DELLC to Promote Sumcoin in the NTT IndyCar Series and the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires

The world's first index-based cryptocurrency will be on track in Toronto.

HARTSDALE, N.Y., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Racing professionals and brothers Michael and Nicholas d'Orlando announced today that they will be promoting Sumcoin, the world's first Index Based Cryptocurrency, in the 2022 Honda Indy Toronto scheduled July 15-17, 2022. The brothers compete in the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires Ladder Series.

"Speed, security, and simplicity are the hallmarks of Sumcoin," said the d'Orlandos. "Sumcoin is for those who want to gain exposure to the crypto space but want the simplicity of an index coin. We are so proud to promote Sumcoin this weekend, especially in support of our new sponsors Totality Wallet and the BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund."

About DELLC

DELLC is the home of two of North America's top drivers in driver development programs and United States open wheel racing series. Located in Hartsdale, New York, competing with powerhouse teams throughout North America, both d'Orlando pilots have extensive resumes to their credit with over a decade of racing experience starting in go-karting and now in the Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tires Ladder Series.

About Sumcoin (https://www.sumcoin.org/)

Sumcoin is a cryptographic blockchain and the world's first cryptographic Index which uses a proof-of-work algorithm to unlock coins. Its maximum targeted processing time is only 3 minutes with a maximum supply of only 100 million coins. Sumcoin, or the "SUM" of coins means that Sumcoin tracks all coins in near real time from over 4,000 different data points. Sumcoin is continuously aggregating and finds what the current top 100 coins are by global market cap. The result of using these algorithms is a "SUM" price, or the "SUM" of the market in only one coin. Sumcoin is for those who want to gain exposure to the crypto space but may only want to hold one coin for simplicity. Sumcoin can have the effect of reduced risk factors, as the value is spread across 100 coins potentially reducing the volatile effects of only holding one traditional form of cryptocurrency.

