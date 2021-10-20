Della Terra Joins Forces with The Ali Forney Center To Raise Money for The LGBTQI+ Youth Community

The tie-dye 'Terra' sneaker is handcrafted, made in a fair wage, carbon-neutral factory, using vegan materials. In addition to the donation to the AFC, della terra also plants a tree with the non-profit organization, One Tree Planted , for every pair of shoes sold.

"We are honored to partner with the AFC, a one-of-a-kind organization, whose mission is to provide essential services to homeless LGBTQI+ youth," says Emily Landsman, founder and CEO of della terra. "Sharing in the AFC's mission is so important as it impacts real lives and provides a rich sense of community for those who need it most. We always take a lot of inspiration from this beautiful and diverse world we live in, and we wanted to create the perfect shoe for that world; for everybody.

"We are so grateful for the partnership and generous support of della terra through the limited edition Terra rainbow sneaker," says Paul Clark, Director of Corporate and Community Relations at The Ali Forney Center. "Support from brands like della terra who are committed to equality reminds our LGBTQI+ young people that even though they have been rejected by those who were supposed to love them unconditionally, there is a community of loving, dedicated and supportive folks who will provide them with the love and tools needed for successful independent living."

Emily Landsman is a tenured shoe designer and set out to create her own company after being a valuable creative voice for many household footwear brands. The brand was founded by Landsman after being diagnosed with Covid-19 early in the pandemic, giving her the opportunity to realize what was missing in her closet; easy, empowering, effortless styles that are also sustainable, without sacrificing comfort.

The tie-dye 'Terra' sneaker is currently available for pre-order and will be available to ship this winter.

For more information or to purchase, visit www.dellaterrashoes.com

About della terra

della terra is a sustainable, inclusive and accessible footwear company that launched Spring 2021. The company aims to create seasonless staples made from vegan and recycled materials. Founded by Emily Landsman, tenured shoe designer, who after surviving Covid-19, realized what was missing from the industry; sustainability. Using vegan and recycled materials, della terra has set out to create a line of seasonless fashion staples, reducing waste, while highlighting the importance of equity and ethicality. della terra is PETA certified. In addition to continuously working towards growing the brand's sustainability, della terra works with the non-profit organization, One Tree Planted . For every pair of shoes purchased, della terra plants a tree, working to offset its carbon footprint.

About The Ali Forney Center

The Ali Forney Center was founded in 2002 in memory of Ali Forney, a homeless gender-nonconforming youth who was forced to live on the streets, where they were tragically murdered. Committed to saving the lives of LGBTQ+ young people, its mission is to protect them from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently.

Media Contact

Diana Bassett

DBPR

[email protected]

516.697.7677

SOURCE della terra

Related Links

http://www.dellaterrashoes.com/

