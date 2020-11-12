Dell Technologies, FedEx and Switch Team Up to Deliver Exascale Multi-Cloud Capabilities to the Edge

This initiative will focus on bringing multi-cloud resources and exascale compute power closer to where customers run their businesses. Taking this approach allows organizations to make real-time decisions using capabilities like artificial intelligence, machine learning and 5G.

The companies plan to build technology hubs across the United States that will be capable of supporting multiple cloud environments with Switch's edge data centers and Dell Technologies' cloud infrastructure. The hubs will be placed in strategic, secure FedEx locations, with the first underway in Memphis, Tenn. This combination creates the foundation for a consistent experience across multiple cloud platforms.

Switch will deliver 100% uptime at the edge by utilizing the world's only Class 4 EDGE data center, the Switch MOD 15, interconnected with Switch's four PRIME data center campus locations. The data centers' infrastructure will include Dell Technologies servers, hyperconverged infrastructure, storage and networking products. As the managed solutions provider of choice, Dell Technologies will deliver the cloud solutions and services to support operations.

FedEx will provide the real estate and a portion of the construction and infrastructure costs. As the first consumer of these services, FedEx will provide enterprise end-user technical expertise as the basis for end-state product offerings. These deployments will provide low latency access to high density compute from FedEx operational locations, helping to power the digital innovations introduced by the company as FedEx transforms how data and technology are used in the global supply chain.

This relationship also brings together aligned sustainability visions for Dell Technologies, FedEx and Switch:

By 2030, for every Dell Technologies product a customer buys, Dell will reuse or recycle an equivalent product;

FedEx's global citizenship initiative to decrease the company's environmental footprint and achieve its corporate sustainability goals;

Switch's commitment to running its data center campus locations and edge deployments with 100% clean energy.

"The increasing pace of business is creating a growing reliance on near real-time connectivity to data that resides on the edge," said John Roese, global chief technology officer, Dell Technologies. "In working with FedEx and Switch, we can create a more local cloud-based environment, offering customers faster access to their workloads and data for greater flexibility and speed."

"As the size and scale of our network continue to increase, we see more data processing moving to the edge to support the automation and technology required to move more than 16 million packages each day," said Rob Carter, executive vice president and chief information officer, FedEx Corporation and president and co-CEO, FedEx Services. "The access to multi-cloud edge compute provided by this collaboration with Dell and Switch will allow us to continue reimagining what is possible from our unique position at the intersection of physical and digital worlds."

"Offering enterprise-class data centers from the Primes to the Prem, paired with Dell Technologies' products and services suite and FedEx's world-class physical infrastructure footprint, creates the technology platform that tomorrow's businesses will need," said Rob Roy, CEO and founder, Switch. "Teaming up with FedEx and Dell allows the three of us to create and demonstrate how enterprise customers can maintain independent control of their technology futures in the age of hybrid multi-cloud."

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $71 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. To learn more about how FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, please visit about.fedex.com.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent global leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

