Deloitte Accelerates Digital Transformation With TrueServe for Government and GovConnect Now Available on AWS Marketplace

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Government leaders today are expected to deliver measurable results while navigating increasingly complex challenges and procurement requirements. To help alleviate these pressures, Deloitte has launched TrueServe for Government and GovConnect on AWS Marketplace, making it easier for agencies to access, evaluate and implement innovative technologies that can streamline service acquisition and sharpen their focus on mission-driven outcomes.

"Deloitte is putting technology and engineering at the heart of everything we do for our public sector clients," said Kenny Smith, Deloitte Government and Public Services customer practice leader. "Making TrueServe for Government and GovConnect available on AWS Marketplace helps agencies accelerate access to critical tools that can improve both service delivery and outcomes. We're meeting leaders where they are and empowering them to deliver rapid, tangible results for their constituents."

TrueServe for Government offers pre-built, scalable capabilities that can help transform contact center operations, manage complex workflows and transform data into real-time, actionable insights. Some examples include:

Health and Human Services Programs: Transform eligibility, enrollment and case management, helping agencies serve individuals and families even more efficiently and effectively. Agencies can improve coordination of care, reduce paperwork and deliver tailored assistance to individuals and families in need.

Transform eligibility, enrollment and case management, helping agencies serve individuals and families even more efficiently and effectively. Agencies can improve coordination of care, reduce paperwork and deliver tailored assistance to individuals and families in need. Medicaid Enrollment Broker: Simplify the process for people to enroll in Medicaid through guided digital experiences and automated support.

Simplify the process for people to enroll in Medicaid through guided digital experiences and automated support. Contact Center Transformation: Enhance the constituent experiences by automating the intake and routing of inquiries, providing near real-time issue responses and multilingual support.

GovConnect accelerates digital engagement and workflow modernization for public sector organizations. Its core uses include:

Constituent Engagement: Enable agencies to better communicate with residents using email, SMS, web chat and social media from a single platform. Agencies can deliver timely alerts, updates on benefits and two-way messaging to keep the public informed and engaged.

Enable agencies to better communicate with residents using email, SMS, web chat and social media from a single platform. Agencies can deliver timely alerts, updates on benefits and two-way messaging to keep the public informed and engaged. Self-Service Portals: Provide user-friendly, secure online portals where people can access services and information, submit requests, manage accounts and track progress, without waiting in line or on hold.

Provide user-friendly, secure online portals where people can access services and information, submit requests, manage accounts and track progress, without waiting in line or on hold. Case and Workflow Automation: Digitize and optimize administrative processes, boosting efficiency for both staff and the public. This enables staff to spend less time on paperwork and more time on complex challenges.

With both TrueServe for Government and GovConnect now available on AWS Marketplace, agencies can benefit from a simplified, secure channel to find, and quickly deploy, powerful technology solutions. This direct marketplace presence aims to shorten the traditional procurement process, enabling faster adoption of tools that can drive tangible progress.

To learn more about how TrueServe for Government and GovConnect can support your organization's mission and people, visit Deloitte's AWS Marketplace solutions webpage.

About Deloitte

Deloitte collaborates with government, higher education and non-profit organizations to help them engineer transformative solutions, build for the future and achieve their mission goals. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters for our people, clients and communities. We bring together distinct talents, technologies, disciplines, and an ecosystem of alliances to help tackle today's most complex challenges and drive long-term progress. With more than 180 years of service, Deloitte is dedicated to helping clients create lasting impact for the people and communities they serve. Learn how Deloitte's professionals make an impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

SOURCE Deloitte LLP