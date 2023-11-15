Dell'Oro Group Launches New AI Networks for AI Workloads Advanced Research Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new AI Networks for AI Workloads Advanced Research Report. The first report will be released in December 2023.

"The AI industry is going through a major inflection point and a tectonic shift that some industry pioneers have dubbed the "iPhone moment of AI," said Sameh Boujelbene, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "What sets these emerging AI applications apart is the sheer number of parameters that they have to manage, which would require thousands or tens of thousands of accelerated servers. Connecting these accelerated servers in large clusters requires a data center-scale fabric, known as the AI back-end network, which differs from a traditional front-end network used to connect general-purpose servers. In addition, AI workloads have distinct attributes and characteristics that propel the need for an AI fabric specifically optimized and tuned to meet the requirements of AI workloads," added Boujelbene.

The AI Networks for AI Workloads Advanced Research Report will address key topics, including:

  • What are the unique requirements of AI Networks
  • What are the various network design options and topologies to support AI workloads?
  • What is the total market opportunity for AI Networks?
  • How big is the Back-end network vs. Front-end network?
  • What is the current and future share of Ethernet vs. InfiniBand and what are the use cases driving each one of these technologies?

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's AI Networks for AI Workloads Advanced Research Report explores the use cases where InfiniBand vs. Ethernet may be deployed and provides a current and future share of InfiniBand including 5-year market forecasts for AI Networks on a worldwide basis. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

