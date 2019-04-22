Dell Tier 1 Partner DriveScale to Exhibit Composable Infrastructure Solution at Dell Technologies World

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveScale, the leader in delivering Composable Infrastructure for data-intensive workloads and a global Dell Tier 1 Partner, today announced that it will be exhibiting at Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas April 29 through May 2, 2019. DriveScale will demonstrate its composable infrastructure solution and share its Dell EMC reference architecture.

What: Dell Technologies World is a four-day conference where attendees can discover the Dell Technologies connected ecosystem of IT infrastructure, applications, devices and security that enable real transformation. This event offers partners access to 15k+ IT practitioners, business decision makers and industry influencers.

At Dell Technologies World, DriveScale will exhibit the DriveScale Composable Platform and discuss how its joint solution with Dell EMC is helping data-driven businesses deploy flexible, adaptable compute infrastructure optimized to the demands of their big data, machine learning and containerized workloads. Together, DriveScale and Dell EMC have designed, tested and deployed their Composable Infrastructure solution at scale with 1000s of composed servers at leading AdTech company, AppNexus, now part of ATT's Xander division.

DriveScale is compatible with Dell EMC PowerEdge Servers, Ethernet switches, and data storage solutions. At Dell Technologies World, DriveScale will share details of its reference architecture and how the joint solution provides IT with the industry-leading composable platform combined with industry standard servers and storage, making the deployment of applications on bare metal or in containers simple and cost-effective.

Where: Dell Technologies World at The Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When: DriveScale will be exhibiting its composable infrastructure solution from Monday, April 29th through Thursday, May 2nd, 2019 at booth #842.

The full agenda can be found here.

About DriveScale

DriveScale allows server infrastructure to be composed on the fly from pools of heterogeneous, low-cost compute nodes, storage systems and network fabric. Called Composable Infrastructure, the DriveScale Composable Platform orchestrates highly available, high-performance servers designed for data-intensive applications. Customers deploy and redeploy resources in minutes, eliminate resource underutilization and reduce refresh costs by decoupling compute and storage, providing cloud agility at scale in your data center at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. DriveScale's platform is open and works with a large ecosystem of alliance partners. Founded and led by technologists with deep roots in IT architecture who built enterprise-class systems for Cisco, Sun Microsystems and NetApp, DriveScale is based in Sunnyvale, Calif. Investors include Pelion Venture Partners, Nautilus Venture Partners and Ingrasys, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Foxconn. Visit www.drivescale.com or follow us on Twitter at @DriveScale_Inc.

