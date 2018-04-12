Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call April 26 to Discuss New Accounting Standard

The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location for one year. The company will provide the recast data by filing an 8-K with the SEC before the conference call. At that time the filing and slides containing additional information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.

