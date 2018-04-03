Dell Unveils New Consumer PCs And Displays For Power Seeking And Content-Loving Users

New XPS 15 delivers powerful performance with up to 6-core 8 th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics

New Inspiron All-In-One family offers value pricing with premium options like an InfinityEdge 4K display, 8 th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Dell Cinema for seamless content viewing

Six new monitors join Dell's S family, enhancing the workspace for work and play with rich multimedia features

Today, Dell is announcing a new family of Inspiron All-in-Ones, an updated XPS 15, an Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Special Edition, six S Series displays, and the availability of and new color for the XPS 15 2-in-1. The new assortment of systems powered by Windows 10 further highlight Dell's commitment to creating devices that prioritize performance, smart design and an immersive content viewing experience.

Packed with Intel's latest 8th Gen Core processors, Dell's new Inspiron and XPS devices deliver the ultimate power for enthusiasts, creators or anyone trying to tackle their everyday to-do list or binge watch the newest Netflix show.

Now more than ever, people watch movies and TV shows on their PCs with the expectation of a full cinematic experience, including studio sound and visual quality, as creators intend. Dell Cinema, announced at CES 2018 is designed for immersive content consumption on a PC, is available on the majority of new consumer PC lineup. It is comprised of three pillars enabled through software and hardware solutions:

CinemaColor: Best-in-class technology, paired with advanced hardware and software power content with incredible dynamic range.

Best-in-class technology, paired with advanced hardware and software power content with incredible dynamic range. CinemaSound: Waves MaxxAudio® Pro boosts volume and clarifies every tone, so you experience studio-quality sound.

Waves MaxxAudio® Pro boosts volume and clarifies every tone, so you experience studio-quality sound. CinemaStream: Killer Wireless and SmartByte channels maximum bandwidth to your videos and music for a seamless, stutter-free experience.

"We pride ourselves on always bringing the latest innovation to consumers and iterating when new advancements are made available," said Ray Wah, senior vice president and general manager, Dell Consumer and Small Business Product Group. "We couldn't be more excited with the beautiful designs, cinematic experiences and enhanced performance our new consumer portfolio brings customers."

Performance Innovation within the XPS Line - XPS 15 & XPS 15 2-in-1

Dell is making its flagship XPS 15 even more powerful with the latest 6-core 8th Generation Intel® Core™ processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics. Wrapped in a refreshed platinum silver exterior with premium materials and finishes, Dell's powerful XPS laptop also includes a stunning UltraSharp 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge touch display with 100 percent Adobe RGB color for lifelike images for creation or entertainment. The smallest 15.6-inch performance laptop on the planet* is also one of the lightest, starting at four pounds*. The new XPS 15 equips users with sleekness, mobility and power. Added value standard extras include Windows Hello log-in with an optional fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, and ultimate connectivity with Thunderbolt™ 3 with four lanes of PCI Express and HDMI 2.0.

The new XPS 15 2-in-1, unveiled at CES 2018 and the recipient of more than 34 "Best of CES Awards," is now available for purchase worldwide (beginning March 29, 2018). It is a high-performance 15-inch 2-in-1 with a stunning InfinityEdge 4K display in an impossibly slim 16 mm form, thanks to an extraordinary processor and graphics architecture, and unique thermal design. A best-in-class 4K display with vivid color delivers a stunning visual experience. The world's smallest* and thinnest* 15-inch 2-in-1 is innovation at its finest. In addition to worldwide availability, Dell is also announcing a new brushed onyx color option for the new XPS 15 2-in-1 to complement the original silver option, that will become available starting May 2018 on both Dell.com and BestBuy.com, and in select Best Buy stores.

* Based on Principled Technologies Report of February 2018, the smallest refers total surface area of the notebooks. Full report found here.

*Smallest: Based on Principled Technologies Report commissioned by Dell, February 2017, the smallest refers total surface area of the notebooks. Full report found here: facts.pt/HdRPQf

*Thinnest: Based on Principled Technologies Report commissioned by Dell, February 2017. Full report found here: facts.pt/HdRPQf

*Weights vary depending on configuration and manufacturing variability.

Everything You Need, All In One Device – Inspiron AIO Series & Inspiron Special Edition

Dell Inspiron All-in-Ones (AIOs) are known for their exceptional value, simple setup and purposeful innovation. The new AIOs build off these principles with improved design and multiple performance levels to fit every consumer. Each new AIO introduces features of Dell Cinema for enhanced viewing and/or audio capabilities, Dell's Dell Mobile Connect software – the first event complete PC-Smartphone wireless integration – and new pop-up webcams that stay off until desired.

The Inspiron 22 and 24 3000 AIOs deliver the right features at an affordable price for basic computing and entertainment. They feature up to 7th Gen Intel Core processors, up to 16GB of storage*, DDR4 memory and optional NVIDA GeForce MX110 discrete graphics, combined with a stylish design.

Available in both glossy black and white, the systems are equipped with a 21.5-inch or 23.8-inch FHD IPS wide-viewing angle monitor with a large edge-to-edge display, built-in stereo speakers featuring Dell CinemaSound, a keyboard and mouse, and CinemaStream.

The new Inspiron 24 5000 AIO delivers powerful performance, rich feature options and reliable connectivity optimized for multi-media entertainment. The AIO includes up to Intel 8th Gen Core processors, optional NVIDIA® GTX 1050 gaming quality graphics, and Intel Optane Memory. It features a 23.8-inch InfinityEdge IPS display with antiglare and FHD resolution, and up to 32GB DDR4 memory*. Conveniently log in with one look with Windows Hello and optional IR-camera, or use Cortana voice recognition.

Lastly, the new Inspiron 27 7000 AIO introduces an enhanced AIO experience and powerful performance with up to Intel 8th Gen Core processors, an optional NVIDIA® GTX 1050 Graphics Card and a beautiful, sweeping, nearly-borderless 27-inch InfinityEdge display with up to 4K UHD resolution. The powerful machine provides support for next generation technologies such as HDR streaming and Windows Mixed Reality Ultra DDDR4 memory and a dual hard drive option, with up to 1TB HDD and 256GB PCle NVMe SSD*.

Dell is also announcing a new version of the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 with an abyss black finish and top of the line features, including Intel Core i7 processors, premium 4K UHD touch screen, higher capacity SSDs, 16GB of DDR4 memory*, NVIDIA MX130 discrete graphics and Dell Active Pen. The Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Special Edition is built for amazing performance and the Dell Cinema experience.

*Hard Drive capacity varies with preloaded material and will be less.

*System memory may be used to support graphics, depending on system memory size and other factors.

Displays for Work and Play - S FamilyMonitors

Dell's new S Family Monitors are designed to upgrade your workspace in look and feel, for work and for play. The displays come in 23-, 24- and 27-inch variations with an edge-to-edge, virtually borderless display. Designed for a rich multimedia experience, CinemaSound delivers life-like sound, more dynamic music and a bigger cinematic experience powered by dual 5W speakers professionally tuned by award-winning Waves MaxxAudio®. ComfortView optimizes eye comfort for extended viewing for the next movie marathon and built-in dual HDMI connectivity ports allow seamless switching from watching videos to video conferencing without the hassle of rearranging cords.

The Ultimate Support for Consumer PCs

To help customers get the most out of their technology, Dell offers a complete suite of leading-edge support options, including its top tier offer – Premium Support Plus. Powered by Dell's exclusive SupportAssist* technology, it is the first and only consumer service to find issues proactively, predict problems before they start, remove viruses and optimize performance for consumer PCs. Premium Support Plus is available for all Dell XPS and Inspiron systems.

* Based on internal analysis April 2017. SupportAssist automatically detects and proactively alerts Dell to: operating system issues, software upgrades, driver updates and patches, failures of hard drives, batteries, memory, internal cables, thermal sensors, heat sinks, fans, solid state drives and video cards. Not available on Linux, Windows RT, Windows 10S, Windows 10 CMIT Government Edition, Android, Ubuntu or Chrome based products. Predictive analysis failure detection includes hard drives, solid state drives, batteries and fans.

Availability

Available now and shipping today:

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 is available globally on Dell.com starting at $1,299.99 , with the brushed onyx version available starting in May. It will also be available on BestBuy.com and at select Best Buy* stores.

, with the brushed onyx version available starting in May. It will also be available on BestBuy.com and at select Best Buy* stores. Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 Special Edition is available in the U.S. on Dell.com starting at $1,299.99 . It will also be available on BestBuy.com and at select Best Buy stores.

. It will also be available on BestBuy.com and at select Best Buy stores. Inspiron 22 and 24 3000 AIOs are available globally on Dell.com starting at $399.99 .

. Dell S Family Monitors are available globally on Dell.com starting at $209.99 (S2319H); $199.99 (S2319HN); $249.99 (S2419H); $239.99 (S2419HN); $329.99 (S2719H); and $ 319.99 (S2719HN).

*Retail services and prices may vary

Coming soon

The new XPS 15 will be available for pre-order on April 16 on Dell.com in the U.S. starting at $999.99 .

on Dell.com in the U.S. starting at . Inspiron 27 7000 AIOs and Inspiron 24 5000 AIOs will be available in China on April 17 on Dell.com starting at $849.99 and $999.99 , with worldwide availability the following weeks.

