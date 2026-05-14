DELLA Introduces Serena CloudAir Mini Split, a New Approach to Large-Space Comfort

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Large living spaces demand powerful climate control, but traditional systems often come with tradeoffs—harsh airflow, uneven temperatures, and discomfort in the places people spend the most time. To address this, DELLA announces the launch of the Serena CloudAir Series. This high-performance system delivers power for homes and workspaces without trade-offs.

Serena CloudAir Mini Split

At the center of the system is DELLA's CloudAir concept—an approach to cooling that prioritizes comfort as much as power. Instead of blasting direct air, the system distributes airflow gently throughout the room, creating a more natural, cloud-like environment. With up to 1,500 sq ft coverage, you have plenty of expansive space to take advantage of.

To fully condition a room, the Serena CloudAir implements 4D Airflow with specialized vents to disperse air around the room like a natural breeze. This creates balanced circulation throughout the entire volume of the area and eliminates hot or cold spots.

The model's remote controller provides an "I Feel" mode that utilizes a built-in temperature sensor. Upon activation, the Serena CloudAir switches from measuring temperature at the wall-mounted indoor unit to where the remote is. Wherever you take the remote, your unit will constantly adjust to make sure the desired temperature is reached at that position. This equates to precise comfort that follows the user.

The Serena CloudAir balances raw power with smart functionality. Integrated Wi-Fi allows users to easily control the unit through the free DELLA+ app, Alexa, or Google Home. For those who reside in cold climates, a built-in base pan heater prevents frost buildup and allows for use in temperatures as low as 5°F. PureClean technology reduces dust buildup to help with the ease of maintenance.

"Home comfort should feel powerful, intuitive, and unobtrusive," said Raymond P., CEO of DELLA. "With the Serena CloudAir Series, we set out to create a system that delivers full-room performance while adapting to the way people actually live in their spaces."

Beyond performance, the Serena CloudAir Series is engineered for industry-leading efficiency. Boasting an impressive 22 SEER2 rating, this Energy Star certified system utilizes advanced inverter technology to reduce energy consumption by up to 57%. This ensures that homeowners can enjoy premium, high-capacity climate control while benefiting from significant power savings and eco-friendly operation.

This mini split is the perfect solution for anyone tired of inconsistent room temperatures and harsh indoor AC systems. It is a high-capacity powerhouse that actually respects your personal space and provides custom comfort. Stop settling for a climate that has a mind of its own and give your home the professional-grade system it deserves. The Serena CloudAir Series is available now.

About DELLA

At Della, innovation starts with people. Whether it is a sleek ductless air conditioner, a modern tower fan, or a fully customizable multi zone mini split, we design each product with real homes and real comfort always in mind. Breathe life into your home with smarter, more sustainable solutions. For more information on upgrading your home's climate capacity, visit DellaHome.com.

SOURCE DELLA