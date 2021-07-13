Delnorte Announces New Partnerships with Honduras Ministry of Agriculture and Polygon to Digitize Agricultural Land Throughout Honduras

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Delnorte, a leading technology company, announced today that it has entered into new partnerships with the Honduras Ministry of Agriculture (INA) and Polygon, one of the world's largest public blockchain companies, to digitize agricultural land throughout Honduras.

Under terms of the new partnerships, Delnorte's infrastructure will provide digital and transparent data with clear titles and proof of ownership to all every farmer throughout Honduras. Polygon, one of the world's largest public blockchain companies, will ensure that all real estate deals in Honduras are stored on the most secure global network. Delnorte will provide authorization tools for each transaction participant and assign them to the state. This high-level structure means that the state and the people are one structure, not separate entities, with fully aligned goals and actions. Easy access to capital and data will make Honduras' agricultural sector wealthier, more economically resilient and more competitive against other countries.

Importantly, the move to digitization on the blockchain provides a security element that makes theft impossible. Change to information without the knowledge of the state and the property owner cannot happen. Each activity on the property will be visible and must be approved by the state and the property owner before taking place. Blockchain transactions are transparent and irreversible. Everything that gets into the blockchain remains there forever - this makes it possible to see the history of changes without distortion.

"We at Delnorte are keenly aware of fake news. Our legal team is working around the clock to stop any false accusations about our company and will take imminent legal action with anyone who spreads fake news about the company. We assure everyone that we have nothing to do with any government and that our only interaction with the government of Honduras is the fact that we got a contract with INA, for a donation of our technology. We have never received any money from Honduras," said Delnorte Chief Executive Officer Anton Glotser.

The terms of the Delnorte agreement require the state to provide assistance to Delnorte in moving public data from physical to digital format; Delnorte guarantees proper data storage and system function. This public data is 100% owned by the government and the people. Delnorte guarantees that property data will no longer disappear - it will always remain on the blockchain for the use and access by people and the state. For services rendered, Delnorte and Polygon will never take any payment from the state.

Delnorte is a technology company creates and provides software and hardware solutions to digitize and ensure deeds and titles, and to verify and authenticate transactions. The company is currently focused exclusively on Latin America with plans to expand to North America and other regions of the world. Its team digitizes, streamlines and simplifies the principles and regulations of the real estate market so that all existing parties to a transaction remain in the market and the state and people always benefit.

