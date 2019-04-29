Dell Technologies Partner Program Accelerates Growth Opportunities Across Family of Businesses

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL PARTNER SUMMIT AT DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD --

Dell EMC Partner Program is now the Dell Technologies Partner Program, increasing Partner access to a more holistic Dell Technologies solutions portfolio.

Announcement of new solution badges and solution competencies to accelerate growth opportunities for Partners.

Strategically aligned businesses' partner programs continue to operate independently.

All Strategically Aligned Businesses' solutions purchased through the Dell Technologies Partner Program count toward tier revenue requirements.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is announcing the evolution of its Dell EMC Partner Program, which is now known as the Dell Technologies Partner Program. With the Dell Technologies Partner Program, Partners now have the full weight of the Dell Technologies brand behind them. The program provides Partners with the competitive advantage of Dell Technologies, enabling them to do more business with transformational solutions. The evolved program provides simplified engagement for partners to cross-sell and procure products and solutions across the Dell Technologies family of brands.

"Our partners asked us to make it easier to do business across our full Dell Technologies portfolio, so we made it a top priority," said Joyce Mullen, president, Global Channel, OEM and IoT. "By providing our partners with a clear roadmap and investing in training and development, partners will win even more deals and grow their business."

In February we announced that VMware solutions purchased through Dell would count toward Dell EMC Partner Program tier requirements. Today we are expanding this benefit to include all sales from strategically aligned businesses transacted through the Dell Technologies Partner Program.

Investing in education

Possessing the right skills to sell and deploy innovative solutions is a critical way for partners to differentiate their capabilities in the market. Dell Technologies is announcing two new solution badges composed of already in-market certifications to validate a breadth of capability to support, and deploy across a solution. The new solution badges are for Dell Technologies Cloud Platform and Dell Technologies Virtual Desktop Infrastructure.

Under the Dell Technologies Partner Program, the company is announcing a new cloud competency that will support the newly announced Dell Technologies Cloud solution. The competency will be composed of the Dell Technologies Cloud Platform Badge and few other certifications, including Services Delivery Competency on VxRail. Many of our Partners earned this competency last year, which means they already have the foundational deployment certifications to accelerate this new cloud competency. Full cloud competency certification requirements will be announced in Q3.

With these kinds of solutions, our Dell Technologies Partner Program plans to recognize related credentials/certifications earned from our strategically aligned businesses that support our joint solutions.

The introduction of the Dell Technologies Partner Program comes as the company significantly expands the partner opportunity around market-leading storage and next-generation cloud solutions:

Dell Technologies has enabled additional Storage products for higher front-end discounts, including PowerVault ME4 & Compellent SC. The company added hundreds of new, richer accounts to the Partner Preferred Program 1 in North America , creating more opportunities for partners to hunt for new business while unlocking more competitive pricing and incentives.

in , creating more opportunities for partners to hunt for new business while unlocking more competitive pricing and incentives. Dell Technologies announced two new integrated Dell Technologies solutions that are game changers for partners:

Dell Technologies Cloud, a validated solution with VMware Cloud Foundation built on VxRail, which provides partners with a more integrated and simplified offer they can take to market as trusted advisors to their customers.



Dell Technologies Unified Workspace, ProDeploy in the Unified Workspace utilizing VMware Workspace One and Endpoint Security, which combines the built-in security of a Dell laptop with Dell SafeGuard and Response. Partners who hold services delivery competency have a fantastic complementary services opportunities with co-delivery of onsite services.

Plus, Dell Technologies reinforced the value of its world-class financial services offerings, including Flex on Demand which was recently extended to our HCI solutions, including VxRail & VxRack.

