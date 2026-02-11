Delmar International Renews Partnership with New York Islanders

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The New York Islanders and Delmar International Inc. (www.delmarcargo.com), a global player in logistics and supply chain management solutions, are excited to announce the renewal of their partnership.

Delmar – An Official Partner of the New York Islanders & the UBS Arena (CNW Group/Delmar International Inc.)

"The Islanders are proud to continue our partnership with Delmar International," said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena. "Their relentless pursuit of logistics and supply chain excellence and their commitment to community engagement align perfectly with the values of our organization and our fans. We look forward to continuing another successful season together, celebrating our shared connection to Long Island and the New York region."

Delmar's logo is prominently displayed throughout the state-of-the-art UBS Arena, as well as virtual signage during TV broadcasts.

The decision to renew the partnership reflects Delmar's outstanding growth in the U.S. market and the company's commitment to further expanding its presence.

"This marks our fourth year partnering with the Islanders. It's more than a sponsorship," said Daniel Cutler, CEO of Delmar USA. "Looking back at initiatives honoring U.S. military families in 2022 and 2023 and all the additional local charity and community work we both do, we're proud to partner with an organization that shares our similar values — a commitment to people, community and impact."

"This renewal is a celebration of two incredible organizations growing together. We have a tremendous appreciation for the Islanders, their fan base, and the entire organization, and have been thrilled to be part of their growth since UBS Arena opened back in 2022," said Robert Cutler, CEO of Delmar Group.

Islanders General Manager & Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche previously served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Delmar, reporting to the CEO, before transitioning back to the NHL in 2019.

"Being able to indirectly support Mathieu Darche since he re-entered the NHL, after spending seven years with our organization, has been a lot of fun," added Robert Cutler. "Doing so directly this year, alongside a team that upholds the same principles we do, makes this partnership even more meaningful."

Delmar International's history of sponsoring marquee events—from NHL teams to Formula One, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, SailGP, and the LPGA—underscores its commitment to excellence and global reach.

About Delmar International

Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence

Established in 1965, Delmar offers comprehensive customs brokerage, air freight, ocean freight, ground transportation, warehousing and distribution, supply chain consulting, as well as a complete range of cargo management services. Delmar remains strategically asset light and has offices in over 17 countries with roughly 1500 employees.

About New York Islanders

The New York Islanders Hockey Club is the proud winner of four Stanley Cup Championships and record nineteen consecutive playoff series victories. The Islanders play in the National Hockey League's Eastern Conference, and have eight players, two general managers and one coach inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The Islanders Children's Foundation has helped countless youngsters in need around the world since its inception. Donations are raised through the efforts of our players, management, and employees, along with our fans and partners.

UBS Arena is the team's state of the art home and features world class premium hospitality, great sightlines from every seat, and a loud and intimate bowl. Isles Lab, the official team store of the New York Islanders, offers fans traditional NHL merchandise, unique collaborations and exclusive products. Isles Lab is located inside UBS Arena or can be shopped online at IslesLab.com.

SOURCE Delmar International Inc.