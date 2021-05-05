Dell Technologies Unlocks Value of Data at the Edge

ROUND ROCK, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies World

Dell Technologies provides a consistent approach to infrastructure, data, applications and security for a future with millions of systems at the edge

Dell EMC Streaming Data Platform brings real-time analytics to the edge of the network

New manufacturing edge offering helps improve productivity and margins by consolidating critical applications

Duos Technologies uses edge infrastructure to complete railcar inspections 120x faster

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is unveiling solutions and partnerships designed to extract more value from data at the edge. The new offerings are part of the company's edge strategy to deliver fully integrated technologies that allow workloads to run and be managed across multiple clouds and applications.

Edge devices serve as a growing source of data. Gartner predicts more than 50% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the data center or the cloud by 20221. Dell Technologies is leading the shift to the edge – the next technology frontier – by building on its proven distributed computing capabilities, scale and supply chain.

"Data is the currency of the digital world, and it's time for customers to take it to the bank," said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "The edge is quickly rivalling data centers and public clouds as the location where organizations are gaining valuable insights. By putting compute, storage, and analytics where data is created, we can deliver those data insights in real time and create new opportunities for businesses."

New solutions and partnerships include:

Dell EMC Streaming Data Platform: An upgraded Dell EMC Streaming Data Platform (SDP) offers powerful, real-time analytics at the edge. With a smaller footprint, SDP is ideal for capturing, storing and analyzing streaming data in real-time at the edge. An amusement park customer is using SDP to send alerts to staff when a ride needs maintenance. The park can quickly evaluate and fix the attraction instead of waiting until it requires costly repairs.

Dell Technologies manufacturing edge solutions: The Dell Technologies Manufacturing Edge Reference Architecture with PTC helps manufacturing companies derive insights from workstations, computers, mobile devices and other endpoints within the manufacturing environment. With access to edge data in one place, companies can increase production line reliability, reduce operational costs and make more informed real-time decisions.

Integrated with APEX Private Cloud, it offers a high-availability edge framework as-a-Service, so companies can virtualize and containerize applications, removing complexity and saving time. Manufacturing customers get a consistent cloud experience and pay only for what they use.

"PTC's solutions help companies transform the way they engineer, manufacture, and service products across the entire lifecycle, and the edge has become a new frontier for innovation," said Jonathan Kateman, senior vice president, M&A and Technology Partnerships, PTC. "With the Dell Technologies validated solution for manufacturing, customers are empowered to get the most out of their Industrial IoT environments through deployment on the APEX Private Cloud."

Duos Technologies uses Dell Technologies edge infrastructure to revolutionize railroads

Duos Technologies (Nasdaq: DUOT) uses Dell Technologies infrastructure and services to deploy artificial intelligence solutions at the edge. Duos Technologies has successfully made railcar inspections 120-times faster with first-of-its-kind technology used by major railroads including CSX.

Hundreds of trains cross North America every day, moving approximately $700 billion worth of imports, exports and domestic shipments in 20202. The traditional inspection process takes an average of eight minutes per railcar, resulting in unscheduled stops that cost rail companies millions of dollars annually. Duos Technologies created the Railcar Inspection Portal, or rip®, to streamline this process. Powered by ruggedized Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and Dell EMC PowerVault storage arrays, rip® can inspect in eight minutes more than 120 railcars moving at full speed. These real-time analytics help customers increase safety, enhance maintenance accuracy and reduce costs.

"Our goal is to transform industries through intelligent solutions, bringing together machine learning, artificial intelligence and video analytics," said Charles Ferry, chief executive officer, Duos Technologies. "The infrastructure behind these solutions is absolutely critical to our business. Dell Technologies provides the solutions and services that help our rail customers unlock the value of data at the edge. Together, we're able keep trains moving and get them where they need to be faster and more safely."

