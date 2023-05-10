Dell'Oro Group Launches New Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN Advanced Research Report

May 10, 2023, 08:00 ET
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN advanced research report. The first report will be released in June 2023.
"Public cloud-managed WLAN has been a growth driver for enterprise networking vendors," said Siân Morgan, Wireless LAN research director at Dell'Oro Group. "Now, industry players are looking at the various Network as a Service (NaaS) models, considering how they can further boost revenues. The incumbent vendors are watching new entrants carefully. Start-ups with cutting edge technology and innovative commercial strategies are seeing an opportunity to make a dent in the market."
The report will address key topics, including:
- How do the available enterprise campus NaaS offers differ, and what types of offers are being considered?
- What is the total addressable market for public cloud-managed enterprise LAN vendors?
- What is the enterprise campus NaaS market worth today and how will revenues change over the next five years?
- What are the inhibitors and catalysts for enterprise Campus NaaS growth?
- Who are the key market players and what factors will influence their success in the market?
Dell'Oro Group's Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN report investigates the various types of services available on the market, as well as those being considered but not yet commercialized. It quantifies the public cloud-managed LAN market, comparing it in size to the overall campus LAN market, including wireless LAN and campus Ethernet switching manufacturer revenues. Enterprise campus NaaS is presented as a sub-segment of the public cloud-managed market. Also included is an analysis of the catalysts and inhibitors which will shape the growth of the market over the next five years and a regional breakdown of the market opportunity. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.
SOURCE Dell'Oro Group
Share this article