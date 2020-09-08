Dell Technologies to present at the Deutsche Bank 2020 Technology Conference

ROUND ROCK, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces that Deepak Patil, senior vice president of cloud platforms and solutions and Matt Baker, senior vice president of Infrastructure Solutions Group strategy and planning, will participate as speakers at the Deutsche Bank 2020 Technology Conference in a virtual fireside chat on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. CT / 12:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and a replay of the webcast will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at investors.delltechnologies.com.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

