Dell Technologies to Hold Business Update September 26 in New York

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will hold an invitation only business update meeting in New York, NY on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET. Dell Technologies' chairman and chief executive officer Michael Dell, vice chairman Jeff Clarke, chief financial officer Tom Sweet and senior vice president, corporate strategy Dennis Hoffman will review the company's strategy, innovation and financial framework.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast, along with supplemental materials, will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud.

