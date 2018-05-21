Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call June 4 to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

Dell Technologies

07:00 ET

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DVMT) will conduct a conference call Monday, June 4, 2018, at 7 a.m. CDT to discuss its Fiscal 2019 first quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue its first quarter results via a press release before the conference call broadcast. At that time the release and slides containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.

