Dell Technologies Powers Up Performance and Efficiency for the Modern Data Center

Introducing Dell EMC PowerMax, the world's fastest storage array built for mission-critical applications of today and tomorrow

PowerMax engineered with end-to-end NVMe, ready for Storage Class Memory (SCM) and NVMe over Fabrics

Dell EMC VxBlock System 1000 will support end-to-end NVMe with PowerMax for extreme performance without compromise for mission-critical applications

Dell EMC XtremIO adds native replication, new entry point X-Brick system at up to 55% lower cost than previous generation and support for VxBlock 1000

Sneak peek of new Dell EMC PowerEdge MX infrastructure coming soon

Full story

Dell Technologies is launching several new breakthrough Dell EMC storage and server products backed by a comprehensive services portfolio. Raising the bar yet again to power up the Modern Data Center, these new products are designed to address a wide range of traditional and emerging data center workloads to help customers drive better business outcomes.

As organizations race to capitalize on the benefits of emerging technologies ahead of their competitors, they are faced with new demands that require IT modernization to achieve higher levels of performance and automation in the data center. According to a recent ESG global survey commissioned by Dell EMC and Intel of 4,000 IT decision-makers, 81% agree if they do not embrace IT Transformation, their organizations no longer will be competitive in their markets.

"The Modern Data Center is the proving ground for our customers to gain a digital advantage over their competition and achieve better business outcomes," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman, Products & Operations, Dell. "Dell EMC is delivering the Modern Data Center innovations that our customers require, with new solutions that are engineered using future-proof technology to take on the data center challenges of today and to support the next big thing that our customers are imagining for tomorrow."

From consulting to deployment and support, from managed services to education, Dell EMC Services are available to help drive the rapid adoption and optimization of the Modern Data Center, making it easy for customers to integrate new technology and make it a productive component of their business.

Dell EMC PowerMax

Dell EMC's PowerMax, the future of enterprise-class storage, is architected with end-to-end NVMe and a built-in, real-time machine learning engine. Building on the legendary architecture and capabilities of Dell EMC's flagship storage system, PowerMax is the world's fastest storage array1, delivering up to 10M IOPS2 and 50% better response times3 – 2x faster than the nearest competitor4.

Architected with end-to-end NVMe to support NVMe-over-Fabrics and high-speed, low-latency Storage Class Memory (SCM)5, PowerMax is not only fast, smart and efficient, but also engineered to handle the world's most demanding application workloads.

In addition, the PowerMax OS includes a built-in machine learning engine, which makes autonomous storage a reality, leveraging predictive analytics and pattern recognition to maximize performance with no management overhead. Built-in machine learning is the only cost-effective way to leverage SCM. Dell EMC is also the only company that can provide this level of storage software intelligence – currently analyzing 425 billion data sets in real time6 across its high-end All-Flash customer base.

PowerMax also includes inline deduplication and enhanced compression providing up to 5:1 data reduction7, while delivering industry-leading security, protection and resiliency. It achieves greater than "six nines" availability8 to help ensure zero downtime of business-critical applications.

Storage solutions are increasingly being consumed within converged infrastructure, namely the Dell EMC VxBlock System 1000. As the industry's leading provider of converged infrastructure systems9, Dell EMC offers expanded options for VxBlock 1000 customers who can benefit from fast, smart and efficient storage with new support for PowerMax with end-to-end NVMe and XtremIO X2 All-Flash arrays. This means that the VxBlock system breaks the physical boundaries of traditional CI and offers enterprises even greater simplicity and flexibility to help accelerate their IT and digital transformation efforts.

To speed implementation of PowerMax or VxBlock in their environment, customers can take advantage of Dell EMC ProDeploy Plus services for up to 66% faster deployment10 and up to 49% fewer technical support calls.11 Customers can also choose ProSupport Plus for consistent best-in-class support delivered across their environment and up to 75% faster service request response time.12

Dell EMC XtremIO Replication and new entry price point

XtremIO X2 All-Flash arrays gain major updates with the new XIOS 6.1 operating system, including delivering the industry's most efficient replication across a wide area network (WAN)13. X2 metadata-aware native replication is highly efficient and provides an added level of data protection for application workloads. XtremIO replication sends only unique data to the remote site to minimize bandwidth requirements by 75% or more14, enabling potential network cost savings. XtremIO replication requires up to 38% less storage space15 at disaster recovery sites and operates with predictable performance to achieve recovery point objectives of 30 seconds16.

Dell Technologies also introduced a new Dell EMC X2 entry model for customers, at up to 55% lower cost than the previous generation17. Designed with XtremIO's unique metadata-centric architecture with full data services including inline data reduction (in-memory space-efficient copies, deduplication and compression), XtremIO can also achieve over "five nines" availability,18 offering customers enterprise-grade capabilities that start at midrange prices.

Dell EMC PowerEdge MX

Dell EMC will preview PowerEdge MX, a new modular infrastructure solution for the modern data center. Designed with Dell EMC's kinetic infrastructure, PowerEdge MX will enable customers to flexibly configure and optimize their IT infrastructure for new and emerging workloads.

Available in the second half of 2018, PowerEdge MX will bring new levels of flexibility to IT, ideal for dense virtualization, software-defined storage and networking, network functions virtualization (NFV) and big data analytic environments.

Availability

Dell EMC's Modern Data Center solutions PowerMax and XtremIO X2 with native replication, as well as VxBlock System 1000 with XtremIO X2, are available now. VxBlock System 1000 with PowerMax support will launch this summer. Dell EMC PowerEdge MX has planned global availability for the second half of 2018.

Additional resources

About Dell Technologies World

Dell Technologies World 2018 brings together the power of seven technology leaders committed to making the digital transformation real. Join us April 30 - May 2 in Las Vegas, learn more at www.delltechnologiesworld.com or follow #DellTechWorld on Twitter.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.

Copyright © 2018. All Rights Reserved. Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream, VMware and the Dell Technologies logo are trademarks of Dell Technologies in the United States and/or other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

1 Based on Dell EMC internal analysis of published bandwidth of the PowerMax 8000 versus competitive mainstream arrays, March 2018.

2 Based on Dell EMC internal analysis of Random Read Hits Max IOs Per Second (Within a single array) for the PowerMax 8000, March 2018.

3 Based on Dell internal testing using the Random Read Miss benchmark test in March 2018, comparing the PowerMax 8000 against the VMAX 950F with SAS Flash Drives. Actual response times will vary.

4 Based on Dell EMC internal analysis of Random Read Hits Max IOs Per Second for the PowerMax 8000 compared to IBM FlashSystem A9000R, March 2018. Actual performance will vary.

5 NVMe Over Fabrics and SCM coming soon.

6 Based on Dell EMC internal analysis of installed VMAX3/VMAX All Flash capacity, March 2018.

7 Based on Dell EMC internal analysis of dedupe and compression for a PowerMax array, March 2018. Actual data reduction will vary.

8 Availability will vary based on configuration and operational conditions.

9 According to IDC WW Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, Q4 2017, April 2018 Vendor Revenue

10 Based on a November 2017 Principled Technologies Test Report commissioned by Dell EMC comparing in-house deployment vs. Dell EMC ProDeploy for Enterprise deployment service for Dell PowerEdge R730 servers, Dell Storage SC9000 and SC420 and networking components. Actual results will vary.

11 Based on a July 2017 internal analysis of support data from Feb. 2016 through June 2017 for Dell EMC PowerEdge, Dell EMC Networking and Dell EMC SC/SCv/PS/PowerVault Storage devices comparing support calls within the first 90 days in units that were self-installed vs units that utilized ProDeploy/ProDeploy Plus. Actual results may vary.

12 Based on a March 2018 internal analysis of service requests from August 2017 to March 2018 for Dell EMC Storage and Data Protection products comparing service requests for products with ProSupport Plus for Enterprise vs. products without it. Actual results may vary.

13 Based on Dell EMC internal analysis, March 2018.

14 Based on Dell EMC internal analysis, February 2018. Assumes 4:1 data reduction.

15 Based on Dell EMC internal analysis, February 2018, with XtremIO Replication for fan-in 4:1 central DR site topology.

16 Based on Dell EMC internal testing, February 2018 with 10 hours continuous replication run and retention policy of four snapshots in four minutes.

17 Based on Dell EMC internal analysis between X1 vs. X2-T models, February 2018 ($/GB Effective).

18 Based on Dell EMC internal testing, March 2018.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-powers-up-performance-and-efficiency-for-the-modern-data-center-300640014.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies