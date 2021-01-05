Dell Technologies Reimagines Work with New PCs, Monitors and Software Experiences

Work smarter than ever before with the industry's most intelligent 1 , secure 2 and sustainable 3 business PCs

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) unveiled new products and software that reimagine work so anyone can perform at their best. With a new portfolio of intelligent, collaborative and sustainable devices, Dell is transforming work experiences to give people greater flexibility to work from anywhere.

"People's expectations of their technology continue to evolve. It's why we push beyond barriers to create devices that offer better experiences and are more integrated into our lives," said Ed Ward, senior vice president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies. "Our new intelligent PCs make it possible for us to work smarter and collaborate easier, so we can give our best selves in all that we do. Secure, sustainable and smart: that's the way forward for PCs."

"The PC industry just had its biggest year in six years, closing in on roughly 300 million units in 2020," said Bob O'Donnell, president and chief analyst, TECHnalysis Research. "As we look toward the future, it's the user experiences that matter and will determine who the real winners are. Devices designed to make work easier and to help us collaborate and connect are imperative for wherever or however we work. And it goes without saying that these devices must be secure—customers need the confidence that security is built-into a device."

Smart computing to improve productivity and collaboration

Intelligent devices learn and respond as you work to enhance your technology experience. Dell further modernizes its commercial portfolio with the exclusive Dell Optimizer4 software, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically fine-tune application performance, battery life, audio quality and connectivity.

The latest Dell Optimizer features5 elevate connectivity and collaboration experiences across Dell's new device portfolio. Intelligent background noise-cancelling and auto-mute features make it easier to collaborate with colleagues, and smart connectivity features like ExpressConnect6 prioritize bandwidth to your conferencing apps to prevent dropped calls.

Designed as the most collaborative business PCs with the best connectivity experiences, the Latitude 9420 comes with a powerful built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur so you can feel confident in any video call. Get to work faster with the world's first PC with Intel® Visual Sensing Technology7 to offer a more reliable auto wake and lock. Multitask on fast connections with WiFi 6E or 5G LTE8. Advanced thermals and 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors coming in January 2021, based on the Intel® Evo™ platform, provide increased performance and simplified manageability. For those wanting larger screen sizes, the Latitude 7520 now comes in a 15-inch screen and offers a 4K UHD display and optional full high-definition (FHD) camera.

Collaboration is easier and more efficient with the Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitors, the world's first 34-inch curved video conferencing monitor certified for Microsoft Teams9. Also available in 24-inch and 27-inch sizes, the monitors offer secure facial recognition sign-in and hands-free commands to provide enhanced security and convenience.

With more people in front of their screens and devices, ComfortView Plus is an always-on, built-in solution that reduces low blue light without sacrificing true-to-life colors. It is available on the new video conferencing monitors, the world's first 40-inch ultrawide curved 5K2K monitor10 - the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor – and the new Latitude portfolio.

Built for the planet and you

In line with Dell's Progress Made Real social impact plan, Dell incorporates sustainable solutions, materials and packaging which has resulted in the industry's most sustainable commercial PC portfolio3. With Dell's commitment to sustainability spanning design, performance and takeback, you can feel confident buying, using – and when done – recycling your Dell systems.

The new Latitude 5000 series and Precision 3560 take this even further as the first PCs to use bioplastic from tree waste in their design.11 Produced using a by-product of the paper making process called 'tall oil,' these devices feature lids containing 21% bioplastic content12, supporting Dell's moonshot goal that by 2030, more than half of our product content will be made with recycled or renewable materials. By focusing on the second heaviest part of the device – the lid – Dell can make the largest sustainability impact, reducing the product's carbon, water and energy footprint, while maintaining Dell's high reliability, durability and performance standards. Dell estimates all recycled and renewable materials in the Latitude 5000 series13 will:

Reduce CO2 emissions equivalent to those created by driving 24.2 million miles (more than 971 times around the Earth) 14

Save enough energy to power 5,564 homes for a year 14

Conserve enough water to fill 226 Olympic-size pools.14

All new commercial PCs and displays are ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT® Gold and Silver registered15 to help you reduce energy use.

Intrinsically protected for secure work

Dell's longtime intrinsic security approach builds intelligent and automated security deep within each system to provide the industry's most secure commercial PCs2. Now, Dell Technologies security capabilities start at the factory with supply chain security and integrity controls and extend to its built-in safeguards designed to prevent, detect and respond to malicious attacks below and above the operating system.

The Latitude 9420 and 9520 deliver advanced security features like SafeShutter, the industry's first automatic webcam shutter16 that knows when to automatically open or close by syncing with your video conferencing applications, so you can work securely and confidently from anywhere. Take control of your privacy with secure mic and mute keys to work confidently from anywhere.

Clever design to reshape the workspace

Dell continues to refine the design of its products to more seamlessly blend into new home office environments. Expanding its award winning, modular form factor design that hides the PC in the monitor stand, the new OptiPlex 3090 Ultra is a cost-effective solution for small businesses and educators. It joins the intelligent OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, which now supports up to four 4k monitors at once.

Modernized to meet your needs

Dell Technologies Unified Workspace supports organizations as they continue their modernization journey. For deployment, security, management and support, Unified Workspace provides a tried-and-true approach to modernizing the endpoint environment and optimizing employee experiences.

Dell PCaaS** provides these latest devices with full lifecycle services including support and software and responsible retirement at an affordable, predictable monthly cost. This gives companies the ability to refresh their devices every 36 months while ensuring employees have the right device for their work to be productive and collaborative anywhere.

Product pricing & availability

Latitude 9420, available in spring 2021, starting at $1,949 . Latitude 9520 , pricing and product available in spring 2021.

available in spring 2021, starting at . , pricing and product available in spring 2021. Latitude 7520, available January 12, 2021 , starting at $1,649 .

available , starting at . Latitude 5420, available January 12, 2021 , starting at $1,049 .

available , starting at . OptiPlex 3090 Ultra and OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, available January 28, 2021 , starting at $659 and $769 respectively.

and available , starting at and respectively. Precision 3560, available January 12, 2021 , starting at $1,189 .

available , starting at . Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) available January 28, 2021 , starting at $2,099.99 .

available , starting at . Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE), Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE) all available February 16, 2021 , starting at $519.99 (C2422HE), $719.99 (C2722DE) and $1,149.99 (C3422WE).

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Copyright © 2021 Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. All Rights Reserved. Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

