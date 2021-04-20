Dell Technologies Turns Up the Power on Dell EMC PowerStore with Greater Performance and Automation

New Dell EMC PowerStore software improves workload performance by up to 25%

Artificial intelligence and machine learning enhancements drive cost savings and up to 15% lower workload latency

New PowerStore 500 model offers lower cost, enterprise performance to businesses of all sizes

Nearly twenty percent of PowerStore buyers are new to Dell Technologies storage

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is upgrading the performance of Dell EMC PowerStore enterprise storage systems with new software and automation capabilities. The company is also introducing the PowerStore 500, a lower-cost model suitable for a broader range of businesses and use cases with enterprise performance and features.

"PowerStore is the fastest-growing new architecture in Dell history. New and existing storage customers are seeing first-hand how its unique design, extreme performance and standout automation capabilities help them innovate and maintain a competitive advantage," said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "With today's announcements, we've made PowerStore faster and smarter while making it easier for a broader range of businesses to get started with the platform."

Dell Technologies, the industry's leading enterprise storage provider1, has shipped more than 400 petabytes of PowerStore storage—roughly the same as storing 136 billion songs as MP3 files—in more than 60 countries in industries such as education, gaming, transportation, healthcare, retail and financial services. New PowerStore users include Columbia Southern University, Habib Bank, RealPage, Tech Data, The University of Pisa, Tilly's and Ultraleap.

"Our hand tracking and mid-air haptics technologies are transforming industries like XR, automotive, kiosk and out of home advertising. Dell EMC PowerStore's performance, automation, deduplication and scalability capabilities are helping to transform our IT infrastructure," said Richard Goodwin, group director of IT, Ultraleap. "With PowerStore, we are realizing a 450% performance improvement on some applications and are seeing data reduction rates well above Dell's 4:1 data reduction guarantee. In our world, speed is a key differentiator and PowerStore is helping accelerate access to the critical data and applications we need to bring our innovations to life."

Software innovation

Enhancements in PowerStoreOS 2.0 can be applied to new and existing PowerStore appliances with zero disruptions to customer operations:

Performance improvements: PowerStore supports a wide range of workloads with its scale-up, scale-out architecture for block, file and VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes. Businesses now get better performance from workloads on their PowerStore, achieving up to 25% more Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS). 2

PowerStore supports a wide range of workloads with its scale-up, scale-out architecture for block, file and VMware vSphere Virtual Volumes. Businesses now get better performance from workloads on their PowerStore, achieving up to 25% more Input/Output Operations (IOPS). Infrastructure modernization: PowerStore extends the advantages of NVMe across the data center by adding the option of NVMe over Fibre Channel (NVMe-FC), which requires a simple software update and no additional hardware.

PowerStore extends the advantages of NVMe across the data center by adding the option of NVMe over Fibre Channel (NVMe-FC), which requires a simple software update and no additional hardware. Scale-out with AppsON: The industry's only storage array with a built-in VMware ESXi hypervisor 3 allows customers to run applications directly on the system using the AppsON feature for better performance, mobility and workload consolidation. Scale-out and appliance clustering additions to AppsON provide additional compute power for storage-intensive applications at the edge in areas such as healthcare and big data analytics.

"Enterprises undergoing digital transformation are looking for performance and flexibility to better help them accommodate demanding new workloads and better consolidate existing ones in distributed environments," said Eric Burgener, research vice president, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC. "The incorporation of new technologies and enterprise-class storage management capabilities into lower cost storage like the Dell EMC PowerStore 500 provide additional options for customers even as they drive more value for the money."

Increased intelligence

PowerStore updates automate data processes and deliver greater cost savings:

Intelligent data reduction: PowerStore simplifies storage management by optimizing capacity and performance while delivering a guaranteed 4:1 data reduction. 4 The array's Intelligent Data Reduction functionality is always running without impacting performance.

PowerStore simplifies storage management by optimizing capacity and performance while delivering a guaranteed 4:1 data reduction. The array's Intelligent Data Reduction functionality is always running without impacting performance. Greater resiliency: PowerStore's Dynamic Resiliency Engine (DRE) helps customers maintain performance while safeguarding against dual drive failures. DRE provides up to 98% less management effort compared to traditional RAID configurations. 5

PowerStore's Dynamic Resiliency Engine (DRE) helps customers maintain performance while safeguarding against dual drive failures. DRE provides up to 98% less management effort compared to traditional RAID configurations. Smarter tiering: PowerStore uses storage class memory (SCM) as persistent storage and differentiates between SCM and standard NVMe drives within the system, speeding metadata access for up to 15% lower workload latency6 with an investment as low as a single Intel® Optane™ D4800X drive.

PowerStore's automation capabilities are complimented by Dell EMC CloudIQ, storage monitoring and analytics software that uses artificial and human intelligence to deliver real-time performance and capacity insights.

Introducing the PowerStore 500

The PowerStore 500 delivers enterprise performance and storage services at an accessible price point. PowerStore 500 is suitable to businesses of any size and can be used in remote or branch locations, edge environments or larger IT deployments. It's also available through Flex On Demand, allowing customers to acquire the technology they need with payments that scale to match actual usage.

The array's compact 2U form-factor stores up to 1.2 petabytes and is capable of handling demanding enterprise workloads, supporting up to 2.4 million SQL transactions per minute7 and 1,500 VDI desktops per appliance.8 Customers can combine multiple PowerStore 500 appliances for an affordable cluster that is easily managed with automation and data mobility capabilities. For larger configurations, customers can mix and match PowerStore models to scale as IT needs change.

The Dell EMC Future-Proof Program includes Anytime Upgrades, the industry's most flexible controller upgrade program.9 Unique to Dell Technologies, customers can enhance or expand their PowerStore performance and capacity after only 180 days.10 Anytime Upgrades, combined with PowerStore's adaptable architecture, effectively eliminates costly, disruptive platform migrations.

"Dell EMC PowerStore's unique architecture, automation capabilities and performance help our customers tackle today and tomorrow's IT challenges," said Bob Olwig, vice president, business development and marketing, WWT. "The PowerStore 500's low cost and extreme performance make it a compelling addition to the PowerStore family from a partner perspective and new performance and automation updates give customers even more reasons to choose Dell Technologies storage."

Availability

Dell EMC PowerStore software updates are available for download on June 10, 2021 .

. PowerStore 500 is available for ordering on May 4, 2021 with global shipments starting June 10, 2021 .

