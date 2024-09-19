Dellecker Wilson King McKenna Ruffier & Sos LLP Celebrates Three Major Milestones: 35 Years of Service, 25 Years for Partner Ken McKenna, and 20 Years for Partner Tony Sos

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dellecker Wilson King McKenna Ruffier & Sos LLP (DWK Law) a leading personal injury firm in Central Florida, is proud to celebrate three key milestones: 35 years of advocating for injury victims, 25 years of dedicated service by partner Ken McKenna, and 20 years of excellence from partner Tony Sos.

35 Years of DWK Law: A Legacy of Client-Centered Justice

For 35 years, DWK Law has stood as a trusted advocate for individuals and families affected by serious injuries. The firm's client-first approach, backed by a team of seasoned attorneys, ensures that every case is handled with the full strength of the firm's resources. Specializing in personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death, DWK Law has helped clients secure justice, compensation, and peace of mind in the most challenging of times."We understand that our clients' futures are tied to our own," said Bob Dellecker, Founding Partner of DWK Law. "As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to navigating the complexities of the legal system to secure justice for our clients, now and in the years to come."

25 Years of Service for Partner Ken McKenna: A Commitment to Justice and Change

Partner Ken McKenna marks 25 years at DWK Law, bringing his unique expertise in tackling the most complex and difficult personal injury cases. Known for his methodical approach to identifying the preventable causes of injuries, Ken has secured numerous seven- and eight-figure settlements and verdicts for his clients. His ability to unravel the intricacies of medical malpractice and high-stakes injury cases has earned him a reputation for taking on cases that others have turned down—and winning.

Beyond his courtroom success, Ken's passion for creating meaningful change within the healthcare and transportation sectors has been a defining aspect of his career. His work not only helps individual clients but also drives safety improvements in industries that affect millions. With accolades including the AV Preeminent® rating and multiple recognitions as a Florida Super Lawyer, Ken remains a formidable force in the personal injury field. Outside of work, he actively supports charitable causes, including Ronald McDonald House Charities and Dreamflight USA, and is dedicated to his family of four children.

20 Years of Service for Partner Tony Sos: A Legacy of Compassionate Advocacy

Celebrating 20 years at DWK Law, partner Tony Sos is recognized for his compassionate client advocacy and skillful handling of complex litigation. Tony's ability to deeply connect with clients and guide them through the legal process sets him apart in personal injury law. "I start by truly listening to my client's stories and needs," Tony says, reflecting on his approach to understanding the human side of each case.

Tony has secured numerous multi-million dollar settlements for clients, earning him a reputation as one of Central Florida's most effective personal injury litigators. His courtroom success is complemented by a deep commitment to helping clients achieve peace of mind through justice. Tony has earned multiple prestigious honors, including the AV Preeminent® rating, and repeated recognitions as a Florida Super Lawyer and Legal Elite. His leadership extends beyond the courtroom—he has served as President of the Orange County Bar Association and on the executive board of United Cerebral Palsy of Central Florida. His commitment to accident prevention and community service reflects his belief that advocacy extends beyond litigation. A devoted family man, Tony enjoys spending time with his wife and two children when he's not playing tennis or serving the community.

Looking Forward: A Commitment to Excellence and Justice

As DWK Law celebrates these three major milestones, the firm remains focused on its core mission: to advocate for its clients with unwavering dedication and expertise. With the leadership of partners like Ken McKenna and Tony Sos, the next 35 years promise to be as impactful and successful as the last.

About DWK Law

DWK Law, based in Orlando, FL, is a premier personal injury firm with over three decades of experience in helping clients recover after serious accidents and injuries. The firm's team of expert attorneys is committed to providing top-tier legal representation, ensuring justice and full compensation for injury victims across a wide range of practice areas, including medical malpractice, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury cases.

For more information, please visit https://www.dwklaw.com/.

