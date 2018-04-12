Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call April 26 to Discuss New Accounting Standard

ROUND ROCK, Texas, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) will conduct a conference call April 26, 2018, at 7 a.m. CDT to discuss the impact of the Financial Accounting Standards Board's (FASB) amended guidance on the recognition of revenue from contracts with customers, commonly referred to as ASC 606. FASB issued ASC 606 in May 2014, and Dell Technologies elected to adopt the new standard effective Feb. 3, 2018, using the full retrospective method, which requires the company to recast each prior reporting period presented consistent with the new guidance.
The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location for one year. The company will provide the recast data by filing an 8-K with the SEC before the conference call. At that time the filing and slides containing additional information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.
