Dell'Oro Group Launches New Cable Outside Plant Advanced Research Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Cable Outside Plant advanced research report. The first report will be released in April 2023.

"Major cable operators around the world are beginning a significant upgrade of their outside plant to increase spectrum and deliver multi-gigabit broadband services to their subscribers. From nodes and amplifiers to taps and passives, cable operators are getting underway with strategic upgrades that will deliver DOCSIS 4.0 speeds, services, and reliability," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group.

The report will address key topics, including:

How quickly will cable operators begin to swap out their outside plant elements and what will the annual replacement rate be over the course of the next five years?

What percentage of outside plant elements, including nodes and amplifiers, will be used to expand to 1.2 GHz and 1.8 GHz spectrum bands?

What will be the price points for trunk amplifiers and line extenders and other outside plant elements with integrated echo cancellation components to support full duplex DOCSIS 4.0? What will be their availability and how quickly will they be deployed?

What will be the price points for trunk amplifiers and line extenders and other outside plant elements used in 1.8 GHz extended spectrum DOCSIS deployments? What will be their availability and how quickly will they be deployed?

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Cable Outside Plant 5-Year Forecast provides a complete, in-depth analysis of the market with table covering manufacturers' revenue, unit shipments, and average selling prices for critical cable infrastructure, including optical nodes, trunk and line extender amplifiers, HFC network taps, and line passives on a worldwide and regional basis. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group