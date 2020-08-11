DelMar Aerospace Corporation Launches New Service: Rapid Deployment Solutions

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DelMar Aerospace proudly announces the roll-out of our new Rapid Deployment Solutions service. Sending contractor personnel and equipment globally to support the US Military or other Agencies is challenging. Immigration, medical, training, and transportation hurdles coupled with Government paperwork and systems make "routine" deployments difficult in the best of times. In a COVID-19 world—the "new normal" changes daily for contractors with global operations. Having repeatedly overcome these challenges, DelMar Corporate leadership decided to repackage its internal, best-in-class mobilization and deployment service and make it available for companies with overseas operations.

With the introduction of Rapid Deployment Solutions, Delmar Aerospace leverages a staff with over 50 years of experience cost-effectively deploying personnel on-time, on-target, and always in compliance with Government regulations to the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere. Using the most current guidelines and real-time information, DelMar will tailor packages to meet any budget and assist with process development, visas, paperwork, Letters of Authorization, navigating Government systems, medical certifications, training and more. Future packages will expand to include additional supply chain management, logistics, and demobilization services. From simple hourly consulting to highly cost-effective service delivery packages, DelMar will quickly build a cost-effective solution and make the business transaction painless.

Liz Boxford, DelMar Aerospace's Program Support Manager, noted that "DelMar is a multifaceted aerospace company which provides best-in-class support to the warfighter. With our Rapid Deployment Solutions initiative, we will offer our customers a novel, best value means to deploy their employees quickly and safely. DelMar's proven processes make it an ideal partner to solve the challenges involved with OCONUS deployments, even under dire conditions. COVID-19 has proven to be a contractor's biggest challenge in mobility readiness. With our hard-charging approach, knowledge, and our skillful networking abilities in the industry: we can and will successfully meet your needs"

Joining Liz and the rest of the Delmar team is our new Logistics Operations Manager, Josephine Rodriguez. Her vast knowledge of contractor deployment and logistics processes adds additional expertise to DelMar's formidable team of specialists.

Having trouble navigating mobilization regulations? Getting visas? Getting training complete? Because Deployment is complicated enough.... let us do the hard work, so you don't have to. Please contact our team at telephone number 702-637-4162 or by email at [email protected]

Establish, Certify, Move, Arrive!

