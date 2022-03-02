Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences in March

ROUND ROCK, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, and Yvonne McGill, deputy chief financial officer, will each present at one of the following upcoming conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – San Francisco, CA

Monday, March 7, 2022

3:50 p.m. CT / 4:50 p.m. ET

Speaker: Chuck Whitten

Raymond James & Associates Annual Institutional Investors Conference – Orlando, FL

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

9:25 a.m. CT / 10:25 a.m. ET

Speaker: Yvonne McGill

A live webcast and a replay of all conference webcasts will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

