Dell'Oro Group Launches New Data Center Liquid Cooling Advanced Research Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Data Center Liquid Cooling Advanced Research Report. The first report will be released in late June 2024.

"For more than a decade, liquid cooling technology sat on the peripherals of the data center industry, offering undeniable benefits to data center thermal management," said Lucas Beran, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Yet, it was perceived with risks and challenges, limiting adoption to high performance computing and other niche applications. But now, as AI workloads are leading to the proliferation of accelerated computing, liquid cooling is becoming an industry requirement. Not only does liquid cooling enable deployment of the highest tier of processors, but increases thermal management efficiency, supporting industry sustainability goals while also lowering data center total cost of ownership. These benefits have become critical to the future of the data center industry, with 2024 marking the year that Data Center Liquid Cooling steps into the mainstream spotlight," added Beran.

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Advanced Research Report will address key topics, including:

How will AI workloads impact data center thermal management?

What is the total market opportunity for Data Center Liquid Cooling?

How does data center liquid cooling impact air-based thermal management?

What are the different types and form factors of liquid cooling?

What is the cost breakdown of key components of Data Center Liquid Cooling systems?

What is the competitive landscape of Data Center Liquid Cooling?

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center Liquid Cooling Advanced Research Report includes a breakdown of the competitive landscape (2023) and 5-year market forecast for data center liquid cooling by product and customer type, as well as heat transfer medium (single-phase or two-phase). For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

