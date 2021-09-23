Dell'Oro Group Launches New Data Center Physical Infrastructure Research Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and Cloud data center IT industries announced today the launch of its new Data Center Physical Infrastructure research program. The first report will be released in November 2021.

"We are in the midst of extensive digital transformation, accelerated by the global pandemic, where the limits of power and cooling infrastructure are being tested," said Lucas Beran, Principal Analyst with Dell'Oro Group. "This is leading to technology transformation related to data center power systems, thermal management, and software monitoring to drive sustainable data centers of the future. I look forward to quantifying and forecasting these market developments with timely, accurate, and detailed analysis," continued Beran.

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center Physical Infrastructure Research Program provides an in-depth analysis of the Data Center Physical Infrastructure markets, including UPS, thermal management, PDU, IT Racks, and software and service opportunities. The report will address key topics, including:

What is the total available market for data center physical infrastructure and what is the outlook over the next 5 years?

How does the data center physical infrastructure market outlook vary by UPS, thermal management, power distribution, IT racks and containment, and software and service market segments?

How are increasing data center power densities impacting the adoption of different power and thermal management technologies?

Which market segments are expected to see the highest growth?

What software and services are physical infrastructure vendors using to support data center operations?

Who are the key market players and how does it vary by product and region?

How are data center physical infrastructure providers enabling sustainable data center growth?

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Data Center Physical Infrastructure provides a complete overview of the data center physical infrastructure market. This covers market sizes and forecasts for UPS, thermal management, power distribution, IT racks, software, and services. Allocation of manufacturing revenues by cloud service providers, telco, colocation, and enterprise customer segments is also provided. The report also shares insights into market trends, future outlook, and competitive landscape. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, visit www.delloro.com.

