Dell Technologies Delivers Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces financial results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter. Revenue was $22.3 billion, down 10% year-over-year. The company generated operating income of $1.5 billion and non-GAAP operating income of $2 billion, down 16% and 17% year-over-year, respectively. Diluted earnings per share was $1.36, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.88. Cash flow from operations for the third quarter was $2.2 billion, driven by profitability and strong working capital performance. The company has generated $9.9 billion of cash flow from operations throughout the last 12 months.

Dell ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $39 billion, recurring revenue of $5.6 billion, up 4% year-over-year, and deferred revenue of $29.1 billion, up 7% year-over-year, primarily due to increases in software and hardware maintenance agreements. The company's cash and investment balance was $9.9 billion.

"We have proven our ability to generate strong cash flow through profitability and working capital efficiency, including $9.9 billion of cash flow from operations over the last twelve months," said Yvonne McGill, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "Our long-term financial framework and capital allocation plan continue to deliver results, with $1 billion returned to shareholders in the third quarter through share repurchases and dividends."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)























Net revenue $ 22,251

$ 24,721

(10) %

$ 66,107

$ 77,262

(14) % Operating income $ 1,486

$ 1,762

(16) %

$ 3,720

$ 4,582

(19) % Net income $ 1,004

$ 241

317 %

$ 2,037

$ 1,816

12 % Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.36

$ 0.33

312 %

$ 2.78

$ 2.41

15 %























Non-GAAP net revenue $ 22,251

$ 24,721

(10) %

$ 66,107

$ 77,262

(14) % Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,964

$ 2,380

(17) %

$ 5,539

$ 6,467

(14) % Non-GAAP net income $ 1,389

$ 1,705

(19) %

$ 3,635

$ 4,405

(17) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,579

$ 2,946

(12) %

$ 7,378

$ 8,004

(8) % Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $ 1.88

$ 2.30

(18) %

$ 4.93

$ 5.81

(15) %







Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Infrastructure Solutions Group delivered third quarter revenue of $8.5 billion, flat sequentially and down 12% year-over-year. Servers and networking revenue was $4.7 billion, with 9% sequential growth driven by AI-optimized servers. Storage revenue was $3.8 billion, down 8% sequentially with demand strength in unstructured data solutions and data protection. Operating income was $1.1 billion.

Client Solutions Group delivered third quarter revenue of $12.3 billion, down 11% year-over-year and 5% sequentially. Commercial client revenue was $9.8 billion, and Consumer revenue was $2.4 billion. Operating income was $925 million.

"Technology is everywhere, and we continue to focus on extending our leadership positions and turning new opportunities into incremental growth," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer. "Our servers and networking business was up 9% sequentially fueled by customer interest in generative AI. And heading into FY25, we expect revenue growth given the tailwinds to our business."

Dell continued to expand its broad portfolio to help customers meet their performance, cost and security requirements across clouds, on premises and at the edge.

Operating Segments Results



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):





















Net revenue:





















Servers and networking $ 4,656

$ 5,201

(10) %

$ 12,767

$ 15,458

(17) % Storage 3,843

4,429

(13) %

11,786

12,993

(9) % Total ISG net revenue $ 8,499

$ 9,630

(12) %

$ 24,553

$ 28,451

(14) %























Operating Income:





















ISG operating income $ 1,069

$ 1,374

(22) %

$ 2,858

$ 3,502

(18) % % of ISG net revenue 12.6 %

14.3 %





11.6 %

12.3 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 54 %

56 %





51 %

53 %



























Client Solutions Group (CSG):





















Net revenue:





















Commercial $ 9,835

$ 10,747

(8) %

$ 30,251

$ 34,859

(13) % Consumer 2,441

3,028

(19) %

6,950

9,993

(30) % Total CSG net revenue $ 12,276

$ 13,775

(11) %

$ 37,201

$ 44,852

(17) %























Operating Income:





















CSG operating income $ 925

$ 1,060

(13) %

$ 2,786

$ 3,153

(12) % % of CSG net revenue 7.5 %

7.7 %





7.5 %

7.0 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 46 %

44 %





49 %

47 %





Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

Our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts focus on driving positive impact for people and our planet while delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. ESG resources can be accessed at https://www.dell.com/en-us/dt/corporate/social-impact/reporting/esg-governance.htm

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release presents information about non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc., non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. – basic, and non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. – diluted, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Dell Technologies' current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes.

Dell Technologies' results or events in future periods could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: adverse global economic conditions and instability in financial markets; competitive pressures; Dell Technologies' reliance on third-party suppliers for products and components, including reliance on single-source or limited-source suppliers; Dell Technologies' ability to achieve favorable pricing from its vendors; Dell Technologies' ability to achieve the intended benefits of its continuing strategic relationship with VMware, Inc.; Dell Technologies' execution of its strategy; Dell Technologies' ability to manage solutions and products and services transitions in an effective manner; Dell Technologies' ability to deliver high-quality products, software, and services; cyber attacks or other data security incidents; Dell Technologies' ability to successfully execute on strategic initiatives including acquisitions, divestitures or cost savings measures; Dell Technologies' foreign operations and ability to generate substantial non-U.S. net revenue; Dell Technologies' product, services, customer, and geographic sales mix, and seasonal sales trends; the performance of Dell Technologies' sales channel partners; access to the capital markets by Dell Technologies or its customers; material impairment of the value of goodwill or intangible assets; weak economic conditions and the effect of additional regulation on Dell Technologies' financial services activities; counterparty default risks; the loss by Dell Technologies of any contracts for ISG services and solutions and its ability to perform such contracts at their estimated costs; loss by Dell Technologies of government contracts; Dell Technologies' ability to develop and protect its proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; disruptions in Dell Technologies' infrastructure; Dell Technologies' ability to hedge effectively its exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; expiration of tax holidays or favorable tax rate structures, or unfavorable outcomes in tax audits and other tax compliance matters; impairment of portfolio investments; unfavorable results of legal proceedings; expectations relating to environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations; compliance requirements of changing environmental and safety laws, human rights laws, or other laws; the effect of armed hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters, or public health issues; the effect of global climate change and legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; Dell Technologies' dependence on the services of Michael Dell and key employees; Dell Technologies' level of indebtedness; and business and financial factors and legal restrictions affecting continuation of Dell Technologies' quarterly cash dividend policy and dividend rate.

This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Dell Technologies discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Dell Technologies' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Dell Technologies' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2023, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Dell Technologies makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Dell Technologies might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. Dell Technologies does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date they are made, new information, or otherwise.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Related Financial Highlights

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change Net revenue:





















Products $ 16,233

$ 18,938

(14) %

$ 48,204

$ 60,212

(20) % Services 6,018

5,783

4 %

17,903

17,050

5 % Total net revenue 22,251

24,721

(10) %

66,107

77,262

(14) % Cost of net revenue:





















Products 13,546

15,601

(13) %

39,923

50,281

(21) % Services 3,557

3,413

4 %

10,631

10,051

6 % Total cost of net revenue 17,103

19,014

(10) %

50,554

60,332

(16) % Gross margin 5,148

5,707

(10) %

15,553

16,930

(8) % Operating expenses:





















Selling, general, and administrative 2,970

3,268

(9) %

9,748

10,364

(6) % Research and development 692

677

2 %

2,085

1,984

5 % Total operating expenses 3,662

3,945

(7) %

11,833

12,348

(4) % Operating income 1,486

1,762

(16) %

3,720

4,582

(19) % Interest and other, net (306)

(1,308)

77 %

(1,121)

(2,280)

51 % Income before income taxes 1,180

454

160 %

2,599

2,302

13 % Income tax expense 176

213

(17) %

562

486

16 % Net income 1,004

241

317 %

2,037

1,816

12 % Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (2)

(4)

50 %

(14)

(12)

(17) % Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ 1,006

$ 245

311 %

$ 2,051

$ 1,828

12 %























Percentage of Total Net Revenue:





















Gross margin 23.1 %

23.1 %





23.5 %

21.9 %



Selling, general, and administrative 13.3 %

13.3 %





14.7 %

13.4 %



Research and development 3.1 %

2.7 %





3.2 %

2.6 %



Operating expenses 16.4 %

16.0 %





17.9 %

16.0 %



Operating income 6.7 %

7.1 %





5.6 %

5.9 %



Income before income taxes 5.3 %

1.8 %





3.9 %

3.0 %



Net income 4.5 %

1.0 %





3.1 %

2.4 %



Income tax rate 14.9 %

46.9 %





21.6 %

21.1 %











Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in millions; unaudited)



November 3, 2023

February 3, 2023 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,298

$ 8,607 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $74 and $78 9,720

12,482 Due from related party, net 386

378 Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $73 and $142 4,540

5,281 Inventories 3,381

4,776 Other current assets 10,662

10,827 Total current assets 36,987

42,351 Property, plant, and equipment, net 6,222

6,209 Long-term investments 1,294

1,518 Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance of $80 and $59 5,773

5,638 Goodwill 19,616

19,676 Intangible assets, net 5,907

6,468 Due from related party, net 239

440 Other non-current assets 7,226

7,311 Total assets $ 83,264

$ 89,611







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 6,498

$ 6,573 Accounts payable 19,478

18,598 Due to related party 1,246

2,067 Accrued and other 6,449

8,874 Short-term deferred revenue 15,206

15,542 Total current liabilities 48,877

51,654 Long-term debt 20,119

23,015 Long-term deferred revenue 13,847

14,744 Other non-current liabilities 2,991

3,223 Total liabilities 85,834

92,636 Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) (2,664)

(3,122) Non-controlling interests 94

97 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (2,570)

(3,025) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 83,264

$ 89,611

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 1,004

$ 241

$ 2,037

$ 1,816 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 1,148

155

5,106

(965) Change in cash from operating activities 2,152

396

7,143

851 Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of investments (30)

(21)

(143)

(101) Maturities and sales of investments 23

31

150

99 Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs (704)

(747)

(2,029)

(2,244) Acquisition of businesses and assets, net (127)

—

(127)

— Other 13

7

35

18 Change in cash from investing activities (825)

(730)

(2,114)

(2,228) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 4

—

8

5 Repurchases of common stock (702)

(600)

(1,202)

(2,718) Repurchases of common stock for employee tax withholdings (42)

(22)

(354)

(380) Payments of dividends and dividend equivalents (266)

(238)

(811)

(728) Proceeds from debt 2,249

2,314

6,904

8,779 Repayments of debt (2,684)

(1,837)

(9,766)

(8,079) Debt-related costs and other, net (5)

(3)

(54)

(17) Change in cash from financing activities (1,446)

(386)

(5,275)

(3,138) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (83)

(149)

(200)

(343) Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (202)

(869)

(446)

(4,858) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 8,650

6,093

8,894

10,082 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 8,448

$ 5,224

$ 8,448

$ 5,224

Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Segment Information

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022 Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:











Reportable segment net revenue $ 20,775

$ 23,405

$ 61,754

$ 73,303 Other businesses (a) 1,474

1,313

4,345

3,951 Unallocated transactions (b) 2

3

8

8 Total consolidated net revenue $ 22,251

$ 24,721

$ 66,107

$ 77,262















Reconciliation to consolidated operating income:













Reportable segment operating income $ 1,994

$ 2,434

$ 5,644

$ 6,655 Other businesses (a) (32)

(57)

(112)

(192) Unallocated transactions (b) 2

3

7

4 Impact of purchase accounting (c) (2)

(21)

(10)

(33) Amortization of intangibles (205)

(245)

(613)

(732) Transaction-related expenses (d) (3)

(8)

(9)

(16) Stock-based compensation expense (e) (227)

(235)

(675)

(703) Other corporate expenses (f) (41)

(109)

(512)

(401) Total consolidated operating income $ 1,486

$ 1,762

$ 3,720

$ 4,582



















(a) Other businesses consists of: 1) Dell's resale of standalone VMware, Inc. products and services, "VMware Resale," 2) Secureworks, and 3) Virtustream, and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or collectively. (b) Unallocated transactions includes other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments. (c) Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction. (d) Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs. From time to time, this category also may include transaction-related income related to divestitures of businesses or asset sales. (e) Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at grant date. (f) Other corporate expenses includes severance, impairment charges, incentive charges related to equity investments, payroll taxes associated with stock-based compensation, facilities action, and other costs.

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc., non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, and non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Selected Financial Measures

(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change Net revenue (a) $ 22,251

$ 24,721

(10) %

$ 66,107

$ 77,262

(14) % Non-GAAP gross margin $ 5,276

$ 5,865

(10) %

$ 15,976

$ 17,456

(8) % % of non-GAAP net revenue 23.7 %

23.7 %





24.2 %

22.6 %



Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 3,312

$ 3,485

(5) %

$ 10,437

$ 10,989

(5) % % of non-GAAP net revenue 14.9 %

14.1 %





15.8 %

14.2 %



Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,964

$ 2,380

(17) %

$ 5,539

$ 6,467

(14) % % of non-GAAP net revenue 8.8 %

9.6 %





8.4 %

8.4 %



Non-GAAP net income $ 1,389

$ 1,705

(19) %

$ 3,635

$ 4,405

(17) % % of non-GAAP net revenue 6.2 %

6.9 %





5.5 %

5.7 %



Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted $ 1.88

$ 2.30

(18) %

$ 4.93

$ 5.81

(15) %



















(a) Effective in the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, non-GAAP net revenue no longer differs from net revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measure.





Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change

November 3, 2023

October 28, 2022

Change Gross margin $ 5,148

$ 5,707

(10) %

$ 15,553

$ 16,930

(8) % Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 84

106





247

315



Impact of purchase accounting —

—





—

2



Stock-based compensation expense 37

37





112

112



Other corporate expenses 7

15





64

97



Non-GAAP gross margin $ 5,276

$ 5,865

(10) %

$ 15,976

$ 17,456

(8) %























Operating expenses $ 3,662

$ 3,945

(7) %

$ 11,833

$ 12,348

(4) % Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles (121)

(139)





(366)

(417)



Impact of purchase accounting (2)

(21)





(10)

(31)



Transaction-related expenses (3)

(8)





(9)

(16)



Stock-based compensation expense (190)

(198)





(563)

(591)



Other corporate expenses (34)

(94)





(448)

(304)



Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 3,312

$ 3,485

(5) %

$ 10,437

$ 10,989

(5) %























Operating income $ 1,486

$ 1,762

(16) %

$ 3,720

$ 4,582

(19) % Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 205

245





613

732



Impact of purchase accounting 2

21





10

33



Transaction-related expenses 3

8





9

16



Stock-based compensation expense 227

235





675

703



Other corporate expenses 41

109





512

401



Non-GAAP operating income $ 1,964

$ 2,380

(17) %

$ 5,539

$ 6,467

(14) %























Net income $ 1,004

$ 241

317 %

$ 2,037

$ 1,816

12 % Non-GAAP adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 205

245





613

732



Impact of purchase accounting 2

21





10

33



Transaction-related (income) expenses (5)

4





54

(2)



Stock-based compensation expense 227

235





675

703



Other corporate expenses 41

1,112





512

1,420



Fair value adjustments on equity investments (8)

(44)





36

197



Aggregate adjustment for income taxes (77)

(109)





(302)

(494)



Non-GAAP net income $ 1,389

$ 1,705

(19) %

$ 3,635

$ 4,405

(17) %

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts; unaudited; continued)



For the Three Months Ended November 3, 2023

GAAP

Amortization of intangibles

Impact of purchase accounting

Transaction-related (income) expenses

Stock-based compensation expense

Other corporate expenses

Fair value adjustments on equity investments

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

Aggregate adjustment for non-controlling interests

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ 1,006

205

2

(5)

227

41

(8)

(77)

(2)

$ 1,389







































Earnings per share - basic $ 1.39

































$ 1.92 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.36

































$ 1.88







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 722

































722 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 740

































740





For the Three Months Ended October 28, 2022

GAAP

Amortization of intangibles

Impact of purchase accounting

Transaction-related (income) expenses

Stock-based compensation expense

Other corporate expenses

Fair value adjustments on equity investments

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

Aggregate adjustment for non-controlling interests

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ 245

245

21

4

235

1,112

(44)

(109)

(2)

$ 1,707







































Earnings per share - basic $ 0.34

































$ 2.34 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.33

































$ 2.30







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 728

































728 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 743

































743

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except percentages and per share amounts; unaudited; continued)



For the Nine Months Ended November 3, 2023

GAAP

Amortization of intangibles

Impact of purchase accounting

Transaction-related (income) expenses

Stock-based compensation expense

Other corporate expenses

Fair value adjustments on equity investments

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

Aggregate adjustment for non-controlling interests

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ 2,051

613

10

54

675

512

36

(302)

(9)

$ 3,640







































Earnings per share - basic $ 2.83

































$ 5.03 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.78

































$ 4.93







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 724

































724 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 738

































738





For the Nine Months Ended October 28, 2022

GAAP

Amortization of intangibles

Impact of purchase accounting

Transaction-related (income) expenses

Stock-based compensation expense

Other corporate expenses

Fair value adjustments on equity investments

Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

Aggregate adjustment for non-controlling interests

Non-GAAP Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ 1,828

732

33

(2)

703

1,420

197

(494)

(7)

$ 4,410







































Earnings per share - basic $ 2.47

































$ 5.96 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.41

































$ 5.81







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 740

































740 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 759

































759

