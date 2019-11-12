Dell Technologies On Demand Offers Consumption-based and As-a-Service Delivery Models for Industry's Broadest Infrastructure Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies Summit --

News summary

Dell Technologies On Demand is the industry's broadest portfolio of consumption-based and as-a-service solutions for on-premises infrastructure and services*

PowerEdge server portfolio also now available with processor-based usage measurement option for compute at the core

New PowerOne autonomous infrastructure combined with pay-per-use model delivers scalable, full-stack infrastructure like a cloud environment

PC as a Service expands from large customers to smallest businesses with single, predictable price per month

Full story

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is introducing Dell Technologies On Demand, a set of consumption-based and as-a-service offerings on the industry's broadest infrastructure portfolio* that deliver IT with the agility of cloud and the control, performance and predictability of on-premises infrastructure. As part of this new offering, the company is expanding its extensive flexible consumption portfolio to support Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and the new Dell EMC PowerOne autonomous infrastructure system.

"The multi-cloud world is here and will only grow, which means customers need on-demand and consistent infrastructure that yield predictable outcomes across all of their clouds, data centers and edge locations," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman, Dell Technologies. "Dell Technologies On Demand makes it possible for organizations to plan, deploy and manage their entire IT footprint. They can choose how they consume and pay for IT solutions that meet their needs with the freedom and flexibility to evolve as their needs change over time."

Gartner indicates that by 2022, 15% of new deployments of on-premises computing will involve pay-per-use pricing, up from less than 1% in 20191. With Dell Technologies On Demand, businesses can choose between several flexible consumption** options, including global support, deployment and managed services. This helps customers reduce the management of on-premises IT to make it as easy to consume as public clouds. For example, the new PowerOne autonomous infrastructure transforms into infrastructure as a service when paired with flexible consumption solutions and value-added services from Dell Technologies On Demand. The customer pays for what they use when they use it.

Customers now have choice, flexibility and predictable outcomes

Dell Technologies On Demand offers flexible payment options for an extensive range of technologies across the full infrastructure stack, including compute, storage, networking and virtualization. Software-defined and hybrid cloud solutions are available via Dell Technologies Cloud and VMware, along with modern data protection, PC and digital workspaces. Customers have the freedom to shift IT infrastructure spending from one-time capital expenses to ongoing operational expenses, predictably and sensibly. Benefits include:

Dell Technologies On Demand available to channel partners

Dell Technologies partners can now resell Dell Technologies On Demand to their customers. More than 2,000 channel partners already are using payment solutions from Dell Financial Services (DFS),** and partners who finance with DFS have historically grown twice as fast with Dell than those who do not finance with DFS.

"By providing flexible consumptions options on essential infrastructure through Dell Technologies On Demand, we can help customers make quicker decisions and realize a faster return on investment with our offerings," said S.S. Lim, managing director at PTC, a Dell Technologies Titanium partner. "We needed to help our customers adopt a pay-per-use model, so they don't have to secure a budget for capital expenses. By working with Dell Technologies, we can do this by spreading out their payments over time, enabling them to start using technology more quickly to help achieve their business goals."

"The media and entertainment industry has unique technology needs, and for years, we have partnered with Dell Technologies to provide enterprise-grade, scalable technology that our customers know they can count on," said Kris Kostiuk, director, business development - media & entertainment at Scalar, a CDW Company. "With Dell Technologies on Demand, our customers benefit from push-button elastic capacity, and only pay for the technology they use, so they can concentrate their focus on creating amazing work."

Customer quote

Sebastian Hebert, EMEA technical director, Shiseido EMEA

"As Shiseido realizes its vision of becoming the most trusted beauty company in the world, we needed to solve challenges around delivery, system quality and support. We teamed with Dell Technologies to tackle these challenges, implementing Dell Technologies on Demand PC-as-a-Service to drastically change the way we are managing the PC, delivery and imaging. We were able to start small, with just imaging in the factory, but are continuing to grow, all the while saving 25% of our PC budget. Dell's PCaaS offering is a perfect partner for us as we move toward a fully automated process."

Analyst quote

Susan G. Middleton, director, Flexible Consumption and Financing Strategies for IT infrastructure, IDC

"As companies look to digitally transform their businesses, one of the challenges is accelerating this transformation when hindered with limited budgets and legacy infrastructure. A solution to these roadblocks is new consumption delivery models like flexible consumption and as a service. IDC research shows that customers want models that offer flexible capacity, simplified management, transparent pricing and robust services. Dell's addressing these needs with its expanded portfolio of consumption offerings. A program like Dell Technologies on Demand that gives customers the choice of how they want to add capacity, fully stacked solutions, a robust services portfolio and coverage from edge, data center to cloud, will be indispensable for customers as they embark on this transformation."

Additional resources

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud.

Copyright © 2019 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, Dell EMC, and the Dell Technologies logo are trademarks of Dell Inc. in the United States and/or other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

1Source: Gartner" How to Use Consumption-Based Procurement Models for On-Premises Infrastructure." Published: 20 September, 2019. ID: G00383390. Analyst(s): Daniel Bowers, Kiyomi Yamada, Rob Schafer, Henrique Cecci

2 PC as a Service is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and 17 countries in Europe. PCaaS for Business online ordering is the US only.

*Based on Dell internal analysis, November 2019.

**Payment solutions provided by Dell Financial Services L.L.C. (DFS) or its affiliate or designee, subject to availability and may vary in certain countries. Where available, offers may be changed without notice.

SOURCE Dell