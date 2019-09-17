Dell Technologies Unveils Groundbreaking Servers and Solutions for Modern Data Centers

Dell EMC PowerEdge servers equipped with 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC offer exceptional performance, management and security designed for the modern data center

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is introducing a portfolio of all-new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, new Ready Solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), and simplified management integrations with leading software and public cloud providers, all designed to address the demands of the modern data center.

Five all-new PowerEdge servers, added to the world's bestselling server portfolio,3 have been designed from the ground-up to address the complex and varied demands of traditional, emerging and multi-cloud workloads. Engineered to unlock the full potential of 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, the new servers offer customers improved performance and an easier to manage and secure platform. The new PowerEdge servers have set world records including 280% greater single-socket virtualized database performance1 and the industry's top dual-socket performance result in the SAP Sales and Distribution (SAP SD) benchmark.2

"The modern data center must embrace traditional and multi-cloud approaches, helping organizations become more agile, deliver new insights from data, and ultimately achieve results faster," said Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, president and general manager, Server and Infrastructure Systems, Dell Technologies. "The all-new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers maximize the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor performance to address these needs. We also continue to deliver enhancements to OpenManage, giving customers the power to work more seamlessly with leading software and public cloud vendors. Our research and development investments are designed to offer the industry's best platforms for AMD EPYC processors with the performance, security and flexibility customers have come to expect from PowerEdge."

New PowerEdge servers, designed to optimize the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor capabilities, are engineered to offer the compute performance, manageability and integrated security required for multi-cloud environments and a wide range of new and emerging workloads.

For example, the new servers enable improved Dell EMC vSAN Ready Node deployments with an up to 51% increase in input/output per second (IOPS) over previous generation AMD EPYC processor-based PowerEdge systems.4

"The unparalleled performance leadership of the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processor family opens up a world of possibilities for Dell Technologies customers by addressing critical workloads in the cloud, high-performance computing and the enterprise," said Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager of the Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group, AMD. "AMD and Dell Technologies have a long-standing history of providing customers with high performance data solutions. The breakthrough design of the new Dell EMC PowerEdge systems continues that collaboration and takes full advantage of the AMD Infinity Architecture and leading security features of AMD EPYC to deliver exceptional performance and TCO to our customers."

The result of Dell EMC engineering and close collaboration with AMD helps ensure customers can benefit from all features of the new AMD EPYC processors, unlike "drop-in" approaches that may limit processor capabilities.

The new servers offer faster compute and memory response and benefit from built-in hardware and firmware security. Compared to the previous generation, the servers' newly designed motherboard also offers customers better cooling and optimal signal integrity. Additionally, the innovative PowerEdge designs benefit customers today and in the future with support for PCIe 4.0 interconnection for next generation storage, accelerators and advanced networking.

New server innovations and capabilities include:

Workload-Optimized System Designs – Built from the processor architecture up to support all aspects of the new 2 nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, the new PowerEdge designs offer substantial performance improvements for a variety of workloads, including HPC, databases and VDI.

Built from the processor architecture up to support all aspects of the new 2 Gen processors, the new PowerEdge designs offer substantial performance improvements for a variety of workloads, including HPC, databases and VDI. Efficient TCO – With high core counts and balanced configurations, the new, powerful single-socket designs are capable of workloads that often require two sockets. The efficient performance can offer hardware and software cost savings for improved total cost of ownership.

With high core counts and balanced configurations, the new, powerful single-socket designs are capable of workloads that often require two sockets. The efficient performance can offer hardware and software cost savings for improved total cost of ownership. Greater Bandwidth – Featuring up to 26% more PCIe lanes with 60% faster interconnect fabric, 5 enabled by PCIe 4.0, the new servers offer industry-leading capabilities for demanding network needs.

Featuring up to 26% more PCIe lanes with 60% faster interconnect fabric, enabled by PCIe 4.0, the new servers offer industry-leading capabilities for demanding network needs. Security – The new servers offer built-in security from below the chipset and BIOS to the processor. With AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualization and Secure Memory Encryption, the all-new servers offer robust integrated security that spans virtual machines and system memory.

Dell Technologies expands Dell EMC Ready Solutions for High Performance Computing portfolio

Dell EMC is expanding the Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC portfolio based on the new PowerEdge servers. New designs for Ready Solutions for HPC for Digital Manufacturing, Research and Life Sciences offer benefits of liquid-cooling and GPU-enablement to further enhance performance for compute-intensive workloads, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning.

The Ready Solutions for HPC, with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, offer improved performance for workloads such as computational fluid dynamics, climate and weather modeling. In recent testing, the PowerEdge C6525 delivered weather modeling results in half the time as previous generation AMD EPYC processor-based servers for faster severe storm notification.6

New Dell EMC OpenManage advancements available with tighter management integrations

To further ease management across traditional and multi-cloud workloads, Dell Technologies is introducing several Dell EMC OpenManage advancements and strengthening integrations across an ecosystem of leading software vendors. Portfolio-wide additions include:

VMware Integrations – The new release of OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter offers increased management scalability for more efficient management of VMware clusters in large environments. This also provides native support for the vCenter HTML5 interface to streamline management and reduce training time.

The new release of OpenManage Integration for VMware vCenter offers increased management scalability for more efficient management of VMware clusters in large environments. This also provides native support for the vCenter HTML5 interface to streamline management and reduce training time. Microsoft Windows Admin Center Integration – Through new integration, Dell EMC brings enhanced management to Microsoft environments, providing deep control of PowerEdge servers, as well as full-stack visibility and control of Dell EMC Solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI.

Through new integration, Dell EMC brings enhanced management to Microsoft environments, providing deep control of PowerEdge servers, as well as full-stack visibility and control of Dell EMC Solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI. ServiceNow Integration – Leveraging OpenManage FlexSelect, the new ServiceNow integration automates service management for PowerEdge servers. As incidents occur, automation between OpenManage Enterprise and ServiceNow delivers a consistent view, allowing for remediation directly through ServiceNow.

Availability

Dell EMC PowerEdge R6515 and R7515 servers are available worldwide now.

Dell EMC PowerEdge R6525 and C6525 servers have planned availability worldwide in October 2019 .

. Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525 servers have planned availability in early 2020.

Dell EMC OpenManage advancements are now available worldwide.

Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC Digital Manufacturing, Research and Life Science, with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC-based PowerEdge servers, will be available worldwide in October 2019 .

Supporting quotes

Scott Sinclair, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group

"The server market continues to quickly evolve to address a variety of new performance workloads and environments that can often span multiple clouds and computing needs. While it is clear that Dell EMC was focused on eking out the most of the latest capabilities of the 2nd generation AMD EPYC processors with its PowerEdge designs around the speed and efficiency for I/O and networking, the additional security and management scalability tied to its OpenManage systems management platform is just as important to the customers we're talking to."

George Karidis, chief operating officer, Packet

"The new Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors are exactly what our customers need for efficiently tackling scale-out cloud native and machine learning workloads. Packet delivers the full value of bare metal directly to developers, so our choice in hardware is absolutely critical. Due to an unmatched combination of price and performance, we're excited to build upon our long relationship with Dell EMC and invest in the next generation of EPYC-based PowerEdge servers."

Greg Altman, IT infrastructure manager, Swiff-Train

"The Dell EMC OpenManage Integration with Microsoft Windows Admin Center gives us full visibility to Dell EMC Solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI, enabling us to more easily respond to situations before they become critical. With the new OpenManage integration, we can also manage Microsoft Azure Stack HCI from anywhere, even simultaneously managing our clusters located in different cities."

Sam Segran, chief information officer and vice president, Texas Tech University

"At Texas Tech University, we take great pride in our Quanah cluster, used by university researchers to run a wide variety of applications spanning chemistry, engineering, biology and weather forecasting. As with any specialized infrastructure, high-performance computing is challenged to attain the right mix of compute strength and networking speed for an excellent return on investment. The addition of our new Red Raider Cluster, built on the Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors, offers the performance capabilities needed to support the wide range of compute-intensive research being conducted at Texas Tech."

