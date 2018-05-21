Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call June 4 to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

The company will issue its first quarter results via a press release before the conference call broadcast. At that time the release and slides containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies is a unique family of businesses that provides the essential infrastructure for organizations to build their digital future, transform IT and protect their most important asset, information. The company services customers of all sizes across 180 countries – ranging from 99 percent of the Fortune 500 to individual consumers – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative portfolio from the edge to the core to the cloud.

