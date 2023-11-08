Dell Technologies Launches New Services for Microsoft 365 Copilot to Speed Productivity and Efficiency

News provided by

Dell Technologies

08 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

ROUND ROCK, Texas , Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary

  • New assessment, advisory, readiness and implementation services prepare organizations to adopt and scale Microsoft 365 Copilot
  • New Dell professional services available across Microsoft's suite of tools and solutions

Full story 

Dell Technologies is delivering a portfolio of professional services for Microsoft, including services for Microsoft 365 Copilot, to help customers adopt a consistent approach to implementing and managing their technology.

With Dell's technology expertise, organizations can use leading assessment, advisory, operational readiness and implementation services that assist in adopting Microsoft 365 Copilot quickly and at scale.

"Dell is bridging the gap between aspiration and realization of generative AI," said Scott Bils, vice president of professional services portfolio, Dell Technologies. "By coupling Microsoft 365 Copilot's real-time intelligence and services from Dell, organizations can more easily implement and scale next generation AI capabilities."

According to Gartner®, "by 2026, more than 80% of enterprises will have used GenAI application programming interfaces or models, or deployed GenAI-enabled applications in production environments – up from less than 5% in 2023."1 

Dell's new services help organizations develop the strategy, deploy and test the solution and prepare teams to capitalize on Microsoft 365 Copilot functionality.

"Microsoft 365 Copilot is empowering our customers to accelerate their productivity and efficiency," said TJ Devine, Sr. Director, Product Marketing, Microsoft. "Dell's services are a valuable proposition for customers by ensuring they have an AI strategy and implementation plan for Microsoft 365 Copilot, while helping organizations establish user readiness for optimal scaling of this powerful GenAI capability."

Additional Dell Services for Microsoft Customers

The services for Microsoft 365 Copilot accompany more than a dozen new services designed to help customers take advantage of the functionality and capabilities of their Microsoft technology investments.

The solutions include Dell's professional services for Microsoft Azure and multicloud management with Azure Arc. These services allow customers to manage resources across multiple clouds to provide greater flexibility and control. New advisory services for Azure help customers strategically consume and optimize cloud resources.

New data platform services provide powerful data visualization and business intelligence to help customers manage, analyze and visualize their data in real time. Companies can make faster decisions about workload placement, cost and optimization of their environments. Businesses can protect their data with new security services for Microsoft Defender for Cloud and IoT, which provide advanced features to help protect cloud and IoT devices from potential threats.

Availability

  • Available globally and through traditional channels

Additional resources 

About Dell Technologies  
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. 

1Gartner, Gartner says more than 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs or deployed generative AI-enabled applications by 2026, October 2023

Copyright © 2023 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies and Dell are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners. 

SOURCE Dell Technologies

Also from this source

Dell Technologies and Meta to Drive Generative AI Innovation with Llama 2 On Premises

Dell Technologies and Meta to Drive Generative AI Innovation with Llama 2 On Premises

News summary Dell Technologies is helping simplify deployment of Meta's Llama 2 models with Dell Generative AI Solutions on premises The Dell...
Meet Dell's newest workstation - featuring 96 cores

Meet Dell's newest workstation - featuring 96 cores

Here at Dell Technologies, we are big believers that the workstation industry has always been fast-paced and exciting. We've had a front row seat for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.