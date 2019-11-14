DelMar Pharmaceuticals Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DMPI) ("DelMar" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new cancer therapies, announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Following a productive quarter, we continue to believe that our cash position will provide the runway to enable us to achieve topline results for two of our three patient groups in our two Phase 2 trials. We are seeing encouraging progress and look forward to sharing our upcoming update of data from two poster presentations at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting," commented Saiid Zarrabian, DelMar's President and Chief Executive Officer. "In the meantime, our relocation to San Diego offers the unique opportunity to access additional professionals to help advance our programs at the appropriate time. We look forward to providing updates to all of our programs soon."

RECENT CORPORATE UPDATES

November 2019 – Announced Key Opinion Leader GBM summit at the Society for Neuro-Oncology annual meeting November 22, 2019 . This event will include four members of DelMar's recently appointed Scientific Advisory Board

– Closed an underwritten public offering with net proceeds of approximately August 2019 – Provided update on Phase 2 clinical study on first line therapy in newly-diagnosed, MGMT-unmethylated GBM patients being conducted at Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center. At the time of the update, nine patients were assessed as having achieved complete response, seven were assessed with stable disease, and one was assessed with disease progression

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019

At September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents on hand of approximately $8.1 million. In August 2019, the Company completed an underwritten public offering for net proceeds of approximately $6.6 million. The proceeds from the August 2019 financing combined with cash and cash equivalents on hand at June 30, 2019 are expected to be sufficient to fund the Company's planned operations into the fourth quarter of calendar year 2020.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of approximately $1.6 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to a net loss of approximately $2.0 million, or $0.88 per share, for the same period of 2018.

Selected Balance Sheet data



September 30, 2019

June 30,

2019

$

$ Cash and cash equivalents

8,060,039



3,718,758 Working capital

7,015,653



1,955,468 Total assets

8,363,757



4,037,255 Total stockholders' equity

7,024,914



1,967,530



Selected Statement of operations data

For the quarters ended



September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

$

$ Research and development

721,475



1,019,120 General and administrative

913,628



986,470 Other income

(29,232)



(13,786) Net loss for the year

1,605,871



1,991,804 Series B Preferred stock dividend

2,046



36,085 Net loss attributable to common stockholders

1,607,917



2,027,889 Basic weighted average number of shares

7,538,562



2,296,909 Basic and fully diluted loss per share

0.21



0.88



DelMar's financial statements as filed with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission can be viewed on the Company's website at: http://ir.delmarpharma.com/all-sec-filings.

ABOUT DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Located in San Diego, California, DelMar is focused on the development and commercialization of new therapies for cancer patients who have limited or no treatment options. By focusing on understanding tumor biology and mechanisms of treatment resistance, the Company identifies biomarkers to personalize new therapies in indications where patients are failing, or are unable to tolerate, standard-of-care treatments.

The Company's current pipeline is based around VAL-083, a "first-in-class", small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g. NSCLC, bladder cancer, head & neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Based on DelMar's internal research programs and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, the Company is conducting clinical trials to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 to solve significant unmet medical needs.

VAL-083 is being studied in two collaborator-supported, biomarker-driven Phase 2 clinical trials for MGMT-unmethylated GBM. Overcoming MGMT-mediated resistance represents a significant unmet medical need in the treatment of GBM. In addition, DelMar has announced the allowance of a separate IND for VAL-083 as a potential treatment for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Further information on DelMar's clinical trials can be found on clinicaltrials.gov: https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/results?cond=&term=val-083&cntry1=&state1=&recrs

For additional information, please visit http://delmarpharma.com/ ; or contact DelMar Pharmaceuticals Investor Relations: ir@delmarpharma.com / (604) 629-5989.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the status of the Company's clinical trials and the reporting of the results. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

CONTACTS:

Investors:

John Marco

Managing Director

CORE IR

516-222-2560

johnm@coreir.com

Media:

Jules Abraham

Director of Public Relations

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com

SOURCE DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

