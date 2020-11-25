Dell Technologies to Present at Investor Conferences the week of November 30th

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Tom Sweet, chief financial officer and Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer will each present at the following virtual conferences during the first week of December:

2020 Wells Fargo TMT Summit

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

11:00 a.m. CT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Tom Sweet

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

Thursday, December 3, 2020

2:00 p.m. CT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Jeff Clarke

A live audio-only webcast of each presentation will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com. Webcast replays will be available for six months.

