Dell'Oro Group Launches New Distributed Cloud Networking Advanced Research Report

News provided by

Dell'Oro Group

21 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced today the launch of its new Distributed Cloud Networking advanced research report. The first report will be released in July 2023.

"The enterprise WAN is transforming because the classical hardware-centric approach is ill-suited to address the needs of the post-pandemic era where users, data, and applications are highly distributed," said Mauricio Sanchez, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "We see an emerging enterprise appetite for software- and service-centric networking solutions that provide secure connectivity between public and private clouds, enterprise branches, and users," added Sanchez.

The report will address key topics, including:

  • What technologies are in? Which ones is it replacing and complimenting?
  • How large has the market been? How significant will it be in five years?
  • What are the primary use cases? How fast are enterprises adopting it?
  • Who are the vendors?
  • How do public cloud service providers participate in the market? Will they overtake the opportunity?
  • What is expected to be the regional revenue?
  • What are the inhibitors to growth? What are the accelerators?

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Distributed Cloud Networking report will define Distributed Cloud Networking against the backdrop of use cases that arise with the information transformation trifecta. It quantifies the Distributed Cloud Networking market against the backdrop of existing markets, such as the comms service provider transport, enterprise routing (high-end and access), SASE/SD-WAN, SASE/SSE, and multi-cloud networking software (MNCS) markets. Also included is an analysis of market drivers and inhibitors that are expected to shape market growth over the next five years. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group

Also from this source

Enormous Campus Switch Backlog Release Propels Unprecedented Market Growth, According to Dell'Oro Group

Global Data Center Capex Decelerates to 8 Percent Growth in 1Q 2023, According to Dell'Oro Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.