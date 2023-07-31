Dell Technologies Expands AI Offerings to Accelerate Secure Generative AI Initiatives

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

News summary

Dell Generative AI Solutions include a new suite of Dell products and services, in collaboration with NVIDIA, to help businesses gain real-time insights and enable innovation through intelligence

Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA offers pre-tested and proven Dell infrastructure, software and services to power transformative business outcomes with GenAI

Dell Professional Services help customers with strategy, implementation and scaling to accelerate GenAI adoption

Dell Precision workstations, with expanded NVIDIA GPU configurations, help users accelerate GenAI workloads locally on the device

Full story

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) introduces new offerings to help customers quickly and securely build generative AI (GenAI) models on-premises to accelerate improved outcomes and drive new levels of intelligence.

New Dell Generative AI Solutions, expanding upon our May's Project Helix announcement, span IT infrastructure, PCs and professional services to simplify the adoption of full-stack GenAI with large language models (LLM), meeting organizations wherever they are in their GenAI journey. These solutions help organizations, of all sizes and across industries, securely transform and deliver better outcomes.

"Generative AI represents an inflection point that is driving fundamental change in the pace of innovation while improving the customer experience and enabling new ways to work," Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies, said on a recent investor call. "Customers, big and small, are using their own data and business context to train, fine-tune and inference on Dell infrastructure solutions to incorporate advanced AI into their core business processes effectively and efficiently."

"Generative AI can help every enterprise transform its data into intelligent applications that enable them to solve complex business challenges," said Manuvir Das, vice president, Enterprise Computing, NVIDIA. "Dell Technologies and NVIDIA are building on our long-standing relationship to enable organizations to harness this capability to better serve their customers, more fully support their employees and fuel innovation across their operations."

With Dell Generative AI Solutions, the breadth of Dell's portfolio, including Dell Precision workstations, Dell PowerEdge servers, Dell PowerScale scale-out storage, Dell ECS enterprise object storage and a broad set of services, provide the reliable tools to deliver GenAI solutions from desktops to core data centers, edge locations and public clouds.

CyberAgent, a major Japanese digital advertising company, selected Dell servers as the key IT infrastructure for its generative AI development and digital advertising.

"We decided to select Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers equipped with NVIDIA H100 GPUs, which are optimized for generative AI applications," said Daisuke Takahashi, solution architect of CIU, CyberAgent. "In addition, we value the ease of use of the Dell iDRAC management tool for secure local and remote server management."

Full-stack GenAI for enterprises

The Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA is an inferencing blueprint, jointly engineered with NVIDIA, optimized to speed the deployment of a modular, secure and scalable platform for GenAI in the enterprise.

Until now, traditional inferencing approaches have been challenged to scale and support LLMs for real-time results and ensure data can be easily used by AI infrastructure. This solution helps customers generate higher quality, faster time-to-value predictions and decisions with their own data.

With a comprehensive verified inferencing approach, organizations can rapidly deploy GenAI projects and scale applications to transform processes in key areas, such as customer operations, content creation and management, software development and sales.

Dell Validated Designs are pre-tested, proven configurations to power GenAI inferencing efforts with Dell infrastructure, such as the Dell PowerEdge XE9680 or PowerEdge R760xa, with a choice of NVIDIA® Tensor Core GPUs, NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, the NVIDIA NeMo™ end-to-end framework and Dell software at its core. Customers can combine this with resilient and scalable unstructured data storage, including Dell PowerScale and Dell ECS storage. The infrastructure is available via Dell APEX, offering customers an on-premises deployment with a cloud consumption and management experience.

Services drive faster, more holistic GenAI outcomes

Dell Professional Services deliver a broad spectrum of new capabilities to help customers accelerate GenAI adoption to improve their operational efficiency and advance innovation.

These services begin with creating a new GenAI strategy that identifies high value use cases and a roadmap to achieve them. Dell also offers full-stack implementation services, based on the Dell Validated Design for GenAI with NVIDIA, and adoption services that apply the platform to specific use cases, such as customer operations or content creation. Once integrated into the business, Dell's scaling services help improve operations through managed services, training or resident experts.

"Dell's AI solutions offers enterprises the potential to right-size their GenAI efforts and help streamline operations as customers look to quickly deliver products and services across industry-specific use cases," said Ashish Nadkarni, group vice president and general manager, worldwide infrastructure and BuyerView research, IDC. "In the era of intelligent automation, Dell Technologies is meeting organizations wherever they are in their GenAI journey, helping them position themselves for success in an increasingly intelligent and technology-driven world."

Precision workstations provide secure GenAI development locally on the device

As the global leader in workstations,1 Dell Precision workstations allow AI developers and data scientists to develop and fine-tune GenAI models locally before deploying at scale. Precision workstations provide the performance and reliability – with up to four NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs in a single workstation – to run AI software frameworks 80% faster than the previous generation.2

Built-in AI software, Dell Optimizer, learns and responds to the way people work, improving performance across applications, network connectivity and audio. The latest feature allows mobile workstation users leveraging GenAI models to improve performance for the application in-use while minimizing impact to battery runtime.

"Our customers are looking to use generative AI in every aspect of their business, from monitoring agent behavior to detecting fraud," said James Laird, chief operating officer, Intelligent Voice. "Recent advances in AI combined with the power of Dell's AI solutions allows us to quickly build, test and deploy high-quality models at the speed our customers require."

Availability

Dell Validated Design for Generative AI with NVIDIA is available globally through traditional channels and Dell APEX today.

Dell Professional Services for Generative AI are available in select countries now.

Dell Precision workstations (7960 Tower, 7865 Tower, 5860 Tower) with NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation GPUs will be available globally in early August.

Dell Optimizer adaptive workload will be available globally on select Precision mobile workstations on August 30 .

Additional Resources

Blog: The Game-changing Potential of Generative AI

Blog: Deliver Faster Value With Dell Generative AI Solutions

Learn more about AI at Dell Technologies.

Learn more about Dell Professional Services for Generative AI.

Learn more about Dell Precision Workstations.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.

1 IDC Quarterly Workstation Tracker, Q1 2023.

2 Tests run on an Intel i9-12900K, 64GB RAM, Windows 11 Enterprise x64, NVIDIA driver 526.99. Test scores relative performance of PyTorch GNMT V2 Training tests sores. Preliminary results on pre-production hardware and software, final performance may vary.

SOURCE Dell Technologies