Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conference in March

Dell Technologies

28 Feb, 2024, 17:30 ET

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Yvonne McGill, chief financial officer, and Arthur Lewis, president of Infrastructure Solutions Group, will present in a fireside chat at the following conference:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – San Francisco, CA
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
3:35 p.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. ET

A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

