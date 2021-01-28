Dell Technologies, SK Telecom and VMware Bring the Power of 5G and the Edge to Enterprises

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies, SK Telecom and VMware to collaborate on an integrated multi-access edge computing solution, OneBox MEC, providing more secure and reliable access to data at edge locations

Collaboration will help customers use private mobility and edge computing to develop new services where data is created in industries such as healthcare, retail and construction

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are collaborating to develop OneBox MEC, a single box approach that provides enterprises with an integrated, private 5G and edge computing platform.

OneBox MEC will bring new 5G and edge computing capabilities to enterprises. As a fully integrated solution, it will simplify deployment and operations and deliver reliable and predictable performance via secure connectivity. Solutions providers, network functions providers (RAN and Core) and system integrators will use the OneBox MEC to improve latency, reliability and security of IT systems and networks.

A recent STL Partners study, commissioned by Dell Technologies, SK Telecom (SKT), VMware and Intel, found that 40% of enterprises surveyed had issues with the latency of their current networking solutions. For in-hospital, patient monitoring systems, 61% of those surveyed experienced performance issues, and 45% expressed reliability concerns with their current solutions. Nearly 70% of architecture, engineering and construction companies did not believe the technology they use today was secure enough.

"Dell Technologies has worked closely with VMware and SK Telecom to develop cloud-native solutions and completed proofs of concept deployments designed to optimize 5G and edge computing content delivery and user experience," said David Trigg, vice president of market development at Dell Technologies. "With this collaboration, we will deliver 5G-enabled edge computing solutions, to give enterprises new options to quickly act on data where it resides."

The OneBox MEC will use the Dell EMC PowerEdge XE2420 server for data-intensive, low-latency edge services to deliver the performance, availability and security required for CSPs to build their portfolio of private 5G and edge solutions. Coupled with the reliability and scalability of VMware Telco Cloud Platform and SKT's existing 5GX MEC Platform, the OneBox offering will provide innovative private 5G and MEC services to diverse enterprise customers.

"The edge is the new frontier for innovation. The platform we are building with Dell Technologies and SKT will help enterprises innovate at the edge with velocity and bring new and exciting experiences to their customers," said Lakshmi Mandyam, vice president of product management, Telco & Edge Cloud, VMware. "Our Telco Cloud Platform provides a foundation on top of which enterprises can deliver edge services on any cloud with agility and a consistent experience."

"With OneBox MEC, our enterprise customers will be able to launch MEC-based services in a speedy manner," said Lee Dong-kee, vice president and head of 5GX MEC Product at SK Telecom. "Through continuous collaboration with Dell Technologies and VMware, we will flawlessly support ultra-low latency services by combining the strengths of 5G and MEC to accelerate innovations for companies in diverse areas including healthcare, retail and construction."

With a broad partner ecosystem and an extensive portfolio of compute, storage and networking products, Dell Technologies works with leading communications service providers (CSPs) to design solutions for mobile network and edge applications.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) is Korea's leading ICT company, driving innovations in the areas of mobile communications, media, security, commerce and mobility. Armed with cutting-edge ICT including AI and 5G, the company is ushering in a new level of convergence to deliver unprecedented value to customers. As the global 5G pioneer, SKT is committed to realizing the full potential of 5G through ground-breaking services that can improve people's lives, transform businesses, and lead to a better society.

SKT boasts unrivaled leadership in the Korean mobile market with over 30 million subscribers, which account for nearly 50 percent of the market. The company now has 48 ICT subsidiaries and annual revenues approaching KRW 17.7 trillion.

For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit our LinkedIn page www.linkedin.com/company/sk-telecom.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world's complex digital infrastructure. The company's cloud, networking and security, and digital workspace offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to customers globally, aided by an extensive ecosystem of partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

