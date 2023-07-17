Dell Technologies to Hold Investor Conference Call July 27 to Discuss its Corporate Sustainability Strategy

ROUND ROCK, Texas, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call July 27 at 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET to discuss its corporate sustainability strategy. Speakers will include Cassandra Garber, vice president, corporate sustainability and ESG; Alyson Freeman, sustainability product manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group; and Hall Butler, senior director, investor relations.

The live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

