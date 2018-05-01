Dell Technologies Powers Up the Modern Data Center and Future of Work

Dell EMC ushers in the Modern Data Center Dell EMC with new NVMe-based storage, CI and modular infrastructure innovations

Emerging, game-changing technology trends from AI and Machine Learning to IoT and software-defined everything are front and center as companies contemplate IT strategies for the future. During Day 2 of Dell Technologies World, more than 14,000 customers and partners continue to look at newer ways to realize these digital futures and drive toward better business outcomes with modern edge-to-core-to-cloud technology innovations.

"Most of us are tasked to become more digital, more data-capable in IT," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman, Products and Operations, Dell. "We have to transform IT to deliver better outcomes and to do so more in real time, with less latency, and a Modern Data Center is required to compete. It's an exciting time at Dell Technologies. We're playing a key role helping our customers deliver better outcomes—not just in business, but for society and the world around us."

A comprehensive set of product and solution innovations going live today from across Dell Technologies, designed to help customers achieve their IT, Security and Workforce transformations:

Dell EMC ushers in the Modern Data Center with solution innovations including the NVME-enabled Dell EMC PowerMax enterprise-class All-Flash storage array, new replication features for Dell EMC XtremIO, and a sneak peek of new Dell EMC PowerEdge MX modular infrastructure. See separate release here.

with solution innovations including the Dell EMC PowerMax enterprise-class All-Flash storage array, new replication features for Dell EMC XtremIO, and a sneak peek of new Dell EMC PowerEdge MX modular infrastructure. See separate release here. Dell EMC, as the No. 1 market leader in global hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) 1 , releases several advancements to Dell EMC VxRail and Dell EMC VxRack SDDC with a clear path to adopt VMware-based multi-clouds . See separate release here.

(HCI) , releases several advancements to Dell EMC VxRail and Dell EMC VxRack SDDC with a clear path to adopt VMware-based . See separate release here. Dell and Dell EMC uniquely deliver Artificial Intelligence , Machine Learning and Deep Learning capabilities from the desktop to the datacenter with new capabilities for Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, PowerMax storage and Dell Precision workstations. See separate release here.

, and capabilities from the desktop to the datacenter with new capabilities for Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, PowerMax storage and Dell Precision workstations. See separate release here. Dell updates its VDI Complete Solutions with features most demanded by customers and unveils its most versatile thin client ever. See separate release here.

Virtustream adds software-as-a-service support for its risk management and compliance monitoring service, Viewtrust. See separate release here.

service, Viewtrust. See separate release here. Virtustream demonstrates momentum within the healthcare market , and adds disaster-recovery options and the availability of the SAP Health solution on S/4 HANA®. See separate release here.

, and adds disaster-recovery options and the availability of the SAP Health solution on S/4 HANA®. See separate release here. VMware unveiled its vision for the Virtual Cloud Network and the new VMware NSX networking and security portfolio to enable consistent, pervasive connectivity and security for apps and data wherever they are located. See separate release here.

General session keynotes and Guru sessions

TUESDAY

"Power Up to Make IT Real" (10:00 – 11:15 a.m. PT )

(10:00 – ) Jeff Clarke , vice chairman, Products and Operations, Dell

vice chairman, Products and Operations, Dell "Business advice we shouldn't believe anymore." (3:00 – 4:00 p.m. PT )

(3:00 – ) Andrew McAfee , principal research scientist, MIT

WEDNESDAY

"Technologies & trends that are changing the world" (10:00 – 11:15 a.m. PT )

(10:00 – ) Allison Dew , chief marketing officer, Dell

, chief marketing officer, Dell

Ray O'Farrell , executive vice president and chief technology officer, VMware

, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VMware

John Roese , president of Cross-Product Operations and chief technology officer, Dell EMC

, president of Cross-Product Operations and chief technology officer, Dell EMC "The innovators: How a group of inventors, hackers, geniuses and geeks created the digital revolution." (3:00 – 4:00 p.m. PT )

(3:00 – ) Walter Isaacson , president and CEO, The Aspen Institute

Additional resources

About Dell Technologies World

Dell Technologies World 2018 brings together the power of seven technology leaders committed to making the digital transformation real. Join us April 30 - May 2 in Las Vegas, learn more at www.delltechnologiesworld.com or follow #DellTechWorld on Twitter.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.

1 IDC WW Quarterly Converged Systems Tracker, Q4 2017, April 2018, Vendor Revenue

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dell-technologies-powers-up-the-modern-data-center-and-future-of-work-300640023.html

SOURCE Dell Technologies