Delnova Announces First-In-Human Demonstration Of Reversal Of Neurotoxin Muscle Weakness

News provided by

DelNova, Inc.

08 Aug, 2023, 18:30 ET

Neurotoxins, such as Botox®, Dysport®, Xeomin®, Jeauveau® and, most recently, Daxxify®, are used for wrinkle reduction in facial aesthetics. Despite botulinum neurotoxin efficacy in reducing wrinkle severity, several adverse effects may arise from spread of toxin beyond the target treatment area, and yet there is no reversal agent. In this proof-of-concept human study, we investigated the potential for ReViVox® as a candidate small molecule drug to reverse muscle paralysis or weakness. Results were positive in showing the reversal effect in a small cohort of healthy subjects.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelNova Inc., is developing a rescue drug, ReViVox®, to resolve side effects that may result from botulinum neurotoxin treatment. Neurotoxins, such as Botox®, Dysport®, Xeomin®, Jeauveau® and, most recently, Daxxify®, are used for wrinkle reduction in facial aesthetics.

Continue Reading
Delnova Announces First-In-Human Demonstration Of Reversal Of Neurotoxin Muscle Weakness
Delnova Announces First-In-Human Demonstration Of Reversal Of Neurotoxin Muscle Weakness

Although neurotoxins are effective in reducing wrinkle severity, several known adverse effects, such as ptosis (e.g. droopy eyes or low-lying brows), can arise from spread of neurotoxins beyond the target treatment area. Although these adverse events are transient, they can severely impact a patient's quality of life, and there is currently no commercially available reversal agent for neurotoxins.

In a proof-of-concept study, volunteer subjects who experienced wrinkle reduction from the neurotoxin treatment were subjected to reversal therapy. Based on a 4-point validated photo-numeric scale, subjects treated with the ReViVox® active drug demonstrated recovery in muscle movement as soon as 5 minutes after treatment. This is the first human demonstration of the reversal of muscle weakness caused by a neurotoxin via a local muscle injection. These results further validate the potential for ReViVox® as a candidate drug for neurotoxin rescue.

This study was conducted by Steve Yoelin, M.D. (Newport Beach, CA), a board-certified ophthalmologist who is a leading practitioner, researcher, and trainer of neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and other medical aesthetic products in the United States. Dr. Yoelin delivered a compelling presentation at the 17th Annual Botulinum Research Symposium on July 21st.  We are excited to be the first to demonstrate evidence of reversal in a clinically relevant patient setting. We congratulate Dr. Yoelin for bringing to bear his renowned expertise in the design and conduct of this study.

Botulinum neurotoxins represent over $5 billion in revenues worldwide for both aesthetic and medical therapies, yet there is no treatment to reverse potentially undesirable side effects. DelNova is poised to deliver on this unmet need with a transformative patent-protected drug candidate.

About DelNova, Inc.

DelNova, Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics using clinically validated molecules linked to advances in drug delivery to solve unmet medical needs. The company's lead clinical candidate, ReViVox®, is designed for the rescue of complications caused by off-target muscle paralysis following aesthetic and medical neurotoxin therapies, specifically botulinum toxins type A (e.g., Botox®).

For DelNova:
Mary Gardner, Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

About DelNova, Inc.

Solving Botulinum Treatment Complications

Press Contact:
Mary Gardner
[email protected], http://www.delnova.net

SOURCE DelNova, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.