DELLC to Promote Peercoin in the NTT IndyCar Series and the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires

Peercoin imagery will be present on track in Toronto.

HARTSDALE, N.Y., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing professionals and brothers Michael and Nicholas d'Orlando announced today that they will be promoting Peercoin, the inventors of the proof-of-stake protocol for cryptocurrency, in the 2022 Honda Indy Toronto scheduled July 15-17, 2022. The brothers compete in the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires Ladder Series.

"Peercoin has staying power. It first came online in 2012, making it one of the earliest pioneering blockchains." said the d'Orlandos. "Security is the hallmark of Peercoin. The key innovation of Peercoin is its invention of proof-of-stake / proof-of-work hybrid, an alternative consensus protocol to Bitcoin's proof-of-work."

About DELLC

DELLC is the home of two of North America's top drivers in driver development programs and United States open wheel racing series. Located in Hartsdale, New York, competing with powerhouse teams throughout North America, both d'Orlando pilots have extensive resumes to their credit with over a decade of racing experience starting in go-karting and now in the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires Ladder Series.

About Peercoin (https://www.peercoin.net/)

Peercoin is the original green cryptocurrency. Launched in 2012, Peercoin is responsible for pioneering POS/POW consensus, the first efficient and sustainable alternative to Bitcoin's security protocol. It is an open source, decentralized, P2P currency governed completely by its users through the use of low powered, eco-friendly devices. Peercoin is Bitcoin's natural successor, the only green blockchain that consistently maintains code compatibility with Bitcoin."

