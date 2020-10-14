Dell'Oro Group Launches New SASE Market Advanced Research Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and Cloud data center IT industries announced today the launch of its new Security Access and Service Edge market (SASE) advanced research report (ARR). The first report will be released in late October 2020.

"SASE is the hottest network security topic in 2020 with the number of vendors touting SASE solutions exploding," said Mauricio Sanchez, Director at Dell'Oro Group. "SASE seeks to address the shortcomings of legacy network and security topologies that have become inadequate to address contemporary cloud-centric application and mobile workforce environments."

"As we evaluate the market opportunity for SASE, we show in our analysis how it is not an entirely new technology, but an amalgamation of several existing solutions in the market," continued Sanchez.

Dell'Oro Group's SASE ARR is an annual report and provides an in-depth analysis of the SASE market opportunity. The report will address key topics, including:

What is SASE?

How is SASE different from the existing network or security solutions, such as SD-WAN or SWGs?

Will SD-WAN and Secure Web Gateway markets merge into SASE?

What other technologies will SASE replace?

Which vendors are delivering SASE?

What regions will be early adopters of SASE?

How fast will SASE be adopted?

What is the market opportunity and forecast for SASE?

