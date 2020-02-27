Dell Technologies Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

News summary

  • Record full year revenue of $92.2 billion
  • Full year net income of $5.5 billion; adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 billion
  • Record Client Solutions Group full year revenue of $45.8 billion
  • Share repurchase program of up to $1 billion over the next 24 months

Full story
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces financial results for its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year.

Fourth quarter revenue was $24.0 billion, up 1 percent, and non-GAAP revenue was $24.1 billion, up 1 percent, over the same period last year. During the quarter, the company generated operating income of $717 million, a 117 percent increase over the same period in the prior year, and non-GAAP operating income of $2.8 billion, up 4 percent over the prior year. Net income was $416 million or approximately 2 percent of revenue. Non-GAAP net income was $1.7 billion or 7 percent of non-GAAP revenue. Diluted earnings per share was $0.54 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.00.

For the full year, revenue was $92.2 billion, up 2 percent, and non-GAAP revenue was $92.5 billion, up 1 percent, over the prior year. The company increased its operating income to $2.6 billion from a $0.2 billion loss in the prior year and generated non-GAAP operating income of $10.1 billion, up 15 percent over the prior year. Cash flow from operations was $9.3 billion, up 33 percent from fiscal year 2019. For the full year, net income was $5.5 billion and non-GAAP net income was $6.1 billion. Diluted earnings per share was $6.03 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $7.35.

"In fiscal 2020, we focused on integration and simplicity across our businesses and product portfolio to accelerate winning go-to-market solutions for our customers," said Jeff Clarke, chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "With more than $180 billion in revenue over the past two years and significant investments in research, innovation and breadth of capability, we have a uniquely advantaged position heading into the next digital decade."

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results


Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Change

January 31,
2020

February 1,

2019

Change


(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)

Total net revenue

$

24,032

$

23,841

1%

$

92,154

$

90,621

2%

Operating income (loss)

$

717

$

331

117%

$

2,622

$

(191)

NM

Net income (loss)

$

416

$

(287)

245%

$

5,529

$

(2,181)

354%
















Non-GAAP net revenue

$

24,129

$

24,008

1%

$

92,501

$

91,324

1%

Non-GAAP operating income

$

2,767

$

2,656

4%

$

10,148

$

8,854

15%

Non-GAAP net income

$

1,684

$

1,592

6%

$

6,089

$

5,227

16%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,201

$

3,028

6%

$

11,787

$

10,296

14%

Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Dell Technologies ended the quarter with a cash and investments balance of $10.2 billion. The company repaid approximately $1.5 billion of gross debt in the quarter and $5 billion for the year, achieving its fiscal 2020 target. The company has paid down $19.5 billion in gross debt since closing the EMC transaction in September 2016.

"This year's results were driven by operational focus and expanding synergies across Dell Technologies and our ability to adjust to win in any environment," said Tom Sweet, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "We delivered full year net income of $5.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $11.8 billion in fiscal 2020. I'm pleased with our profitability and remain committed to maximizing Dell Technologies' equity value for all aligned shareholders."

The company also announced today a new share repurchase program of up to $1 billion over the next 24 months, effective immediately. While de-levering remains the primary capital allocation goal, the company sees an opportunity to take advantage of what it believes is a significant discount in the current stock price. This share repurchase plan is another lever the company will use as it continues to focus on creating value for shareholders.

Operating segments summary

Client Solutions Group revenue for the fourth quarter was $11.8 billion, up 8 percent year over year. This was driven by $8.6 billion in commercial revenue, a 10 percent increase, and $3.2 billion in consumer revenue, a 4 percent increase. Operating income was $624 million or approximately 5 percent of Client Solutions Group revenue. For the full year, the Client Solutions Group delivered record revenue of $45.8 billion, up 6 percent versus the prior year, with commercial up 11 percent. Client Solutions Group full year operating income was $3.1 billion.

Key highlights:

  • Shipped a record 46.5 million units during the 2019 calendar year1
  • Gained PC unit share for the last seven years in a row1
  • Achieved double-digit unit and revenue growth in commercial desktops and workstations, completing a full fiscal year of quarterly double-digit growth in the segment

Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue for the fourth quarter was $8.8 billion, down 11 percent. Storage revenue was $4.5 billion, down 3 percent, while servers and networking revenue was $4.3 billion, down 19 percent. Operating income for the group was $1.1 billion or approximately 13 percent of revenue. Revenue for full fiscal 2020 was $34.0 billion, with operating income of $4.0 billion.

Key highlights:

  • Gained 590 basis points of mainstream server revenue share over the last 3 years, and have been the #1 worldwide provider for 7 quarters2
  • Strong customer traction with our co-engineered ‟first and best" solutions, including Dell Technologies Cloud, Unified Workspace, VxRail and smart fabric director
  • Announced the latest advancements to Dell Technologies Cloud, including a new subscription-based model that makes it easier for customers to accelerate hybrid cloud deployments and simplify IT operations

VMware revenue for the fourth quarter was $3.1 billion, with operating income of $1.0 billion. The segment delivered $10.9 billion in revenue and $3.1 billion in operating income for the full fiscal year. During the fourth quarter, VMware, Inc. acquired Pivotal Software, Inc. ("Pivotal"), and VMware's segment results are inclusive of Pivotal.  Prior periods have been recast to conform with current period presentation.

Dell Technologies World

Join us May 4 - May 7 in Las Vegas at Dell Technologies World, the company's flagship event that brings together latest emerging trends, technology and gurus. During the event, experts from all of Dell Technologies businesses will demonstrate to customers and partners the connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security that can enable real transformation across their organizations. Register here.  

Conference call information
As previously announced, the company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year performance and financial guidance today, February 27, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. CST.  The conference call will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://investors.delltechnologies.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location for one year.

A slide presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from Dell Technologies' website at https://investors.delltechnologies.com/financial-information/quarterly-results.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries.

1

IDC WW Quarterly Personal Computing Device (PDC) Tracker CY19Q4.

2

IDC WW Quarterly Server Tracker CY19Q3; share gains calculated on a trailing-twelve-months basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release presents information about Dell Technologies' non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements in this press release that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Dell Technologies' current expectations, including its current expectations for fiscal 2021 GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, GAAP and non-GAAP operating income, and GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes.

Dell Technologies' results or events in future periods could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: competitive pressures; Dell Technologies' reliance on third-party suppliers for products and components, including reliance on single-source or limited-source suppliers; Dell Technologies' ability to achieve favorable pricing from its vendors; adverse global economic conditions and instability in financial markets; Dell Technologies' execution of its growth, business and acquisition strategies; the success of Dell Technologies' cost efficiency measures; Dell Technologies' ability to manage solutions and products and services transitions in an effective manner; Dell Technologies' ability to deliver high-quality products and services; Dell Technologies' foreign operations and ability to generate substantial non-U.S. net revenue; Dell Technologies' product, customer, and geographic sales mix, and seasonal sales trends; the performance of Dell Technologies' sales channel partners; access to the capital markets by Dell Technologies or its customers; weak economic conditions and additional regulation including tariffs and other effects of trade regulation; counterparty default risks; the loss by Dell Technologies of any services contracts with its customers, including government contracts, and its ability to perform such contracts at its estimated costs; Dell Technologies' ability to develop and protect its proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; infrastructure disruptions, cyberattacks, or other data security breaches; Dell Technologies' ability to hedge effectively its exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; expiration of tax holidays or favorable tax rate structures, or unfavorable outcomes in tax audits and other tax compliance matters; impairment of portfolio investments; unfavorable results of legal proceedings; increased costs and additional regulations and requirements as a result of Dell Technologies' operation as a public company; Dell Technologies' ability to develop and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; compliance requirements of changing environmental and safety laws; the effect of armed hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; Dell Technologies' substantial level of indebtedness; the impact of the financial performance of VMware, Inc.; and the market volatility of Dell Technologies' pension plan assets.

This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Dell Technologies discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Dell Technologies' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Dell Technologies' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2019, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Dell Technologies makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Dell Technologies might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. Dell Technologies does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date they are made, new information, or otherwise.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Related Financial Highlights
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Change

January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Change

Net revenue (a):










Products

$

18,153

$

18,676

(3)%

$

69,918

$

70,751

(1)%

Services

5,879

5,165

14%

22,236

19,870

12%

Total net revenue

24,032

23,841

1%

92,154

90,621

2%

Cost of net revenue:










Products

13,999

14,775

(5)%

54,525

57,889

(6)%

Services

2,349

1,957

20%

8,696

7,679

13%

Total cost of net revenue

16,348

16,732

(2)%

63,221

65,568

(4)%

Gross margin

7,684

7,109

8%

28,933

25,053

15%

Operating expenses:










Selling, general, and
administrative

5,642

5,576

1%

21,319

20,640

3%

Research and development

1,325

1,202

10%

4,992

4,604

8%

Total operating expenses

6,967

6,778

3%

26,311

25,244

4%

Operating income (loss)

717

331

117%

2,622

(191)

NM

Interest and other, net

(626)

(606)

(3)%

(2,626)

(2,170)

(21)%

Income (loss) before income taxes

91

(275)

133%

(4)

(2,361)

100%

Income tax provision (benefit)

(325)

12

NM

(5,533)

(180)

NM

Net income (loss)

416

(287)

245%

5,529

(2,181)

354%

Less: Net income attributable to
non-controlling interests

8

12

(33)%

913

129

608%

Net income (loss) attributable
to Dell Technologies Inc.

$

408

$

(299)

236%

$

4,616

$

(2,310)

300%












Percentage of Total Net Revenue:









Gross margin

32%

30%



31%

28%


Selling, general, and
administrative

23%

23%



23%

23%


Research and development

6%

5%



5%

5%


Operating expenses

29%

28%



29%

28%


Operating income (loss)

3%

1%



3%

—%


Income (loss) before income
taxes

—%

(1)%



—%

(3)%


Net income (loss)

2%

(1)%



6%

(2)%


Income tax rate

(357.1)%

(4.4)%



138325.0%

7.6%


____________________


(a)

During the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, the Company reclassified revenue associated with certain service and software-as-
a-service offerings from product revenue to services revenue.  There was no change to total revenue as a result of
the reclassifications.  Prior period results have been recast to conform with current period presentation.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in millions; unaudited)


January 31, 2020

February 1, 2019

ASSETS

Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

9,302

$

9,676

Accounts receivable, net

12,484

12,371

Short-term financing receivables, net

4,895

4,398

Inventories, net

3,281

3,649

Other current assets

6,934

6,044

Total current assets

36,896

36,138

Property, plant, and equipment, net

6,027

5,259

Long-term investments

864

1,005

Long-term financing receivables, net

4,848

4,224

Goodwill

41,691

40,089

Intangible assets, net

18,107

22,270

Other non-current assets

10,428

2,835

Total assets

$

118,861

$

111,820

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SHARES, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

Current liabilities:


Short-term debt

$

7,737

$

4,320

Accounts payable

20,065

19,213

Accrued and other

9,359

8,495

Short-term deferred revenue

14,881

12,944

Total current liabilities

52,042

44,972

Long-term debt

44,319

49,201

Long-term deferred revenue

12,919

11,066

Other non-current liabilities

5,797

6,327

Total liabilities

115,077

111,566

Redeemable shares

629

1,196

Stockholders' equity (deficit):


Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' deficit

(1,574)

(5,765)

Non-controlling interests

4,729

4,823

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

3,155

(942)

Total liabilities, redeemable shares, and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

118,861

$

111,820

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in millions; unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Cash flows from operating activities:






Net income (loss)

$

416

$

(287)

$

5,529

$

(2,181)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net
cash provided by operating activities

3,092

2,653

3,762

9,172

Change in cash from operating activities

3,508

2,366

9,291

6,991

Cash flows from investing activities:






Investments:






Purchases

(39)

(13)

(181)

(925)

Maturities and sales

48

4,427

497

6,612

Capital expenditures

(629)

(297)

(2,241)

(1,158)

Capitalized software development costs

(71)

(93)

(335)

(339)

Acquisition of businesses, net

(26)

(419)

(2,455)

(912)

Divestitures of businesses, net







142

Asset acquisitions, net





(8)

(59)

Asset dispositions, net





(3)

(12)

Other

13

5

40

40

Change in cash from investing activities

(704)

3,610

(4,686)

3,389

Cash flows from financing activities:






Share repurchases for tax withholdings of equity
awards

(140)

(136)

(547)

(387)

Dividends paid to VMware, Inc.'s public
stockholders



(2,134)



(2,134)

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

207

37

658

805

Repurchases of Class V Common Stock



(14,000)



(14,000)

Repurchases of common stock of subsidiaries

(1,721)

(55)

(3,006)

(56)

Proceeds from debt

2,982

6,602

20,638

13,045

Repayments of debt

(3,326)

(1,782)

(22,274)

(11,451)

Other

(6)

(17)

(73)

(151)

Change in cash from financing activities

(2,004)

(11,485)

(4,604)

(14,329)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
equivalents, and restricted cash

10

73

(90)

(189)

Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

810

(5,436)

(89)

(4,138)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at
beginning of the period

9,341

15,676

10,240

14,378

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of
the period

$

10,151

$

10,240

$

10,151

$

10,240

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Segment Information
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)


Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Change

January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Change

Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):

Net Revenue:










Servers and networking

$

4,269

$

5,253

(19)%

$

17,127

$

19,953

(14)%

Storage

4,487

4,636

(3)%

16,842

16,767

—%

Total ISG net revenue

$

8,756

$

9,889

(11)%

$

33,969

$

36,720

(7)%












Operating Income:










ISG operating income

$

1,112

$

1,265

(12)%

$

4,001

$

4,151

(4)%

% of ISG net revenue

13%

13%



12%

11%


% of total reportable
segment operating income

40%

47%



39%

46%














Client Solutions Group (CSG):

Net Revenue:










Commercial

$

8,563

$

7,808

10%

$

34,277

$

30,893

11%

Consumer

3,207

3,084

4%

11,561

12,303

(6)%

Total CSG net revenue

$

11,770

$

10,892

8%

$

45,838

$

43,196

6%












Operating Income:










CSG operating income

$

624

$

555

12%

$

3,138

$

1,960

60%

% of CSG net revenue

5%

5%



7%

5%


% of total reportable
segment operating income

23%

21%



31%

22%














VMware (a):

Net Revenue:










Total VMware net revenue

$

3,126

$

2,798

12%

$

10,905

$

9,741

12%












Operating Income:










VMware operating income

$

1,026

$

850

21%

$

3,081

$

2,926

5%

% of VMware net revenue

33%

30%



28%

30%


% of total reportable
segment operating income

37%

32%



30%

32%


____________________


(a) 

During the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, the Company reclassified Pivotal operating results from Other businesses to the
VMware reportable segment.  There was no change to consolidated results as a result of the reclassification.  Prior period
results have been recast to conform with current period presentation.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Segment Information
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)


Three Months Ended

Fiscal Year Ended

January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:





Reportable segment net revenue (a)

$

23,652

$

23,579

$

90,712

$

89,657

Other businesses (a) (b)

477

432

1,788

1,676

Unallocated transactions (c)



(3)

1

(9)

Impact of purchase accounting (d)

(97)

(167)

(347)

(703)

Total consolidated net revenue

$

24,032

$

23,841

$

92,154

$

90,621








Reconciliation to consolidated operating income (loss):



Reportable segment operating income (a)

$

2,762

$

2,670

$

10,220

$

9,037

Other businesses (a) (b)

5

(13)

(43)

(111)

Unallocated transactions (c)



(1)

(29)

(72)

Impact of purchase accounting (d)

(112)

(190)

(411)

(820)

Amortization of intangibles

(1,074)

(1,544)

(4,408)

(6,138)

Transaction-related expenses (e)

(120)

(313)

(285)

(750)

Stock-based compensation expense (f)

(376)

(247)

(1,262)

(918)

Other corporate expenses (g)

(368)

(31)

(1,160)

(419)

Total consolidated operating income (loss)

$

717

$

331

$

2,622

$

(191)

_________________


(a) 

During the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, the Company reclassified Pivotal operating results from Other businesses
to the VMware reportable segment.  Prior period results have been recast to conform with current period presentation.

(b) 

Secureworks, RSA Security, Virtustream, and Boomi constitute "Other businesses" and do not meet the requirements for a
reportable segment, either individually or collectively.  The results of Other businesses are not material to the Company's
overall results.

(c)

Unallocated transactions includes other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments.

(d)

Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC
merger transaction.

(e) 

Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs, as well as the costs incurred in the
Class V transaction.

(f) 

Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at
grant date.

(g)

Other corporate expenses includes impairment charges and severance, facility action, and other costs.

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Change

January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Change

Non-GAAP net revenue

$

24,129

$

24,008

1%

$

92,501

$

91,324

1%

Non-GAAP gross margin

$

8,375

$

8,037

4%

$

31,563

$

29,022

9%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

35%

33%



34%

32%


Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

5,608

$

5,381

4%

$

21,415

$

20,168

6%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

23%

22%



23%

22%


Non-GAAP operating income

$

2,767

$

2,656

4%

$

10,148

$

8,854

15%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

11%

11%



11%

10%


Non-GAAP net income

$

1,684

$

1,592

6%

$

6,089

$

5,227

16%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

7%

7%



7%

6%


Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,201

$

3,028

6%

$

11,787

$

10,296

14%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

13%

13%



13%

11%


DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)


Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Change

January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Change

Net revenue

$

24,032

$

23,841

1%

$

92,154

$

90,621

2%

Non-GAAP adjustments:










Impact of purchase
accounting

97

167



347

703


Non-GAAP net revenue

$

24,129

$

24,008

1%

$

92,501

$

91,324

1%












Gross margin

$

7,684

$

7,109

8%

$

28,933

$

25,053

15%

Non-GAAP adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

526

729



2,081

2,883


Impact of purchase accounting

98

171



353

720


Transaction-related expenses



(26)



(5)

213


Stock-based compensation
expense

38

37



129

91


Other corporate expenses

29

17



72

62


Non-GAAP gross margin

$

8,375

$

8,037

4%

$

31,563

$

29,022

9%












Operating expenses

$

6,967

$

6,778

3%

$

26,311

$

25,244

4%

Non-GAAP adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

(548)

(815)



(2,327)

(3,255)


Impact of purchase accounting

(14)

(19)



(58)

(100)


Transaction-related expenses

(120)

(339)



(290)

(537)


Stock-based compensation
expense

(338)

(210)



(1,133)

(827)


Other corporate expenses

(339)

(14)



(1,088)

(357)


Non-GAAP operating
expenses

$

5,608

$

5,381

4%

$

21,415

$

20,168

6%












Operating income (loss)

$

717

$

331

117%

$

2,622

$

(191)

NM

Non-GAAP adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

1,074

1,544



4,408

6,138


Impact of purchase accounting

112

190



411

820


Transaction-related expenses

120

313



285

750


Stock-based compensation
expense

376

247



1,262

918


Other corporate expenses

368

31



1,160

419


Non-GAAP operating
income

$

2,767

$

2,656

4%

$

10,148

$

8,854

15%

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)


Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended


January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Change

January 31,
2020

February 1,
2019

Change

Net income (loss)

$

416

$

(287)

245%

$

5,529

$

(2,181)

354%

Non-GAAP adjustments:










Amortization of intangibles

1,074

1,544



4,408

6,138


Impact of purchase accounting

112

190



411

820


Transaction-related expenses

120

387



285

824


Stock-based compensation
expense

376

247



1,262

918


Other corporate expenses

368

31



1,160

419


Fair value adjustments on
equity investments

(34)

(113)



(194)

(342)


Aggregate adjustment for
income taxes

(748)

(407)



(6,772)

(1,369)


Non-GAAP net income (a)

$

1,684

$

1,592

6%

$

6,089

$

5,227

16%












Net income (loss)

$

416

$

(287)

245%

$

5,529

$

(2,181)

354%

Adjustments:










Interest and other, net

626

606



2,626

2,170


Income tax provision (benefit)

(325)

12



(5,533)

(180)


Depreciation and amortization

1,535

1,940



6,143

7,746


EBITDA

$

2,252

$

2,271

(1)%

$

8,765

$

7,555

16%












EBITDA

$

2,252

$

2,271

(1)%

$

8,765

$

7,555

16%

Adjustments:










Stock-based compensation
expense

376

247



1,262

918


Impact of purchase
accounting

96

168



347

704


Transaction-related expenses

120

313



285

722


Other corporate expenses

357

29



1,128

397


Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,201

$

3,028

6%

$

11,787

$

10,296

14%

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Three Months Ended January 31, 2020
(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)


GAAP

Amortization of
intangibles

Impact of
purchase
ccounting

Transaction-
related
expenses

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Other
Corporate
expenses

Fair value
adjustments
on equity
investments

Aggregate
adjustment
for income
taxes

Non-
GAAP

Net income

$

416

1,074

112

120

376

368

(34)

(748)

$

1,684

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
interests (a)

8

76

6

32

65

45



(61)

171

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
- basic

408

998

106

88

311

323

(34)

(687)

1,513

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc.
attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b)

(3)















(8)

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
- diluted

$

405















$

1,505


















Earnings per share - basic

$

0.56















$

2.06

Earnings per share - diluted

$

0.54















$

2.00


















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

734















734

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

754















754

_________________


(a)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., and
SecureWorks Corp. by their non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented.

(b)

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per
share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of
VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the Fiscal Year Ended January 31, 2020
(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)


GAAP

Amortization of
intangibles

Impact of
purchase
accounting

Transaction-
related
expenses

Stock-based
compensation
expense

Other
corporate
expenses

Fair value
adjustments
on equity
investments

Aggregate
adjustment
for income
taxes

Non-
GAAP

Net income

$

5,529

4,408

411

285

1,262

1,160

(194)

(6,772)

$

6,089

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
interests (a)

913

295

23

50

217

45

24

(1,032)

535

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
- basic

4,616

4,113

388

235

1,045

1,115

(218)

(5,740)

5,554

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc.
attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b)

(84)















(35)

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.
- diluted

$

4,532















$

5,519


















Earnings per share - basic

$

6.38















$

7.67

Earnings per share - diluted

$

6.03















$

7.35


















Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

724















724

Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

751















751

_________________


(a)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., and
SecureWorks Corp. by their non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented.

(b)

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per
share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of
VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

Dell Technologies Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

