Dell Technologies to Hold Conference Call November 26 to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. CST to discuss its fiscal year 2020 third quarter financial results. The conference will be available to the public as a live, audio-only webcast on Dell Technologies' website at investors.delltechnologies.com; an archived version will be available at the same location.

The company will issue the results via a press release before the conference call broadcast. At that time the release and presentation containing additional financial and operating information may be downloaded from investors.delltechnologies.com.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud.

