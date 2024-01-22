Deloitte Acquires Giant Machines, a Leading Software Engineering and Digital Solution Company

Acquisition will greatly expand Deloitte's end-to-end digital product strategy and development capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Deloitte announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of Giant Machines, a digital product company based in New York City. The Giant Machines business is focused on strategizing, designing and engineering innovative digital products, and will help bolster Deloitte Digital and Deloitte Engineering capabilities to offer clients a robust suite of services to deliver strategic and scaled engineering solutions.

Since its founding in 2015, Giant Machines has specialized in many aspects of product design and development, including market and user research, product strategy, prototyping, engineering and design, and product management. The team has developed large-scale, custom solutions for Fortune 500 companies across a wide array of industries, including climate tech, health care, public utilities and more. Giant Machines is also focused on shaping the future of engineering talent through inclusive and custom learning experiences — which will become part of Deloitte's existing, award-winning training programs.

"Today's organizations need to deliver on innovation and technology to keep pace with customer expectations and competitors. The Giant Machines product incubation and solutions services will scale our Deloitte Engineering and Deloitte Digital capabilities to help our clients accelerate product delivery and shape the next generation of innovation," said Tim Juravich, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

"We built Giant Machines into what it is today with a relentless focus on outcomes and by helping our clients to see a bigger picture," said Roy Yang, Giant Machines CEO. "It's that same philosophy that drew us to Deloitte. In joining Deloitte, I believe we can take our vision of creating tech that matters and advance it even further, providing greater opportunities for clients."

Deloitte has made significant acquisitions in the software engineering and product design space in recent years, including the businesses of Optimal Design, Dextra Technologies, HashedIn Technologies and NTC.

Deloitte was recognized in the recent 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide, wherein the organization was positioned as a Leader. Additionally, Deloitte was recognized in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Software Engineering Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US51330523, November 2023), which also positioned Deloitte as a Leader.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about.

Giant Machines refers to Giant Machines Software LLC, a Delaware limited liability company.

SOURCE Deloitte