Deloitte Acquires Digital Risk Protection Solution Provider Terbium Labs to Expand Threat Intelligence Offerings

BALTIMORE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Terbium Labs, a Baltimore-based digital risk protection company that helps organizations detect and remediate data exposure, theft, or misuse across the digital landscape. Terbium Labs' services and solutions – including its digital risk protection platform that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and patented data fingerprinting technologies to identify illicit use of sensitive data online – will join Deloitte's cyber practice in its Detect & Respond offering suite.

"Finding sensitive or proprietary data once it leaves an organization's perimeter can be extremely challenging. Advanced cyber threat intelligence, paired with remediation of data risk exposure requires a balance of advanced technology, keen understanding of regulatory compliance and fine tuning with an organization's business needs and risk profile," said Kieran Norton, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory's infrastructure solution leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Adding Terbium Labs' business to our portfolio will offer our clients one more way to continuously monitor for — and, when appropriate, minimize the impact of — data exposed on the open, deep, or dark web."

"Our industry-leading cyber practice is focused on providing our clients with new and innovative ways to transform their cyber risk postures as they endeavor to strengthen their trust equity, resilience and security," added Deborah Golden, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory Cyber and Strategic Risk leader and principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "As regulations change and new capabilities become available, we're strategically investing to offer advanced approaches to monitor digital assets privately and securely and to reduce time from event to remediation. These investments are powerful individually in bringing improved outcomes for our clients and transformational together by helping our clients become higher performing and more agile in the face of new threats and more efficient in their operations."

Terbium Labs is Deloitte's third cyber acquisition in 2021 — preceded by cyber threat hunting provider Root9B, LLC (R9B) and cloud security posture management provider CloudQuest, demonstrating its commitment to aiding clients in managing emerging cybersecurity threats across a diverse digital ecosystem.

