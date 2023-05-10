Dell'Oro Group Launches New Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN Advanced Research Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN advanced research report. The first report will be released in June 2023.

"Public cloud-managed WLAN has been a growth driver for enterprise networking vendors," said Siân Morgan, Wireless LAN research director at Dell'Oro Group. "Now, industry players are looking at the various Network as a Service (NaaS) models, considering how they can further boost revenues. The incumbent vendors are watching new entrants carefully. Start-ups with cutting edge technology and innovative commercial strategies are seeing an opportunity to make a dent in the market."

The report will address key topics, including:

How do the available enterprise campus NaaS offers differ, and what types of offers are being considered?

What is the total addressable market for public cloud-managed enterprise LAN vendors?

What is the enterprise campus NaaS market worth today and how will revenues change over the next five years?

What are the inhibitors and catalysts for enterprise Campus NaaS growth?

Who are the key market players and what factors will influence their success in the market?

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN report investigates the various types of services available on the market, as well as those being considered but not yet commercialized. It quantifies the public cloud-managed LAN market, comparing it in size to the overall campus LAN market, including wireless LAN and campus Ethernet switching manufacturer revenues. Enterprise campus NaaS is presented as a sub-segment of the public cloud-managed market. Also included is an analysis of the catalysts and inhibitors which will shape the growth of the market over the next five years and a regional breakdown of the market opportunity. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

