Della Terra to Launch June 1st with Pre-Sale Beginning April 13th

CAPE COD, Mass., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- della terra, a sustainable, inclusive and ethical footwear brand, is launching its debut line on June 1st, with pre-sale beginning April 13th. Working with only fair-wage factories, the brand looks to pave the way for the fashion industry to put people first.

Using vegan and recycled materials, della terra has created a line that is a fresh take on timeless fashion staples and is PETA certified. In addition to continuously working towards growing the brand's sustainability, della terra is joining with the non-profit organization, One Tree Planted. For every pair of shoes purchased, della terra will plant a tree, working to offset its carbon footprint.

The brand was founded by Emily Landsman after being diagnosed with Covid-19 early in the pandemic, giving her the opportunity to realize what was missing in her closet; easy, empowering, effortless styles that are also sustainable, without sacrificing comfort.

"I set out to create real shoes for real people," says Emily Landsman, founder and CEO of della terra. "By combining comfort with style, della terra is a transition back to the real world, post-pandemic. I am eager to make fashion sustainable and inclusive."

Emily is a tenured shoe designer and set out to create her own company after being a valuable creative voice for many household footwear brands.

For more information or to purchase, visit www.dellaterrashoes.com

About della terra

della terra was founded in 2020 by tenured shoe designer, Emily Landsman while she recovered from Covid-19 and had the time to think about what was missing from her closet and the fashion industry. Its mission is a fresh take on fashion built on sustainable principles. della terra is inspired by nature but designed for everybody, and promises to uphold standards for the respect of universal human rights for all people. The brand's values of inclusivity, accessibility and ethics are the basis of all decisions and choices made by the brand. The debut line is available for sale Spring 2021.

della terra is real shoes for real people.

SOURCE della terra