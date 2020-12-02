Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences the week of December 7th

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Matt Baker, senior vice president of Infrastructure Solutions Group strategy and planning, Yvonne McGill, corporate controller and chief financial officer of Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president of corporate strategy, will each present at the following virtual conferences during the second week of December:

UBS Global TMT Conference 2020

Monday, December 7, 2020

11:05 a.m. CT / 12:05 p.m. ET

Speaker: Matt Baker

Raymond James 2020 Technology Investors Conference

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

2:20 p.m. CT / 3:20 p.m. ET

Speaker: Yvonne McGill

Barclays Global TMT Conference 2020

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

2:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. ET

Speaker: Dennis Hoffman

A live audio-only webcast of each presentation will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com. Webcast replays will be available for six months.

