(143)

(101)

Maturities and sales of investments

23

31

150

99

Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs

(704)

(747)

(2,029)

(2,244)

Acquisition of businesses and assets, net

(127)


(127)

Other

13

7

35

18

Change in cash from investing activities

(825)

(730)

(2,114)

(2,228)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

4


8

5

Repurchases of common stock

(702)

(600)

(1,202)

(2,718)

Repurchases of common stock for employee tax withholdings

(42)

(22)

(354)

(380)

Payments of dividends and dividend equivalents

(266)

(238)

(811)

(728)

Proceeds from debt

2,249

2,314

6,904

8,779

Repayments of debt

(2,684)

(1,837)

(9,766)

(8,079)

Debt-related costs and other, net

(5)

(3)

(54)

(17)

Change in cash from financing activities

(1,446)

(386)

(5,275)

(3,138)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(83)

(149)

(200)

(343)

Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(202)

(869)

(446)

(4,858)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

8,650

6,093

8,894

10,082

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$             8,448

$              5,224

$              8,448

$              5,224

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Segment Information
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):










Net revenue:










Servers and networking

$      4,656

$   5,201

(10) %

$   12,767

$ 15,458

(17) %

Storage

3,843

4,429

(13) %

11,786

12,993

(9) %

Total ISG net revenue

$      8,499

$   9,630

(12) %

$   24,553

$ 28,451

(14) %












Operating Income:










ISG operating income

$      1,069

$   1,374

(22) %

$     2,858

$    3,502

(18) %

% of ISG net revenue

12.6 %

14.3 %


11.6 %

12.3 %

% of total reportable segment operating income

54 %

56 %


51 %

53 %













Client Solutions Group (CSG):










Net revenue:










Commercial

$      9,835

$ 10,747

(8) %

$   30,251

$ 34,859

(13) %

Consumer

2,441

3,028

(19) %

6,950

9,993

(30) %

Total CSG net revenue

$   12,276

$ 13,775

(11) %

$   37,201

$ 44,852

(17) %












Operating Income:










CSG operating income

$         925

$   1,060

(13) %

$     2,786

$    3,153

(12) %

% of CSG net revenue

7.5 %

7.7 %


7.5 %

7.0 %

% of total reportable segment operating income

46 %

44 %


49 %

47 %




Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Segment Information
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)


Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:





Reportable segment net revenue

$           20,775

$           23,405

$           61,754

$           73,303

Other businesses (a)

1,474

1,313

4,345

3,951

Unallocated transactions (b)

2

3

8

8

Total consolidated net revenue

$           22,251

$           24,721

$           66,107

$           77,262








Reconciliation to consolidated operating income:






Reportable segment operating income

$             1,994

$             2,434

$             5,644

$             6,655

Other businesses (a)

(32)

(57)

(112)

(192)

Unallocated transactions (b)

2

3

7

4

Impact of purchase accounting (c)

(2)

(21)

(10)

(33)

Amortization of intangibles

(205)

(245)

(613)

(732)

Transaction-related expenses (d)

(3)

(8)

(9)

(16)

Stock-based compensation expense (e)

(227)

(235)

(675)

(703)

Other corporate expenses (f)

(41)

(109)

(512)

(401)

Total consolidated operating income

$             1,486

$             1,762

$             3,720

$             4,582









(a)

Other businesses consists of: 1) Dell's resale of standalone VMware, Inc. products and services, "VMware Resale," 2) Secureworks, and 3) Virtustream, and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or collectively.

(b)

Unallocated transactions includes other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments.

(c)

Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction.

(d)

Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs. From time to time, this category also may include transaction-related income related to divestitures of businesses or asset sales.

(e)

Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at grant date.

(f)

Other corporate expenses includes severance, impairment charges, incentive charges related to equity investments, payroll taxes associated with stock-based compensation, facilities action, and other costs.   

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc., non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, and non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Selected Financial Measures
(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

Net revenue (a)

$   22,251

$  24,721

(10) %

$   66,107

$ 77,262

(14) %

Non-GAAP gross margin

$     5,276

$    5,865

(10) %

$   15,976

$ 17,456

(8) %

% of non-GAAP net revenue

23.7 %

23.7 %


24.2 %

22.6 %

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$     3,312

$    3,485

(5) %

$   10,437

$ 10,989

(5) %

% of non-GAAP net revenue

14.9 %

14.1 %


15.8 %

14.2 %

Non-GAAP operating income

$     1,964

$    2,380

(17) %

$     5,539

$   6,467

(14) %

% of non-GAAP net revenue

8.8 %

9.6 %


8.4 %

8.4 %

Non-GAAP net income

$     1,389

$    1,705

(19) %

$     3,635

$   4,405

(17) %

% of non-GAAP net revenue

6.2 %

6.9 %


5.5 %

5.7 %

Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted

$       1.88

$      2.30

(18) %

$       4.93

$     5.81

(15) %









(a)

Effective in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, non-GAAP net revenue no longer differs from net revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure.



Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

Gross margin

$         5,148

$         5,707

(10) %

$       15,553

$       16,930

(8) %

Non-GAAP adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

84

106


247

315

Impact of purchase accounting






2

Stock-based compensation expense

37

37


112

112

Other corporate expenses

7

15


64

97

Non-GAAP gross margin

$         5,276

$         5,865

(10) %

$       15,976

$       17,456

(8) %












Operating expenses

$         3,662

$         3,945

(7) %

$       11,833

$       12,348

(4) %

Non-GAAP adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

(121)

(139)


(366)

(417)

Impact of purchase accounting

(2)

(21)


(10)

(31)

Transaction-related expenses

(3)

(8)


(9)

(16)

Stock-based compensation expense

(190)

(198)


(563)

(591)

Other corporate expenses

(34)

(94)


(448)

(304)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$         3,312

$         3,485

(5) %

$       10,437

$       10,989

(5) %












Operating income

$         1,486

$         1,762

(16) %

$         3,720

$         4,582

(19) %

Non-GAAP adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

205

245


613

732

Impact of purchase accounting

2

21


10

33

Transaction-related expenses

3

8


9

16

Stock-based compensation expense

227

235


675

703

Other corporate expenses

41

109


512

401

Non-GAAP operating income

$         1,964

$         2,380

(17) %

$         5,539

$         6,467

(14) %












Net income

$         1,004

$            241

317 %

$         2,037

$         1,816

12 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

205

245


613

732

Impact of purchase accounting

2

21


10

33

Transaction-related (income) expenses

(5)

4


54

(2)

Stock-based compensation expense

227

235


675

703

Other corporate expenses

41

1,112


512

1,420

Fair value adjustments on equity investments

(8)

(44)


36

197

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

(77)

(109)


(302)

(494)

Non-GAAP net income

$         1,389

$         1,705

(19) %

$         3,635

$         4,405

(17) %

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts; unaudited; continued)


For the Three Months Ended November 3, 2023

GAAP

Amortization of intangibles

Impact of purchase accounting

Transaction-related (income) expenses

Stock-based compensation expense

Other corporate expenses

Fair value adjustments on equity investments

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

Aggregate adjustment for non-controlling interests

Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.

$  1,006

205

2

(5)

227

41

(8)

(77)

(2)

$   1,389




















Earnings per share - basic

$     1.39
















$      1.92

Earnings per share - diluted

$     1.36
















$      1.88




















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

722
















722

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

740
















740



For the Three Months Ended October 28, 2022

GAAP

Amortization of intangibles

Impact of purchase accounting

Transaction-related (income) expenses


Stock-based compensation expense

Other corporate expenses

Fair value adjustments on equity investments

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

Aggregate adjustment for non-controlling interests

Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.

$      245

245

21

4

235

1,112

(44)

(109)

(2)

$   1,707




















Earnings per share - basic

$     0.34
















$      2.34

Earnings per share - diluted

$     0.33
















$      2.30




















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

728
















728

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

743
















743

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts; unaudited; continued)


For the Nine Months Ended November 3, 2023

GAAP

Amortization of intangibles

Impact of purchase accounting

Transaction-related (income) expenses

Stock-based compensation expense

Other corporate expenses

Fair value adjustments on equity investments

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

Aggregate adjustment for non-controlling interests

Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.

$  2,051

613

10

54

675

512

36

(302)

(9)

$   3,640




















Earnings per share - basic

$     2.83
















$      5.03

Earnings per share - diluted

$     2.78
















$      4.93




















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

724
















724

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

738
















738



For the Nine Months Ended October 28, 2022

GAAP

Amortization of intangibles

Impact of purchase accounting

Transaction-related (income) expenses

Stock-based compensation expense

Other corporate expenses

Fair value adjustments on equity investments

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

Aggregate adjustment for non-controlling interests

Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.

$  1,828

732

33

(2)

703

1,420

197

(494)

(7)

$   4,410




















Earnings per share - basic

$     2.47
















$      5.96

Earnings per share - diluted

$     2.41
















$      5.81




















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

740
















740

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

759
















759

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Also from this source

Imbue to Develop Next-Generation AI Models with $150 Million Dell High Performance Computing System

Full story Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) and Imbue, an independent AI research company, have entered into a $150 million agreement to build a new...
Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call Nov. 30 to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call Nov. 30 to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. CST to discuss its fiscal 2024 third quarter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.