DelNova Selected to Present at the 2019 Start-Up Stadium during BIO 2019

SAN DIEGO and CHICAGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DelNova, a biopharmaceutical company developing clinically validated molecules linked to advances in drug delivery, announced today that its Founder and CEO, Mary Gardner, will present at the 2019 Start-Up Stadium during the 2019 BIO International Convention (BIO 2019). The conference is being held June 3-6, 2019 in Philadelphia.

Start-Up Stadium is designed to provide emerging companies with the opportunity to engage key members of the investment community, venture philanthropy groups, and BIO attendees. During BIO 2019, stakeholder judges will attend live presentations by start-ups and engage in Q&A and feedback.

During the event, Ms. Gardner will present DelNova's corporate progress, product development strategy and its focus on creating innovative therapeutics by solving unmet medical needs using clinically validated molecules linked to advances in drug delivery. DelNova's lead clinical candidate is ReViVox™, a patent-pending product for the rescue of complications caused by off-target muscle paralysis following aesthetic and medical neurotoxin therapies, specifically botulinum-Type A toxins (e.g. Botox®). DelNova's initial therapeutic focus will be improving outcomes of neurotoxin therapies in aesthetic and overactive bladder.

Details of DelNova's presentation are as follows:

Event:

2019 START-UP STADIUM AT BIO 2019 Date:

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 Time:

11:00 a.m., EDT Location:

Pennsylvania Convention Center, Level 200

About DelNova, Inc.

DelNova, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company focused on creating innovative therapeutics by solving unmet medical needs using clinically validated molecules linked to advances in drug delivery. The Company's lead clinical candidate is ReViVox™, a patent-pending product for the rescue of complications caused by off-target muscle paralysis following aesthetic and medical neurotoxin therapies, specifically botulinum-Type A toxins (e.g. Botox®). DelNova's initial therapeutic focus will be improving the outcomes of neurotoxin therapies in aesthetic and overactive bladder. Although complications may be temporary (lasting weeks to months), undesirable muscle paralysis caused by botulinum toxins is a serious and significant quality of life issue. ReViVox™ is being developed as rescue product that could potentially serve this growing neurotoxin market and accelerate its growth. For more information on DelNova, please visit http://www.delnova.net

