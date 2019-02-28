Dell Technologies Reports Fiscal Year 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth quarter GAAP revenue of $23.8 billion , up 9 percent; non-GAAP fourth quarter revenue of $24.0 billion , up 8 percent

, up 9 percent; non-GAAP fourth quarter revenue of , up 8 percent Full year GAAP revenue of $90.6 billion , up 15 percent; non-GAAP full year revenue of $91.3 billion , up 14 percent

, up 15 percent; non-GAAP full year revenue of , up 14 percent Full year operating loss reduced by 92 percent to $191 million ; non-GAAP full year operating income of $8.9 billion , up 14 percent

; non-GAAP full year operating income of , up 14 percent Double-digit revenue growth for the full year across all three business units: ISG, CSG and VMware

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year results. For the fourth quarter, revenue was $23.8 billion, up 9 percent, and non-GAAP revenue was $24.0 billion, up 8 percent over the same period in the prior year. During the quarter, the company generated operating income of $331 million1, versus an operating loss of $69 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income was $2.7 billion. Cash flow from operations was approximately $2.4 billion.

For the full year, revenue was $90.6 billion, up 15 percent, and non-GAAP revenue was $91.3 billion, up 14 percent over the prior year. The company reduced its operating loss by 92 percent to $191 million, and generated a non-GAAP operating income of $8.9 billion, up 14 percent over the prior year. Cash flow from operations was $7.0 billion. During the year, net loss decreased 25 percent to $2.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA increased 13 percent to $10.3 billion.

"I am pleased with our strong fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 velocity and financial performance, including double-digit revenue growth for the year across all three business units and profitable share gains across our portfolio," said Tom Sweet, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "In fiscal 2020 we'll continue to run the business in a disciplined way. We will remain focused on generating long-term relative growth, share gain and cash flow while driving long-term value for shareholders and serving our customers' full range of needs."

The company ended the year with a cash and investments balance of $10.7 billion. Since closing the EMC transaction, Dell Technologies has paid down approximately $14.6 billion in gross debt, excluding Dell Financial Services related and subsidiary debt.

"Fiscal 2019 was a year of great progress and momentum. We advanced our leading portfolio through a focus on innovation, added new customers through both direct and channel growth, and delivered solutions from the edge to the core to the cloud," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman, Products & Operations, Dell Technologies. "As data growth continues to explode alongside technology trends like 5G, AI and machine learning, we'll continue to drive a wave of innovations to unlock the power of our customers' data capital."

Fiscal year 2019 fourth quarter and full year results



Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended





February 1,

2019

February 2,

2018

Change

February 1,

2019

February 2,

2018

Change

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)























Total net revenue $ 23,841

$ 21,963

9 %

$ 90,621

$ 79,040

15 % Operating income (loss) $ 331

$ (69)

580 %

$ (191)

$ (2,416)

92 % Net loss $ (287)

$ (133)

(116)%

$ (2,181)

$ (2,926)

25 %























Non-GAAP net revenue $ 24,008

$ 22,247

8 %

$ 91,324

$ 80,309

14 % Non-GAAP operating income $ 2,656

$ 2,372

12 %

$ 8,854

$ 7,772

14 % Non-GAAP net income $ 1,592

$ 1,268

26 %

$ 5,227

$ 4,355

20 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,028

$ 2,718

11 %

$ 10,296

$ 9,134

13 %

Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year over year unless otherwise noted.

Operating segments summary

Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue for the fourth quarter was $9.9 billion, a 10 percent increase year over year. This was driven by $5.3 billion in servers and networking revenue, a 14 percent increase, and $4.6 billion in storage revenue, a 7 percent increase year over year. Revenue for the full year was $36.7 billion, up 19 percent with servers and networking revenue of $20.0 billion, up 28 percent, and storage revenue of $16.7 billion, up 9 percent year over year. Operating income was $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter, up 21 percent, and $4.2 billion for the full year, up 35 percent year over year.

Key highlights:

Double-digit ISG revenue growth across all four quarters

Storage revenue growth in all four quarters

Servers and networking delivered 28 percent revenue growth for the fiscal year, achieving nine consecutive quarters of revenue growth

Industry leading x86 server share 2 increased another 1.4 percent through the third quarter of calendar year 2018 (calendar fourth quarter results will be published on March 6 )

increased another 1.4 percent through the third quarter of calendar year 2018 (calendar fourth quarter results will be published on ) Gained storage share 3 for three straight quarters in calendar year 2018 (calendar fourth quarter results will be published on March 7 )

for three straight quarters in calendar year 2018 (calendar fourth quarter results will be published on ) VxRail grew triple digits on a demand basis again in the fourth quarter

Client Solutions Group revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter was $10.9 billion, up 4 percent versus the fourth quarter of last year. Commercial revenue grew 9 percent to $7.8 billion, and Consumer revenue was down 6 percent to $3.1 billion. Client Solutions Group revenue for the full year was $43.2 billion, up 10 percent. Operating income was $555 million for the fourth quarter, or 5.1 percent of Client Solutions Group revenue, and $2.0 billion for the full year.

Key highlights:

Year-over-year worldwide PC share 4 growth for 24 th consecutive quarter

growth for 24 consecutive quarter Double-digit revenue growth in commercial notebooks and workstations, as well as high-end consumer notebooks and displays

Reached 20 percent worldwide share position in displays, gaining unit share 5 year-over-year for the 23 rd consecutive quarter

year-over-year for the 23 consecutive quarter Record-high 144 product awards and honors at the Consumer Electronics Show, more than any other company in our industry

VMware revenue was $2.6 billion for the quarter, up 17 percent, and $9.1 billion for the full year, up 14 percent. Operating income for the quarter was $872 million, or 33 percent of VMware revenue, and $3.0 billion for the full year, or 33 percent of VMware revenue.

Key fourth quarter collaboration highlights:

VMware and Pivotal announced availability of the new VMware PKS Solution Competency

Dell EMC PowerMax and Dell EMC Unity qualified as external storage arrays with VMware Cloud Foundation

Virtustream Enterprise Cloud announced as a VMware Cloud Verified service

Fourth quarter revenue from other businesses, including Pivotal, Secureworks, RSA Security, Virtustream and Boomi, was $593 million, up 5 percent year over year. Revenue from other businesses for the full year was $2.3 billion, up 6 percent.

1 Due to the EMC transaction, significant non-cash bridging items will remain between GAAP and non-GAAP results for the next few years.

2 IDC WW Quarterly Server Tracker CY18Q3

3 IDC WW Quarterly External Storage Systems Tracker CY18Q3

4 IDC WW Quarterly Personal Computing Device (PCD) Tracker CY18Q4

5 IDC PC Monitor Tracker CY18Q4

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release presents information about Dell Technologies' non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable historical GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Related Financial Highlights (in millions, except percentages; unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended





February 1, 2019

February 2, 2018

Change

February 1, 2019

February 2, 2018

Change Net revenue:





















Products $ 18,842

$ 17,395

8 %

$ 71,287

$ 61,251

16 % Services 4,999

4,568

9 %

19,334

17,789

9 % Total net revenue 23,841

21,963

9 %

90,621

79,040

15 %























Cost of net revenue:





















Products 14,775

14,262

4 %

57,889

51,433

13 % Services 1,957

1,809

8 %

7,679

7,070

9 % Total cost of net revenue 16,732

16,071

4 %

65,568

58,503

12 %























Gross margin 7,109

5,892

21 %

25,053

20,537

22 %























Operating expenses:





















Selling, general, and administrative 5,576

4,874

14 %

20,640

18,569

11 % Research and development 1,202

1,087

11 %

4,604

4,384

5 % Total operating expenses 6,778

5,961

14 %

25,244

22,953

10 %























Operating income (loss) 331

(69)

580 %

(191)

(2,416)

92 %























Interest and other, net (606)

(554)

(9)%

(2,170)

(2,353)

8 % Loss before income taxes (275)

(623)

56 %

(2,361)

(4,769)

50 % Income tax provision (benefit) 12

(490)

102 %

(180)

(1,843)

90 % Net loss (287)

(133)

(116)%

(2,181)

(2,926)

25 % Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 12

(33)

(136)%

129

(77)

(268)% Net loss attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. $ (299)

$ (100)

(199)%

$ (2,310)

$ (2,849)

19 %























Percentage of Total Net Revenue:





















Gross margin 30 %

27 %





28 %

26 %



Selling, general, and administrative 23 %

22 %





23 %

23 %



Research and development 5 %

5 %





5 %

6 %



Operating expenses 28 %

27 %





28 %

29 %



Operating income (loss) 1 %

(0)%





(0)%

(3)%



Loss before income taxes (1)%

(3)%





(3)%

(6)%



Net loss (1)%

(1)%





(2)%

(4)%



























Income tax rate (4.4)%

78.7 %





7.6 %

38.6 %





DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in millions; unaudited)









February 1,

2019

February 2,

2018 ASSETS Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,676

$ 13,942 Short-term investments —

2,187 Accounts receivable, net 12,371

11,721 Short-term financing receivables, net 4,398

3,919 Inventories, net 3,649

2,678 Other current assets 6,044

5,881 Total current assets 36,138

40,328 Property, plant, and equipment, net 5,259

5,390 Long-term investments 1,005

4,163 Long-term financing receivables, net 4,224

3,724 Goodwill 40,089

39,920 Intangible assets, net 22,270

28,265 Other non-current assets 2,835

2,403 Total assets $ 111,820

$ 124,193







LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SHARES, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 8,062

$ 7,873 Accounts payable 19,213

18,334 Accrued and other 8,495

8,026 Short-term deferred revenue 12,944

11,606 Total current liabilities 48,714

45,839 Long-term debt 45,459

43,998 Long-term deferred revenue 11,066

9,210 Other non-current liabilities 6,327

7,277 Total liabilities 111,566

106,324







Redeemable shares 1,196

384 Stockholders' equity (deficit):





Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) (5,765)

11,719 Non-controlling interests 4,823

5,766 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (942)

17,485 Total liabilities, redeemable shares, and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 111,820

$ 124,193

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions; unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

February 1,

2019

February 2,

2018

February 1,

2019

February 2,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (287)

$ (133)

$ (2,181)

$ (2,926) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities 2,653

3,232

9,172

9,769 Change in cash from operating activities 2,366

3,099

6,991

6,843 Cash flows from investing activities:













Investments:













Purchases (13)

(935)

(925)

(4,389) Maturities and sales 4,427

885

6,612

3,878 Purchases of strategic and other related investments



—





— Sales of strategic and other related investments



—





— Capital expenditures (297)

(310)

(1,158)

(1,212) Proceeds from sale of facilities, land, and other assets —

—

10

— Capitalized software development costs (93)

(88)

(339)

(369) Collections on purchased financing receivables 5

5

30

30 Acquisition of businesses, net (419)

(435)

(912)

(658) Divestitures of businesses, net —

—

142

— Asset acquisitions, net —

(1)

(59)

(96) Asset dispositions, net —

(6)

(12)

(59) Change in cash from investing activities 3,610

(885)

3,389

(2,875) Cash flows from financing activities:













Payment of dissenting shares obligation



—





— Payment of dissenting shares obligation —

—

(76)

— Share repurchases for tax withholdings of equity awards (136)

(86)

(387)

(385) Dividends paid by subsidiaries (2,134)

—

(2,134)

— Proceeds from the issuance of DHI Group Common Stock —

—

—

— Proceeds from the issuance of common stock of subsidiaries 36

21

803

131 Repurchases of DHI Group Common Stock —

—

(47)

(6) Repurchases of Class V Common Stock (14,000)

(1)

(14,000)

(723) Repurchases of common stock of subsidiaries (55)

(169)

(56)

(724) Payments for debt issuance costs (17)

(4)

(28)

(48) Proceeds from debt 6,602

1,247

13,045

14,415 Repayments of debt (1,782)

(1,130)

(11,451)

(12,258) Other 1

—

2

1 Change in cash from financing activities (11,485)

(122)

(14,329)

403















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 73

128

(189)

175















Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (5,436)

2,220

(4,138)

4,546















Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 15,676

12,158

14,378

9,832 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 10,240

$ 14,378

$ 10,240

$ 14,378

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. Segment Information (in millions, except percentages; unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





Fiscal Year Ended





February 1,

2019

February 2,

2018

Change

February 1,

2019

February 2,

2018

Change Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):





















Net Revenue:





















Servers and networking $ 5,253

$ 4,625

14 %

$ 19,953

$ 15,533

28 % Storage 4,636

4,329

7 %

16,767

15,384

9 % Total ISG net revenue $ 9,889

$ 8,954

10 %

$ 36,720

$ 30,917

19 %























Operating Income:





















ISG operating income $ 1,265

$ 1,045

21 %

$ 4,151

$ 3,068

35 % % of ISG net revenue 13 %

12 %





11 %

10 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 47 %

43 %





46 %

39 %



























Client Solutions Group (CSG):





















Net Revenue:





















Commercial $ 7,808

$ 7,180

9 %

$ 30,893

$ 27,507

12 % Consumer 3,084

3,295

(6)%

12,303

11,711

5 % Total CSG net revenue $ 10,892

$ 10,475

4 %

$ 43,196

$ 39,218

10 %























Operating Income:





















CSG operating income $ 555

$ 561

(1)%

$ 1,960

$ 2,044

(4)% % of CSG net revenue 5 %

5 %





5 %

5 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 21 %

23 %





21 %

26 %



























VMware:





















Net Revenue:





















Total VMware net revenue $ 2,637

$ 2,259

17 %

$ 9,088

$ 7,994

14 %























Operating Income:





















VMware operating income $ 872

$ 836

4 %

$ 2,989

$ 2,809

6 % % of VMware net revenue 33 %

37 %





33 %

35 %



% of total reportable segment operating income 32 %

34 %





33 %

35 %



























Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:





















Reportable segment net revenue $ 23,418

$ 21,688





$ 89,004

$ 78,129



Other businesses (a) 593

566





2,329

2,195



Unallocated transactions (b) (3)

(7)





(9)

(15)



Impact of purchase accounting (c) (167)

(284)





(703)

(1,269)



Total consolidated net revenue $ 23,841

$ 21,963





$ 90,621

$ 79,040



























Reconciliation to consolidated operating income (loss):





















Reportable segment operating income $ 2,692

$ 2,442





$ 9,100

$ 7,921



Other businesses (a) (35)

(54)





(174)

(125)



Unallocated transactions (b) (1)

(16)





(72)

(24)



Impact of purchase accounting (c) (190)

(351)





(820)

(1,546)



Amortization of intangibles (1,544)

(1,730)





(6,138)

(6,980)



Transaction-related expenses (d) (313)

(87)





(750)

(502)



Other corporate expenses (e) (278)

(273)





(1,337)

(1,160)



Total consolidated operating income (loss) $ 331

$ (69)





$ (191)

$ (2,416)



_________________





















(a) Pivotal, SecureWorks, RSA Security, Virtustream, and Boomi constitute "Other businesses" and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either

individually or collectively. The results of Other businesses are not material to the Company's overall results. (b) Unallocated transactions includes long-term incentives, certain short-term incentive compensation expenses, and other corporate items that are not allocated to

Dell Technologies' reportable segments. (c) Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction. (d) Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs, as well as the costs incurred in the Class V transaction. (e) Other corporate expenses includes goodwill impairment charges, severance, facility action costs, and stock-based compensation expense.

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Dell Technologies uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis and believes that excluding certain items from its GAAP results allows management to better understand the Company's consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project its future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, Dell Technologies believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide its stakeholders with useful information to help them evaluate the Company's operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of its operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period to period comparisons.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in Dell Technologies' industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

As the non-GAAP items excluded have a material impact on Dell Technologies' financial results, the Company's management compensates for this limitation by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures supplementally or for projections when comparable GAAP financial measures are not available. The non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered as indicators of performance in isolation from or as a substitute for net revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, or net income prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read only in conjunction with financial information presented on a GAAP basis.

Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented below. The Company encourages you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future fiscal periods, the Company may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items. Accordingly, the exclusion of these items and other similar items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual.

As described below, Dell Technologies' non-GAAP net income now excludes, among other items, fair value adjustments on equity investments as well as discrete tax items. These items were not excluded in the prior presentation of the Company's non-GAAP net income. Upon its return to the public markets in December 2018, the Company reevaluated the presentation of non-GAAP net income and made these changes to facilitate an evaluation of its current operating performance and the comparability of its current operating performance to its past operating performance. Non-GAAP net income for prior periods has been recast to reflect the current presentation.

The following is a summary of the items excluded from the most comparable GAAP financial measures to calculate Dell Technologies' non-GAAP financial measures:

Amortization of Intangible Assets — Amortization of intangible assets primarily consists of amortization of customer relationships, developed technology, and trade names. For the periods presented, amortization of intangible assets primarily represents amortization associated with intangible assets recognized in connection with the EMC merger transaction and the going-private transaction. Amortization charges for purchased intangible assets are significantly impacted by the timing and magnitude of our acquisitions, and these charges may vary in amount from period to period.

Impact of Purchase Accounting — The impact of purchase accounting includes purchase accounting adjustments related to the EMC merger transaction and, to a lesser extent, the going-private transaction. The assets and liabilities acquired were recognized at fair value as of the respective transaction dates, and the fair value adjustments are being amortized over the estimated useful lives in the periods following the transactions.

Transaction-related Expenses — Transaction-related expenses consist of acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs, as well as the costs incurred in the Class V transaction, and are expensed as incurred. These expenses primarily represent costs for legal, banking, consulting, and advisory services, as well as certain compensatory retention awards directly related to the EMC merger transaction.

Other Corporate Expenses — Other corporate expenses consist of goodwill impairment charges, severance, facility action costs, and stock-based compensation expense associated with equity awards. Other corporate expenses vary from period to period and are significantly impacted by the timing and nature of these events.

Fair Value Adjustments on Equity Investments — Fair value adjustments on equity investments primarily consists of the gain (loss) on strategic investments, which includes the recurring fair value adjustments of investments in publicly-traded companies, as well as those in privately-held companies, which are adjusted for observable price changes, and to a lesser extent any potential impairments. Given the volatility in the ongoing adjustments to the valuation of these strategic investments, the Company believes that excluding these charges for purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income presented facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating performance.

Aggregate Adjustment for Income Taxes — The aggregate adjustment for income taxes is the estimated combined income tax effect for the adjustments described above, tax benefits resulting from the impact of adopting the new ASC 606 revenue standard in the first quarter of Fiscal 2019, as well as an adjustment for discrete tax items. Due to the variability in recognition of discrete tax items from period to period, the Company believes that excluding these benefits or charges for purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income facilitates a more meaningful evaluation of its current operating performance and comparisons to its past operating performance. The tax effects are determined based on the tax jurisdictions where the above items were incurred.

The Company also uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to provide additional information for evaluation of its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA excludes purchase accounting adjustments related to the EMC merger transaction and the going-private transaction, acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs, goodwill impairment charges, severance and facility action costs, and stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes that, due to the non-operational nature of the purchase accounting entries, it is appropriate to exclude these adjustments.

As is the case with the other non-GAAP measures presented, users should consider the limitations of using EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, including the fact that those measures do not provide a complete measure of our operating performance. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not purport to be alternatives to net income (loss) as measures of operating performance or to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In particular, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use, as these measures do not consider certain cash requirements, such as working capital needs, capital expenditures, contractual commitments, interest payments, tax payments, and other debt service requirements.